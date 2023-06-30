The main theater on Grandeur is The Palladium, with typical combination chair and couch seating spread across Decks 5 and 6, forward. Drink service was adequate, but the casino bar on Deck 5 provided an adequate backup plan. Entertainment consists primarily of headliner acts of comedians or jugglers and musical production performances by the ship’s entertainers. Reservations are not required. Most shows are performed twice per night, timed so that both early and late diners can attend.
In part because it lacks top-deck attractions and multiple entertainment venues, the daily list of things to do on Grandeur is quite extensive, including a wide range of trivia games, game-show-style events, dance classes, and food preparation classes. Competitive rock-climbing events were scheduled for sea days, as were pool games, shuffleboard tournaments, and daily name that tune games. Events are scattered among all available venues, including Schooner Bar, South Pacific Lounge, and the Centrum. On our sailing, trivia was by far the most popular activity, followed closely by origami folding and the egg drop challenges in the Centrum, which were fun to watch.
Activities with extra charges include wine and whiskey tastings, a sip, tour, and brunch event, and the all-access ship tour. The Royal App makes it easy to begin planning your onboard fun by checking out what is happening on the current cruise any time you want to look.
If you're looking for a wild night out, Royal Caribbean Grandeur of the Seas might not be the ship for you. Although bars are technically open until 1 a.m., Grandeur tends not to be a late-night ship. The casino (and its bar) were typically the busiest spots on the ship past midnight on our sailing, but even that dissipated soon after twelve.
The hottest spot between nine and midnight is often the Centrum, where musicians play for a crowd that includes families, who perhaps feel more comfortable taking children and teens there for a night out than to an actual lounge. Plus, lounges were often in use for adult game shows on our cruise.
So many daytime and evening activities take place inside the bars and lounges, they often were not the ideal place to sit and sip an adult beverage. We found small, dedicated groups attracted to sports on the screens at the casino bar, which almost always had patrons sitting and standing and at the Schooner Bar when other activities weren’t in progress there. Here are our top bar and lounge picks onboard Grandeur of the Seas.
Our Picks
For a Pre-dinner Cocktail: Schooner Bar is on the way to most of the dining options and has ample seating with table service. Or, if your goal is a cocktail to take with you to dinner, walk-up bar orders are handled quickly here. The vibe is clubby and social, so it’s easy to strike up a conversation with fellow cruisers.
For a Drink and a Dance: R Bar in the Centrum is the top spot for those hoping to dance the night away, sipping their favorite beverage between songs. There is plenty of seating. The music is a bit loud for conversation, but the variety is ideal for dancers of all ages. On our cruise, we saw dancers from age four to 84.
For a Chill Afternoon: Both pool bars (outdoors and in the Solarium) have what it takes to breeze through your afternoon. We found the bartenders to be blender geniuses, and if your fondest desire is a dark beer with your slice of pizza from Park Café, the Solarium bartenders will find it if it’s not in their supply. We actually found that to be the case throughout the ship—it’s one of those small ship perks that the bar supply rooms are not so far apart that the staff won’t make the extra effort to get you what you want, regardless of where you are.
For a Chummy Bar Vibe: The Casino Bar is a friendly spot to hang. It’s tucked away in a corner of Casino Royale. We didn’t find the smoke to be a problem on our cruise, but that’s obviously a consideration. The bar was almost always hopping with casino players, sports watchers, and just friendly drinkers.
There are two pools on Deck 9 on Grandeur of the Seas - an outdoor pool, with four hot tubs, two on each side, and an adults-only indoor pool in the Solarium. The main pool outside has a movie screen, with movies shown afternoons and evenings, weather permitted. There are deck chairs surrounding the pool area and towel checkout stands nearby. Live music is played here and both day and evening activities are scheduled at the main pool when weather permits – the men’s Hairy Legs competition, Belly Flop competition, and pool volleyball are examples. A soft serve ice cream machine is located near the entrance to the Windjammer Cafe.
The indoor pool is smaller and has two hot tubs. The vibe is definitely quieter here. The bar makes an afternoon tropical drink poolside a pleasure, as does the nearby Park Café where you can get your snack fix.
