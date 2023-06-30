Theaters on Independence of the Seas

The Alhambra Theatre (Deck 3) is a two-deck-high Broadway-like performance space, which hosts the spectacular production show, "Grease."

Royal Caribbean fought long and hard to bag this classic, securing both the original rights to the play and to the movie. The performance you'll see onboard is part Newton-John/Travolta movie, part original play, blending the best of both -- and then adding a Royal Caribbean touch.

The set the line has constructed is a combination of digital and real, and both were used in precisely the right scenes. The whole performance from start to finish was a genuine treat. The two leads playing Sandy and Danny are outstanding, easily holding their own both in terms of voice and performance, but what stuck us was the quality of the supporting cast, a number of whom -- Vince Fontaine, Rizzo, Rump and Mrs. Murdock -- absolutely owned their scenes. A triumph.

**Star Lounge **(Deck 5) is the ship's secondary show lounge. It hosts game shows such as a "millionaire game show," as well as karaoke nights.

Skating performances take place several times throughout each cruise in the ship's ice arena, Studio B (Deck 3), both during the day and at night, and these are a must-see. In the Caribbean, the same program is performed at each show; European sailings merit two different programs. The performances are great fun -- more than making up in creativity, spectacle and energy what they lack in technical difficulty. During the day this space is transformed into the laser tag arena, which inflates and deflates between ice shows.

Daily Fun on Independence of the Seas

The undisputed hub inside the ship is the Royal Promenade. Spanning three football fields in length, it's lined with a range of shops, casual eateries and bars -- even a full-sized car! It's also the site of numerous special events; particularly fun are the Adventure Ocean parades, with kids dressed up in costumes and chanting or singing as they pass by.</p>

Daytime staples include bingo, art auctions, films, trivia contests, arts and crafts (scrapbooking is popular), wine tastings, dance classes, karaoke and the like. The 2018 refit also saw two new daytime features added: the Observatorium Puzzle Break Room on Deck 15 and Laser Tag: Battle for Planet Z in Studio B.

Located inside Studio B (Deck 3), the Laser Tag Arena is an inflatable, glow-in-the-dark arena, which is blown up and let down between ice skating performances. Essentially it works like this: Participants get divided into two groups (aliens or robots) and then work together to take down the other team during the "Battle for Planet Z." It's fabulous -- and free. Reservations are required; kids can play accompanied by an adult.</p>

The Observatorium Puzzle Break Room sits right at the top of the ship, where the wedding chapel used to be on Deck 15 (you have to access it by its own set of stairs near the Viking Crown Lounge). It's beautifully designed, with a stunning telescope as the centrepiece (hence the name), and surrounded by bookshelves stuffed with clues, wooden boxes and a periodic table of elements. Participants work in teams of six; the aim is to solve a series of clues within an hour.

Special interest groups (mah-jongg, bridge, solo and LGBTQ meets) can post information about informal gatherings outside of the cruise sales' office on the Promenade.

You'll also find a series of port shopping talks most days during which a shopping "expert" dispenses info on retailers -- who pay a fee to be featured -- in each port of call. If you want learn about non-retail places on your itinerary, you'll need to do your own research

Nightlife on Independence of the Seas

Another highlight are the evening parties that take place in the Promenade, each with the happy vibe of a street festival or holiday parade. Expect anything -- Rock Britannia is a staple, featuring costumes, music, singing and dancing by performers along the promenade and on the bridges across it. Be prepared to join in: the enthusiastic entertainment team will be sure to grab any wallflowers to join in a conga. There is also an occasional DreamWorks character parade, and when there are a lot of kids onboard they also participate in the parades.

There is also a "White Party" on cruises of seven nights or more, which takes place around the pool deck.

The Casino Royale features some 300 slot machines (ranging from one cent to $25) and a range of table games, such as blackjack and Texas Hold'em. Beyond the basic gambling, there are occasional events and tournaments.

Independence of the Seas Bars and Lounges

Royal Caribbean offers a number of drink packages, which can be purchased pre-cruise for 20 percent less than onboard. Note that the drinking age onboard is 21 (18 when the ship is in Europe), and each passenger of drinking age is permitted to bring up to two bottles of wine onboard (there's a corkage fee). Free drinks available include tap water, iced tea, lemonade and flavor-infused waters.

