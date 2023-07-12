However, as is common in cruise ships, there are a few cabins to avoid, which on Harmony of the Seas are the Interior and Ocean View staterooms on decks 3 and 4. These cabins are located either directly underneath or adjacent to busy public areas – including the casino, the ices-skating rink and the main dining room – which means there can be a lot of noise and/or foot traffic.

Those familiar with the Oasis of the Seas cruise ship will find plenty of similarities here, but cabins on the Harmony of the Seas have a newer feel and additional power outlets.

Harmony of the Seas Offers Dozens of Cabin Types, From Cozy Interior Staterooms to Ample Grand Suites

What really stands out for us about the cabins here is the wide variety of configurations available, including dozens of connecting staterooms, making the Harmony of the Seas particularly well-suited to families and groups of friends traveling together. Family Suites, which come in different sizes and configurations, are a great option for families wanting to stay together.

Each cabin includes a dresser with drawer space, a sofa, a desk/vanity, wardrobes with space for hanging clothes as well as additional drawers, floor-length mirror, lighted makeup mirror, two beds that can be combined to create a "Royal King" and two nightstands with cubby space. Cabins also have programmable safes, for-fee mini-bar refrigerators, phones, hair dryers and giant flat-screen TVs.

TVs have a variety of channels showing things like sports, news, cruise ship programming and movies. Additional movies are available on-demand for a fee.

Bathrooms for all cabins, except suites, are identical. Each has a shower capsule with a curved glass door, a toilet, a small sink and vanity, a narrow shelving unit and a large mirror. Showers are fairly small, but showerheads are adjustable for even the very tall. Our biggest gripe is that Royal Caribbean only provides the very basics when it comes to amenities in nonsuite cabins: You'll get a bar of soap and a shower gel dispenser. We recommend you bring along your own hair care products and lotion.

Harmony of the Seas Staterooms

Interior: Interior rooms on the Harmony of the Seas start at 149 square feet, while Large Interiors come in at a more bearable 172 square feet, which includes ones with virtual balconies -- floor-to-ceiling high-definition digital screens that create the illusion of an actual balcony. Interior accessible cabins, with or without the virtual balcony, are larger.

Ocean View: Ocean-view cabins start at 179 square feet (accessible rooms are larger), but not all cabins in this category actually have an "ocean view." Boardwalk- (191 square feet), Promenade- (194 square feet) and Central Park View (199 square feet) cabins offer bay-window seating overlooking some of the ship's busiest neighborhoods -- without noise thanks to sound-muffling windows.

Harmony of the Seas Family Ocean View staterooms come in at 271 square feet and can accommodate up to six people, thanks to a Royal King bed and pull-out sofa in one room, and twin-sized bunk beds in what can best be described as a closet, though it lacks a door and instead has a privacy curtain.

Studio: Harmony of the Seas offers two categories of studio staterooms, designed and priced for just one person: interior and ocean-view cabins. Interior studios measure 103 square feet, though one -- cabin 4660 -- is 96 square feet. They include two small beds that can be combined to create a queen-size bed, narrow wardrobes, a tiny desk and flat-screen TV. Studio ocean views are the same, except they include round windows and are 96 square feet, except for cabins 4682 and 4688, which are 104 square feet.

Balcony: Balcony cabins on Harmony start at 182 square feet. They have verandas ranging from 50 to 80 square feet, depending on location. Accessible balcony rooms are larger and have 80-square-foot verandas. Balconies feature two mesh chairs, a small table and two mesh footrests. Most balconies on the Harmony of the Seas overlook the water, but some overlook two of the ship's neighborhoods. Boardwalk- and Central Park View balcony cabins are 182 square feet and have 52-square-foot balconies. Both have accessible versions that run larger. Cabins in this category keep you involved in the action but sacrifice a bit on privacy; people below and above can see you.

Family Ocean View balcony staterooms sleep six and include a Royal King bed, a convertible sofa and the same bunk-bed arrangement used in Family Ocean View cabins. These measure 271 square feet, with 82-square-foot balconies.

Harmony of the Seas Suites Come with An Excellent Array of Perks

Royal Caribbean leads the way when it comes to the suite life at sea. There are far more suite types than cabin types (nine versus four) -- with a whole range of perks across three suite classes: Sea Class, Sky Class and Star Class. All Suite Class passengers get access to the Coastal Kitchen restaurant for dinner, bottled water, luxury bath products, bathrobes and pillow-topped mattresses.

Sky Class passengers additionally get all-day access to Coastal Kitchen (this is connected to the exclusive suite lounge), in-suite dining, complimentary internet access, a one-day pass to the spa's Thermal Room, access to the Suites Beach during the ship's private islands stops, concierge services, priority theater seats, access to the suite sun deck on Deck 17 and priority boarding and departure.

Star Suite perks include drinks via the line's "Ultimate Beverage Package," free dining at the ship's eight specialty restaurants, in-suite cocktail service, a complimentary mini-bar, Nespresso coffee maker, free fitness classes, included gratuities, in-suite movies and high-end mattresses, linens, towels and bathrobes.

