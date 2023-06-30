Rooms on Grandeur lean heavily toward those in the budget categories, with 399 interior and 381 oceanview cabins. Balcony cabins make up only 22% of the staterooms, far fewer than on newer ships. Of the 216 staterooms with balconies, 72 are Junior Suites. There are no solo cabins on Grandeur.

What to Expect in Rooms/Cabins on Grandeur of the Seas

It’s important to remember that cruise ship cabins are generally far smaller than the average hotel rooms. Of the three main types of rooms onboard Grandeur (inside, outside, and balcony), inside rooms are the smallest at either 136 or 145 square feet and are scattered across all stateroom decks. Oceanview cabins are a bit larger at either 151 square feet for a standard or 193 square feet for a “spacious” oceanview. All outside cabins have at least one porthole; most have larger windows. Standard balcony cabins are 195 square feet, plus balconies of at least 39 square feet.

For those looking to spread out a bit more, suites are the way to go onboard any cruise ship. Grandeur has a nice selection of Junior Suites that measure 243 square feet with 74-square-foot balconies, plus a handful of larger suites to choose from.

Regardless of size, all rooms on Grandeur have twin beds that can be made into kings, chairs or a small sofa for sitting, built-in drawers, shelves, and closet space—all designed to handle the capacity of the room. All rooms also have phones, safes and hair dryers (although the latter barely gets the job done; you might want to bring your own). In-cabin flat-screen TVs have a fairly expansive listing that includes several world news channels, a classic TV channel, and several children’s program channels in addition to ship-based channels -- one featuring a bow camera and several with content specific to ports of call and activities onboard the ship. The television in our stateroom was small and a bit awkwardly positioned, but it did swivel to face either the bed or the sofa.

Twice daily cabin service was consistent. We particularly love the handy magnetic door signs to let your stateroom attendant know when you are out for a bit or are sleeping the day away, although ours was diligent about asking about our plans so she could schedule her cleaning around us.

Suites and Balcony Rooms/Cabins on Grandeur of the Seas

Grandeur’s somewhat skimpy supply of balcony cabins and suites means two things: Getting a balcony on this ship is a bit more difficult and those who snag them gain space, both indoors and out, along with some of the best views the ship has to offer. Standard balcony cabins are on Deck 7 and suites are on Deck 8. Seven is the quieter choice of the two.

Some rooms on Deck 8, including many of the junior suites, may have noise issues from the pool decks overhead. Some cruisers reported chair scraping noises during the day and during cleaning time frames at night. If Deck 8 is your target, aim for far aft (especially the aft facing rooms) or far forward. That should put you out from under the majority of the noise.

We loved the larger suites we saw, including the family-friendly Oceanview Suite 8000, the Grand Suites and the Owners Suites. There is one Royal suite. It has one bedroom and is 1,326 square feet, with a balcony measuring 128 square feet. Guests in Grand Suites and up share access to the Concierge Club with Pinnacle Crown and Anchor members. It’s located on Deck 11 within the Viking Crown Lounge. Suite guests also have access to a concierge to assist with almost anything they need, from dinner reservations to an escort off the ship on disembarkation day.

Cabin Bathrooms on Grandeur of the Seas

Bathrooms have decent storage in the form of small shelves, though the showers only have one shelf and a clingy curtain. Toiletries are limited to hand soap and a combination body wash, shampoo, and conditioner in a pump dispenser in the shower. As with the hairdryer, if you have finicky hair, it may be best to pack your own products rather than deal with the results of the combo products that are now standard across the fleet.

Cabins to Avoid on Grandeur of the Seas

On a ship this small, the biggest potential cabin problem will be noise. Cabins on Deck 7 near the Centrum would be a definite concern. On evenings when the live music performed there gets loud, it’s possible it could be heard inside those rooms. Daytime activities in the Centrum might also be a noise problem for anyone looking to nap the day away in those rooms. Junior suites on Deck 7 mid-ship also have the potential for noise from overhead at the pool decks. Alternatively, check out our favorite cabins below.

Cruise Critic Cabin/Room Picks

Budget Grandeur’s oceanview cabins are an easy choice for most cruisers on a budget. For the small price gap between inside cabins and those with a window, you gain valuable square footage and extra shelving in addition to a view.

Splurge We did a search of several itineraries and discovered that on some seven-night sailings, you can upgrade from a balcony cabin to a Junior Suite for as little as $100 per person, making that our splurge-worthy pick.

Splash If you’re gonna go big, go for the Owners Suites. We got to sneak a peak at these luxurious rooms on Deck 8 and can confirm that you’ll make an impression on your travel partner when you book one of these. They have large marble appointed bathrooms with double sinks and a lovely in-room bar.

Family The coolest room on the ship for families is a one-of-a-kind suite. It’s just behind the “wings” of the bridge and has window but no balcony. It’s listed as an Oceanview Suite. It is quite large at 535 square feet. The best perk is that it has a set of four bunks in a small room just for the kids.