Both pools have lifeguards on duty during all operating hours.
The retractable roof in the Solarium was closed throughout our cruise, but it still made a great spot to lounge either in the sun or in the shade with a view of the water. The outdoor pool lounging spaces can be super crowded, both on Deck 9 around the pool and on Deck 10 above the pool. Additional space for sunning can be found on the small deck that's essentially on top of the Windjammer Cafe buffet. This is where you'd go if you want to get away from everyone, but we warn you, it can get windy. Shade lovers can take advantage of the loungers on the promenade along the sides of the ship on Deck 5.
The guest services and shore excursion desks can be found on Deck 5 in the Centrum. Right above, on Deck 6, is the photo gallery, where you can view and purchase pictures taken by the ship's photographers. The Royal Caribbean shops are also on Deck 6. You'll find some jewelry stores, a liquor store, a cosmetic/perfume store and a shop selling T-shirts and logo gear. ATMs are available near Guest Services and in the Casino Royale.
The ship currently has Voom Wi-Fi available for purchase by the day or in two full-cruise packages – Voom Surf and Voom Surf and Stream. All Royal Caribbean ships are scheduled to be upgraded to Starlink Internet service in the coming year. Packages may change as those changes take place.
The Vitality at Sea Spa is located at the aft of the ship on Deck 9. The complex includes the spa, a salon and stairs leading to the fitness center on Deck 10. Medi-spa and acupuncture hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., while the spa and fitness center open at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.
The spa does not have a thermal suite, but changing rooms feature saunas and steam rooms, which anyone can use free of charge. There is also a pre- and post-treatment relaxation room with lovely aft facing windows, along with water and tea to drink for those with treatments booked.
The fitness center has quite a bit of equipment for a ship this size, although the lack of a real fitness room for classes means that the area can feel cramped in the mornings when many people are both using the machines and involved in yoga or stretching. Complimentary fitness classes include stretching and abs. Cycling, Pilates and yoga classes are available for a fee, as are individualized personal training and body composition analysis. The fitness center has an age minimum of 16, but teens between 13 and 15 can use the gym during certain hours if accompanied by an adult.
A walking/jogging path circles the ship on Deck 10; four times around is a mile. There's also a very pleasant promenade deck on Deck 5 that's great for walking.
Royal Caribbean has long been known for its kids program, which divides youngsters into appropriate age groups for scheduled activities. Grandeur lacks an abundance of attractions designed to keep kids busy, but the main pool is kid friendly. Lifeguards are on duty during all hours of operation, but parents are still expected to keep an eye on their children. During our cruise, we witnessed a lifeguard suspend pool privileges for one youngster and ask the parents involved to pay closer attention to their children.
Movies shown at the pool are a bonus for families, as are the indoor activities scheduled throughout the day.
Grandeur has rather small facilities for the Adventure Ocean Program on Deck 10, forward, but the activities staff does a good job of utilizing facilities throughout the ship, particularly for the older children. Kids are divided into the AO Junior program (potty trained 3 to 5-year-olds) and AO Kids (6 to 12-year-olds). Parents must sign kids in and out of AO.
Age-appropriate activities may include finger painting, talent shows, pajama parties, karaoke, sports tournaments and scavenger hunts. Royal Caribbean also offers special kids' programs in science, art, theater and storytelling. Certain events are designated as family activities for parents and kids to do together. Those include family word scramble and scavenger hunts.
Adventure Ocean Babies (AO Babies) is for ages 6 to 36 months and a fee may apply. Capacity restrictions may limit the number of children participating at any given point. Late Night Party is a designated babysitting service; it comes with a fee.
The Teen Center is located near Adventure Ocean on Deck 10, as is the Arcade. It’s primarily a hangout space. Kids need not be signed in and out by parents. Activities in the Teen Center include trivia, teen game shows, teen meet and greets, Teen Only Amazing Race, and scavenger hunts. Scheduled activities outside the teen center include table tennis and shuffleboard tournaments, and meetups for movies.
* May require additional fees