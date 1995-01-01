Newsletter
Write a Review
Boards
Log In
Deals
Find a Cruise
Reviews
News
Cruise Tips
Home
Royal Caribbean International
Freedom of the Seas Photos
Freedom of the Seas Photos
4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2,392 reviews
28 Awards
Photos
Overview
Reviews
Dining
Activities
Photos
Cabins
Decks
Overview
Reviews
Dining
Activities
Photos
Cabins
Decks
Facebook
Pinterest
Twitter
Cabins
Owner's Suite
60 photos
Promenade View Cabin
36 photos
Grand Suite
51 photos
Superior Oceanview with Balcony
37 photos
Junior Suite
41 photos
Royal Suite
94 photos
Interior Cabin
22 photos
Presidential Suite
117 photos
Cabins - Member
256 photos
Restaurants And Bars
Diamond Club
21 photos
Plaza Bar
9 photos
Giovanni's Table
42 photos
Ben & Jerry's
5 photos
Main Dining Rooms
75 photos
Windjammer Cafe
42 photos
Star Lounge
13 photos
Boleros
13 photos
Cloud Nine
16 photos
Sabor
31 photos
Pool Bars and Dining
30 photos
Vintages
30 photos
R Bar
16 photos
The Cupcake Cupboard
15 photos
Olive or Twist
43 photos
Cafe Promenade
16 photos
Bull & Bear Pub
22 photos
Chops Grille
20 photos
Johnny Rockets
19 photos
On Air Club (Karaoke)
28 photos
Jade
18 photos
Schooner Bar
16 photos
Sorrento's
23 photos
Restaurants And Bars - Member
145 photos
Activities And Events
Art Gallery
14 photos
DreamWorks Characters
5 photos
Casino Royale
13 photos
Ice Skating Rink
24 photos
Digital Studio
25 photos
Outdoor Movie Screen
8 photos
Shops
68 photos
Studio B
13 photos
Challenger's Video Arcade
15 photos
Arcadia Theater
63 photos
Activities And Events - Member
128 photos
Pools And Sun Decks
Solarium
66 photos
Sky Deck
2 photos
Main Pool
110 photos
Whirlpools
14 photos
H2O Zone
73 photos
Pools And Sun Decks - Member
33 photos
Family
Deck Games
6 photos
Adventure Ocean
130 photos
Spa And Fitness
Vitality Spa
60 photos
Wipeout
4 photos
Sports Court
7 photos
Vitality Fitness Center
22 photos
Jogging Track
15 photos
FlowRider
20 photos
Freedom Fairways
10 photos
Rock Climbing Wall
6 photos
The Ship
Next Cruise
11 photos
Royal Promenade
25 photos
Royal Caribbean Online Internet Cafe
14 photos
Conference Center
30 photos
Medical Center
38 photos
Tender Boat
22 photos
Skylight Chapel
11 photos
Ship Services
36 photos
The Connoisseur Club
13 photos
Library
13 photos
Hallways, Stairways and More
28 photos
Galley
10 photos
Exterior
8 photos
Embarkation Area
1 photo
The Ship - Member
368 photos
Other
Miscellaneous - Member
269 photos
Shore Excursion - Member
240 photos
Find a Freedom of the Seas Cruise from $220
Departure Month
Any Month
Any Destination
Destination
Any Ship
Ship
Search Deals
Email me when prices drop