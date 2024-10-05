Photo Credit: Wisjan
The Ship That Isn't For Everyone

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Icon of the Seas

User Avatar
Sandwoman
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship is beautiful. The crew are extremely helpful. There are activities of all sorts or people playing their own games. We really enjoyed the waterslides. There are quite a few from which to choose from moderate to extreme. The entertainment was enjoyable. I really loved the cowardly lion and scarecrow portrayals in The Wizard of Oz performance. Having watched the movie on a yearly basis as a ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Excellent Icon

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Icon of the Seas

User Avatar
TTOM
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I, both in our 60’s, took this 7 day cruise in December 2024 on the Icon of the Seas to Western Caribbean – Roatan, Costa Maya, Cozumel, and Coco Cay and thoroughly enjoyed it! The Icon is a wonderful ship and thoroughly entertaining. Although pricey, it was well worth it. EMBARKATION/DEBARKATION: Possibly the fastest embarkation we ever experienced in spite of the 7000 ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Definitely iconic

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Icon of the Seas

User Avatar
Sapphire180
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

This is a beast of a ship. Mostly very well designed and the interiors are a huge upgrade on the Oasis Class. You can actually see the sea for a start! The Pearl and the Pearl cafe were winners for me and Central Park was beautiful. The ship does a reasonably good job of managing its passengers. The only time you really feel the number of people is around the pools on sea days. For ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Biggest but not best

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Icon of the Seas

User Avatar
jerseygirldawn
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Pros: Brand new ship. - it’s large. Lots of stuff to do. Buffet. - best included food option Elevators - this new system means you never have to wait in lines for an elevator Wizard of oz - the play was fabulous. The set was incredible Comedy shows - comics are so funny Chocolate fountain - two nights there are chocolate fountains in the windjammer Cons The kids club - ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with children

Nice but some things to be fixed

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Icon of the Seas

User Avatar
Carla da Silva
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

The ship’s attractions are amazing. There are very long nubes to most attractions (water slides, water surfing—> the flow rider…) take a lot of time.. There are very few soda machines; barely about 3-4 in all the ship, also the one by the kid’s water place “surf side” was all week “temporarily “ out of service, or at least, 6/7 days. Temporary means in a short time, I think if the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with children

Things that didn't happen on Icon!

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Icon of the Seas

User Avatar
JBEAS11
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Everyone knows usually all the bells and whistles that Icon offers before boarding and since this was only our 4th RC we were looking forward to it. Well, I won't bury the lead but it didn't disappoint. Full Stop. Most people have listed negatives and Ill list what didn't happen. Fyi the cruise was over 6200 passengers plus crew. This is what never happened: 1. Never felt overcrowded at any ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Horrible experience on Icon of Seas

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Icon of the Seas

User Avatar
GMan1967
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Beautiful new ship with a lot of problems. We had a terrible experience and when we asked customer service for help it only got worse. Our balcony suite had a serious noise issue at the sliding balcony door. It banged loudly 24 x 7. It was impossible to sleep. First they offerred ear plugs, then to sleep in a seperate room. Finally they moved us. When we asked for compensation we got the run ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Amazing Boat but the overall experience...

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Icon of the Seas

User Avatar
AZDivers
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Really nice ship, a bit bigger than the Oasis class which we have done Symphony, Allure and Oasis. Was it our favorite? Probably a tie for the most part. Some pros and cons below. Pros: Excellent main dining food Never really felt crowded other than the mayhem of Coco cay day docking at noon. Rooms are nicely appointed Service was pretty much on par for most RCL Lobster way ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

My trip was iconic

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Icon of the Seas

User Avatar
Wisjan
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Even though there were over 9000 people on the boat, you would not know it. Very rarely did we have to wait for an elevator more than one minute. It was a little difficult finding a table in the wind jammer Café for breakfast. The shows were amazing And the boat is state-of-the-art. I would definitely book another cruise on the icon of the seas. The infinity balcony room was a little unique. I ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

NOOOOOO! Don’t do it.

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Icon of the Seas

User Avatar
Jack Callahan
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Literally never again. Great amenities for the 50% of the cruise that can use them. Everything is broke. Phones. The wizard of Oz show. Slots. The coke machine. Kids club was an absolute nightmare. Waitstaff in the dining halls are great. That’s ready where it stops. Shows are ALL, I repeat ALL, standing room only. If you don’t book 60+ days in advance you’re hosed. We did, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with children

