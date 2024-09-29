Staff- absolutely incredible. They are the difference maker!
Dining- we prefer MDR and WJ for our dining experience. We like the themed dining menus per night. The specialty restaurants are nice but we're not subscribing to them. The food is nearly the same throughout the dining locations.
Activities- your cruise director has a big impact on this and ours, Eric, was phenomenal! He was ...
We are emerald level RCI cruisers, and have some experience pre and post covid.
Overall the entire experience has suffered greatly post covid. This ship in particular had a revamp, but the revamp did not revamp the staterooms, but removed common areas, to add additional staterooms. Because our room was one of the older ones, it was literally like we travelled back in time to get the colors ...
Cruised as a family with kids, aged 4 and 8, in December 2024. Service was exceptional - the staff were truly the high point, so helpful and gracious. The ship was in okay repair for its age, food was palatable but uninteresting.
We had two major main concerns - the upper sun deck and 4th Fl deck have old railings that a toddler or preschooler (or drunk or impaired adult) could easily climb ...
Freedom is wonderful in every way. The staff is good, the activities are good for everyone, the casino is fun, the entertainment good. It would have been more enjoyable if young people had not run wild on the ship. I saw them knock a couple over while playing tag on the elevators. T hey lifted floor plates in the elevator and would just drop them and leave. A group of 8-10 would be sitting on ...
My Wife and I plus a couple of good friends sailed on Freedom out of Fort Lauderdale. We are Diamond Plus members and have sailed on Freedom once before. We were looking for a short cruise before the Holidays and enjoy the Freedom class size. We always fly down the night before so we are well rested and not have to worry about a cancelled or delayed flight if we fly the day of the cruise. Boarding ...
Overall, our experience of Freedom of the Seas was okay. Not awful, but certainly not great.
The good:
The recent remodels in the Windjammer and other common areas were nicely done. For an older ship, Freedom generally felt clean, cool and inviting.
Service around the ship was generally good but not stellar. Friendly, helpful staff. Service in the main dining room was slow and a little ...
Overall, the cruise went extremely well. The captain and crew had to make some “on-the-fly” adjustments to the cruise itinerary due to weather (Hurricane Raphael), and aside from a few hours of wet/windy weather, the ship routing was flawless.
Our stateroom attendant was outstanding in every aspect. We knew immediately after meeting him that he took great pride in keeping guest staterooms ...
We loved to cruise with Royal Caribbean. But it will be our last time. We are staying in a suite. There used to be perks but they almost diminished. We have second seating for dinner but the cabin attendant does not work after 8 pm. This means we have to leave our cabin early or have nothing done in our cabin. For dinner people show up as if they just cleaned their bathroom. No dress code ...
First time cruisers, both 59 yrs. old. We paid over $8,000 for an Owners Suite for the comfort & experience. The Suite was awesome, the stateroom attendant was wonderful. The Concierge service that was supposed to be a part of the "Suite" amenities was nonexistent. She NEVER once reached out to us about anything. Which by the very definition of a Concierge is her job. She emailed saying she was ...
Everything was great except the scheduling of activities. Signed up for volleyball and it was cancelled for another event even though it was scheduled on the app. My whole family was excited for this event. We showed up fifteen minutes early only for them to tell us it was cancelled for soccer. They told us we would have to wait an hour to play. When it finally was time to play, it ended up just ...