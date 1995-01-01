  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Freedom of the Seas Photos

4.0 / 5.0
2,392 reviews

Cabins

Owner's Suite

60 photos

Promenade View Cabin

36 photos

Grand Suite

51 photos

Superior Oceanview with Balcony

37 photos

Junior Suite

41 photos

Royal Suite

94 photos

Interior Cabin

22 photos

Presidential Suite

117 photos

Cabins - Member

256 photos

Restaurants And Bars

Diamond Club

21 photos

Plaza Bar

9 photos

Giovanni's Table

42 photos

Ben & Jerry's

5 photos

Main Dining Rooms

75 photos

Windjammer Cafe

42 photos

Star Lounge

13 photos

Boleros

13 photos

Cloud Nine

16 photos

Sabor

31 photos

Pool Bars and Dining

30 photos

Vintages

30 photos

R Bar

16 photos

The Cupcake Cupboard

15 photos

Olive or Twist

43 photos

Cafe Promenade

16 photos

Bull & Bear Pub

22 photos

Chops Grille

20 photos

Johnny Rockets

19 photos

On Air Club (Karaoke)

28 photos

Jade

18 photos

Schooner Bar

16 photos

Sorrento's

23 photos

Restaurants And Bars - Member

145 photos

Activities And Events

Art Gallery

14 photos

DreamWorks Characters

5 photos

Casino Royale

13 photos

Ice Skating Rink

24 photos

Digital Studio

25 photos

Outdoor Movie Screen

8 photos

Shops

68 photos

Studio B

13 photos

Challenger's Video Arcade

15 photos

Arcadia Theater

63 photos

Activities And Events - Member

128 photos

Pools And Sun Decks

Solarium

66 photos

Sky Deck

2 photos

Main Pool

110 photos

Whirlpools

14 photos

H2O Zone

73 photos

Pools And Sun Decks - Member

33 photos

Family

Deck Games

6 photos

Adventure Ocean

130 photos

Spa And Fitness

Vitality Spa

60 photos

Wipeout

4 photos

Sports Court

7 photos

Vitality Fitness Center

22 photos

Jogging Track

15 photos

FlowRider

20 photos

Freedom Fairways

10 photos

Rock Climbing Wall

6 photos

The Ship

Next Cruise

11 photos

Royal Promenade

25 photos

Royal Caribbean Online Internet Cafe

14 photos

Conference Center

30 photos

Medical Center

38 photos

Tender Boat

22 photos

Skylight Chapel

11 photos

Ship Services

36 photos

The Connoisseur Club

13 photos

Library

13 photos

Hallways, Stairways and More

28 photos

Galley

10 photos

Exterior

8 photos

Embarkation Area

1 photo

The Ship - Member

368 photos

Other

Miscellaneous - Member

269 photos

Shore Excursion - Member

240 photos

Find a Freedom of the Seas Cruise from $220

Any Month
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map