Another unique offering for Star Suite passengers is the Royal Genie, essentially a concierge available at your beck and call to handle any and all requests as well as providing little surprises along the way.

Junior Suite (Sea Class): These 287-square-foot rooms can accommodate two to five passengers. At the lowest end of the Harmony of the Seas’ suite scale, these cabins come with standard suite perks, including upgraded amenities, including bottles of shampoo, conditioner, lotion and shower gel. Each bathroom includes a bathtub/shower combo and sink with shelves flanking both sides. Junior suites also have large walk-in closets and 80-square-foot balconies.

Grand Suite (Sky Class): These suites are 371 square feet, with 105-square-foot balconies and can hold up to four passengers. They feature separate living and sleeping areas and a small bar. Living rooms include two chairs and a couch (some of which convert into a bed), a cocktail table, side tables and flat-screen TV. Bedrooms feature vanities with makeup mirrors and chairs. The bathroom has a tub and shower combo, dual sinks and large mirrors. Harmony of the Seas Grand Suite perks include free Wi-Fi and free in-suite dining.

Royal Family Suite (Sky Class): Each of these four cabins is a whopping 580 square feet with a 238-square-foot balcony. They have two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large living area and a wraparound balcony, which has dining tables and chairs, and two padded loungers. Each cabin sleeps up to eight (a minimum of four is required to book), with pull-out couch and two pull-down beds in the second bedroom. Master bathrooms feature shower/tub combos and separate dressing areas.

Owner's Suite (Sky Class): There are 10 of these, and each is 556 square feet with a 243-square-foot balcony that includes a dining table and two padded loungers. Inside, you'll find a dining table for four, dry bar and living room that features a sofa bed, easy chairs, cocktail table and large leather ottoman. The bathroom has separate tub and shower, dual sinks and separate bidet and toilet. The master bedroom has a large vanity and closet. Owner's Suites on Harmony of the Seas can accommodate four people and come with all the Sky Class perks, including free Wi-Fi and concierge services.

Crown Loft Suite (Sky Class): The 29 Crown Loft Suites can hold up to four people and are split-level, with a main living area on the ground floor and an open bedroom loft. (The accessible room is 737 square feet with a 140-square-foot balcony). Crown Loft Suites run 545 square feet with 114-square-foot balconies. There is a shower room on the ground floor; a second bathroom with tub and shower is on the second level. The living area on the main level includes a sofa bed, dining area, dry bar, table/desk and easy chairs. Balconies include two padded lounge chairs.

AquaTheater Suite (Sky Class): You'll find six AquaTheater Suites onboard the Harmony of the Seas, ranging from 604 to 652 square feet and accommodating four to eight people. Balconies range from 589 to 631 square feet. Passengers in these rooms will have views of the AquaTheater and Boardwalk below. Each AquaTheater suite features a separate bedroom and living area, which includes a sofa and two chairs, cocktail table and large TV. The bedroom features a large closet and a second TV; it is attached to a bathroom that includes separate a tub and shower along with a single sink.

The two-bedroom AquaTheater Suites (Star Class) are among the most spectacular onboard, with wraparound balconies that range from 610 to 772 square feet and can be accessed from the main living area and the master bedroom. They feature multiple loungers and a dining table. Inside, the suites range from 673 to 823 square feet and include two full bathrooms, a large living area with sofa bed, entertainment center, large window-side banquet seating and dining table. The master bathroom includes a tub and dual sinks.

Sky Loft Suite (Star Class): The bi-level Sky Loft Suites can sleep four and feature vast balconies that stretch 410 square feet and dining tables, as well as two padded loungers and two chairs. The cabin is 722 square feet and includes two-deck windows, a dining area with dry bar, a living room sofa bed and cocktail table. The bathroom on the main level has a shower for two. The bedroom is on the loft level and includes a second bathroom, as well as a large closet.

Presidential Family Suite (Star Class): This one-of-a-kind suite has four bedrooms and four bathrooms and is 1,142 square feet. A minimum of eight passengers must book; 14 is the max. Two of the bedrooms are master bedrooms; both are adjoined to master bathrooms that include tub/shower combos. The other two bathrooms include showers. The vast living area includes a dining table, sofa bed with chaise, cocktail table and dry bar. The 476-square-foot balcony includes a long dining table that can seat 14, a wet bar and a jetted hot tub.

Royal Loft Suite (Star Class): The biggest suite on Harmony of the Seas is the Royal Loft Suite, which sleeps six, comes in at a whopping 1,524 square feet and includes an 843-square-foot wraparound balcony. It includes two bedrooms, huge living and dining areas, baby grand piano and dry bar. The master bedroom is located on the second level and includes a large private bathroom with bidet, toilet, jetted tub, shower and dual sinks. The main level has a smaller second bedroom and a second bath that features a combo shower/tub. You'll find large closets on both levels. The balcony includes a jetted hot tub, padded chairs and loungers, and a dining table