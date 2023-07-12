Entertainment & Activities

Day & Night on Harmony of the Seas

Harmony of the Seas is a busy, noisy ship, with lots going on day and night. During the day, the action centers on the Royal Promenade, a busy thoroughfare for shopping, eating and the odd "event," such as a sale. This spills out onto the Boardwalk, where you'll find the Carousel and the shops flanking it.

Daytime activities might include, but are not limited to, trivia and trivia-like games, bingo, pub games, dance classes, sports competitions, art auctions, cooking demos, and spa and shop seminars. Ice skating is also open to passengers at Studio B during various times throughout the cruise.

The ship really comes alive at night, when everyone is decked out for dinner and enjoying the electric atmosphere. It's also when it might feel the most crowded, as people compete for limited space at the blockbuster events, especially those on the Royal Promenade.

At night, the bars are all about being loud, offering entertainment and keeping you dancing and singing along late into the night. However, because of the innovative neighborhood concept (which separates areas), it's quite possible to escape the crowds and enjoy, for example, piped birdsong and classical music in Central Park, the most sophisticated and upscale area of the ship.

The theater, where you'll find the big productions including "Grease," is magnificent -- and huge -- with seating for 1,380 passengers and with a giant movie screen flanking each side.

The ship's casino is located midship on Deck 4. The casino includes a huge number of slot machines, along with table games like blackjack, craps and roulette. It hosts tournaments throughout the cruise and has a sports book, poker room and bar.

Catch late-night adult comedy shows at the Attic on Deck 4. Late into the night, it occasionally hosts music and dancing as well. The best spot for music is Jazz on 4 (Deck 4). This cool venue just oozes mellow vibes and fantastic live jazz. No reservations necessary, but dancing and music starts late and goes later.

Harmony of the Seas Outside Recreation

There's so much to do on the outer decks of Harmony of the Seas, that it's sometimes hard to know where to start. But if you do nothing else onboard, try the Ultimate Abyss.

Even visually, it's a showstopper, with the entrance -- high up on Deck 15 -- designed to look like a giant angler fish. The Abyss has two slides, and riders will fly, at breathtaking speeds, down 10 stories atop mats (that add speed and eliminate friction burns). It's a blast and open to anyone at least 44 inches tall. The ride lasts 12 seconds, long enough to get your heart racing without time to be truly terrifying.

Adrenalin junkies also will adore the ship's zipline, which offers a seven-second ride from Deck 16 to Deck 15 over the wide-open space above the Boardwalk.

The ship features three water slides, collectively called the Perfect Storm. Two, dubbed Typhoon and Cyclone, are racing slides, while the third -- Supercell -- features a "Champagne bowl," which includes clear tubing

Harmony also has two FlowRiders -- surf simulators where passengers can hone their Boogie boarding or surfing skills.

You'll find two giant rock climbing walls on Deck 6. A mini-golf course (called Harmony Dunes) on Deck 15 is popular when the weather is pleasant.

Most popular with the kids is Splashaway Bay with its water cannons, a multilevel jungle gym and a drenching water bucket, two covered hot tubs and a lazy river feature.

Virtually all of the middle of Deck 16 serves as a sun deck on Harmony of the Seas, with lots of lounge chairs and little shade.

Harmony of the Seas Bars and Lounges

There are 14 bars aboard Harmony of the Seas, most of them featuring various forms of entertainment, such as live music or DJs. Highlights include:

Boleros (Deck 5): This Latin-style lounge, located on the Promenade, features live music and dancing late into the night. The bar -- and its dance floor -- really gets going after showtime.

**Boot & Bonnet Pub (Deck 5): **The best spot for a pint onboard, the Boot & Bonnet is an English-style pub located on the Promenade. This is where you'll find the best variety of beers from around the world; the menu even has a beer-style guide (English Ale, Tripel and IPA, for example) to help novices make decisions. An acoustic guitarist provides the entertainment at night.

Rising Tide Bar (Deck 5 through 7): Worth trying once, this bar is more like an elevator with a bar than a place to hang out. It moves between the Promenade Deck and Central Park, a three-deck ride. Rising Tide ride times are listed at the bar's entrances, and it usually offers a number of trips each night.

Bionic Bar (Deck 5): Two robot bartenders make your drink (cocktails only) after you punch in your order via tablets. Watch as these bionic arms shake up your cocktail. Because the robots can make only two drinks at once, it could take a little while to get your drink, but the novelty of it is a lot of fun (at least the first time).

Schooner Bar (Deck 6): The nautically themed Schooner piano bar looks over the Royal Promenade and usually is quite busy. When music from the Promenade doesn't filter in, a pianist/vocalist entertains.

Vintages (Deck 8): A true wine bar, Vintages is located in Central Park. It features a large, tall table that can be used for wine tastings, offered several times a cruise for a fee, as well as smaller, more intimate tables and a bar, as well as a number of outside tables. You can also order nibbles from Jamie's Italian here for a fee.

Dazzles (Decks 8 and 9): This two-deck nightclub has live music and dancing every day. The top-deck is great for watching rather than participating; it overlooks the dance floor and small stage on Deck 8. Wait staff serve both levels. Dazzles stays open late, and getting a table can be tricky, but if you've got your dance shoes on, you won't need one.

Solarium Bar (Deck 16): The Solarium Bar serves passengers using the adults-only space. Because it's the only bar in the area, it's fairly busy, but it's a nice spot to grab a drink pre-dinner.