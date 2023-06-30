Entertainment & Activities

Theater and Shows on Grandeur of the Seas

The main theater on Grandeur is The Palladium, with typical combination chair and couch seating spread across Decks 5 and 6, forward. Drink service was adequate, but the casino bar on Deck 5 provided an adequate backup plan. Entertainment consists primarily of headliner acts of comedians or jugglers and musical production performances by the ship’s entertainers. Reservations are not required. Most shows are performed twice per night, timed so that both early and late diners can attend.

Daily Things to Do on Grandeur of the Seas

In part because it lacks top-deck attractions and multiple entertainment venues, the daily list of things to do on Grandeur is quite extensive, including a wide range of trivia games, game-show-style events, dance classes, and food preparation classes. Competitive rock-climbing events were scheduled for sea days, as were pool games, shuffleboard tournaments, and daily name that tune games. Events are scattered among all available venues, including Schooner Bar, South Pacific Lounge, and the Centrum. On our sailing, trivia was by far the most popular activity, followed closely by origami folding and the egg drop challenges in the Centrum, which were fun to watch.

Activities with extra charges include wine and whiskey tastings, a sip, tour, and brunch event, and the all-access ship tour. The Royal App makes it easy to begin planning your onboard fun by checking out what is happening on the current cruise any time you want to look.

Nightlife on Grandeur of the Seas

If you're looking for a wild night out, Royal Caribbean Grandeur of the Seas might not be the ship for you. Although bars are technically open until 1 a.m., Grandeur tends not to be a late-night ship. The casino (and its bar) were typically the busiest spots on the ship past midnight on our sailing, but even that dissipated soon after twelve.

The hottest spot between nine and midnight is often the Centrum, where musicians play for a crowd that includes families, who perhaps feel more comfortable taking children and teens there for a night out than to an actual lounge. Plus, lounges were often in use for adult game shows on our cruise.

Grandeur of the Seas Bars and Lounges

So many daytime and evening activities take place inside the bars and lounges, they often were not the ideal place to sit and sip an adult beverage. We found small, dedicated groups attracted to sports on the screens at the casino bar, which almost always had patrons sitting and standing and at the Schooner Bar when other activities weren’t in progress there. Here are our top bar and lounge picks onboard Grandeur of the Seas.

Our Picks

For a Pre-dinner Cocktail: Schooner Bar is on the way to most of the dining options and has ample seating with table service. Or, if your goal is a cocktail to take with you to dinner, walk-up bar orders are handled quickly here. The vibe is clubby and social, so it’s easy to strike up a conversation with fellow cruisers.

For a Drink and a Dance: R Bar in the Centrum is the top spot for those hoping to dance the night away, sipping their favorite beverage between songs. There is plenty of seating. The music is a bit loud for conversation, but the variety is ideal for dancers of all ages. On our cruise, we saw dancers from age four to 84.

For a Chill Afternoon: Both pool bars (outdoors and in the Solarium) have what it takes to breeze through your afternoon. We found the bartenders to be blender geniuses, and if your fondest desire is a dark beer with your slice of pizza from Park Café, the Solarium bartenders will find it if it’s not in their supply. We actually found that to be the case throughout the ship—it’s one of those small ship perks that the bar supply rooms are not so far apart that the staff won’t make the extra effort to get you what you want, regardless of where you are.

For a Chummy Bar Vibe: The Casino Bar is a friendly spot to hang. It’s tucked away in a corner of Casino Royale. We didn’t find the smoke to be a problem on our cruise, but that’s obviously a consideration. The bar was almost always hopping with casino players, sports watchers, and just friendly drinkers.