Playmaker's Sports Bar & Arcade (Deck 3): This bar was added in the 2018 refit, and has become a huge hit. Replacing OnAir (which was empty during the day), Playmaker's Sports Bar links the Casino with Studio B and is busy day or night, showing major sports fixtures on 35 giant TV screens. It also has classic arcade games and board games, as well as an extensive craft beer menu, as well as cocktails and a snack menu.

**Schooner Bar (Deck 4): **You'll find this hugely popular nautical-themed bar across the Royal Caribbean fleet, hosting trivia and piano music throughout the day. It's the perfect spot for a pre- or post-dinner tipple in the evening.

Bolero's (Deck 4): This Latin-themed lounge, which features lively music (they've got an excellent six-piece Latin band) and Latin-style dancing, was given a refresh in 2018, complete with card tables and retro Cuban-style furniture. There is an emphasis on Latin-themed drinks, including Cuban mojitos and Brazilian caipirinhas.

**Ale & Anchor Pub (Deck 5): **Head to Ale & Anchor for that "authentic" British pub feel, complete with live music and a glass, bottle or can of your favorite brew. It's a real pleasure to sit outside on the promenade and watch the world go by. (Choose from 40 different types of beer.)

Vintages (Deck 5): A low-key wine bar, Vintages offers tastings, lots of comfy seating and self-serve, extra-fee Enomatic wine dispensers. It also offers outside seating.

Champagne Bar (Deck 5): This bar is located on the Royal Promenade, across the way from the passenger services desk.</p>

**Olive or Twist (Deck 14): **Billed as and designed with the ambiance of a martini bar, this spot also acts as the ship's disco. It's the place for late-night dancing to music from all decades.

Viking Crown Lounge (Deck 14): Set high atop the front of the ship, with floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, the Viking Crown Lounge is another Royal Caribbean favorite.</p>

Independence of the Seas Outside Recreation

Pools on Independence of the Seas

The ship's pool deck, which consists of three distinct pool areas, is comfortable, magically colorful and full of energy.

The center pool with its nearby whirlpools is party-central -- at least during the daytime. It's the site of light-hearted fun, pool contests and music on sea days.

Two water slides were added in the refurb. Collectively known as the Perfect Storm, they allow two people to race each other down to the bottom. They've been built beside the rear funnel, on the opposite side of Sky Pad. The entrance is on the same level as the FlowRider (Deck 13).

The Solarium (Deck 11) is a pretty, though small, adults-only pool area that includes two whirlpools that are cantilevered out over the ship (great spots for watching the sun set), a bar that opens only on sea days and swinging benches.

None of the pools are equipped with a retractable roof that can be shut in case of inclement weather.

Things to Do on Independence of the Seas

Independence of the Seas has outstanding recreational facilities, which got even better in the 2018 refit with the introduction of the first Sky Pad on a Royal Caribbean ship. This combo trampoline/bungee/virtual reality experience sits right at the top of the ship (you can't miss it; it's a giant yellow ball that looks like a piece of new radar equipment). Here's how it works: You get strapped into a harness, with bungee cords attached and after a briefing in which you choose the world you want to experience, you put on the VR headset. Then you start bouncing up and down. The three world choices are: a post-apocalypse city where you shoot aliens with your eyes; a candy crush style world and a "pop video"-style world. The higher you go, the more you'll experience of the VR world you have chosen. Each experience lasts 2.5 minutes and is a lot of fun. It's open to over 5s and is free.

A deck below you'll find another feature -- a suspended climbing frame, which is more aimed at kids.

Also aimed at the younger set, is the kids-only Splashaway Bay, a water park that incorporates small pools (some slightly deep, some shallow) and all sorts of fountains and water guns. It replaced the previous kid-only splash zone in the 2018 refit.

One of the most popular top deck features is the FlowRider, a surfing simulator that debuted on Royal Caribbean's Freedom-class ships. At specially designated times, ShipShape staffers are on hand to assist passengers who want to give it a go; you must be at least 52 inches tall to use a Boogie board and 58 inches to try stand-up surfing. FlowRider is free, but passengers can also book private lessons ($75 per person) or rent out the FlowRider ($350 per hour).

The rock climbing wall, which hovers some 30 feet above the deck and 200 feet above the sea, can accommodate two climbers at a time. There's no fee to use it.

Other recreational options include a full basketball court (also pressed into use for soccer games and dodge ball), a running track (four laps equals a mile), mini-golf, a golf simulator and the ice rink. (Skate rentals are free of charge.