Entertainment & Activities

Theaters and Shows on Freedom of the Seas

Arcadia Theater (Decks 3 and 4): The main Arcadia Theater, done up in red and gold, seats more than 1,300 people over two decks and is the venue for nighttime productions, both song-and-dance shows by Royal Caribbean's troupe and performances by guest entertainers, including aerialists, comedians and magicians.

Star Lounge (Deck 5): Nighttime gameshows like Friendly Feud and Finish that Lyric are held in Star Lounge, the secondary show lounge.

Studio B (Deck 3): The ice rink at Studio B also doubles as a secondary show lounge; it's the spot for the onboard ice show and Battle of the Sexes, as well as Quest, an adult scavenger hunt. There are free skate hours listed in the onboard daily schedule.

Daily Fun on Freedom of the Seas

Daytime activities include the ubiquitous pool games (bellyflop and cannonball contests and trivia contests, while Vintages wine bar hosts several tasting sessions throughout the week. Passengers can also find a video arcade located inside Playmakers, health and port "lectures" (which are mostly just sales pitches), art auctions, mini-golf tournaments, basketball shoot-outs, surf competitions, dance classes, bingo and photo scavenger hunts, as well as movies, concerts and sporting events shown on the poolside big screen.

Nightlife on Freedom of the Seas

The casino is open whenever the ship is at sea and features slot machines in a range of denominations, table games, including craps, blackjack and two types of poker, and a bar. Promotions, such as "double points on slots," are offered on select evenings. Theme nights, such as Pirate Night in the casino, and tournaments -- poker, couples' slots -- take place throughout each sailing.

After hours, Boleros -- the hip Latin lounge found on many Royal Caribbean ships -- is a favorite spot. Though the location (in a hallway, outside the casino, near a staircase) is not ideal, this venue draws major crowds with live music and merengue dancing. Don't miss karaoke at the Star Lounge -- even if you don't participate yourself, it's fun to watch others.

Nightly music is found in other areas of the ship, too. A guitarist/soloist performs rock tunes in the Bull & Bear Pub, and a pianist packs Royal Caribbean's nautical-themed Schooner Bar, taking requests until the wee hours. If you'd like to catch sporting events at night, head to Playmakers.

Freedom of the Seas Bars and Lounges

Royal Caribbean offers a plethora of drink packages, from a soda only package to an unlimited packaged, all priced per person per day. Note that the drinking age onboard is 21, and each passenger of drinking age is permitted to bring up to two bottles of wine onboard. Free drinks available include tap water, iced tea, lemonade and flavored-infused waters. (We tried the iced tea twice, and it tasted like water both times.)

Schooner Bar (Deck 4): This nautical-themed bar is a Royal Caribbean staple, often hosting trivia and piano music throughout the day.

Bolero's (Deck 4): This Latin-themed bar is the place to be for lively music and Latin-style dancing.

Playmakers Sports Bar and Cafe (Deck 4): Huge TVs, lots of seating and a mini-arcade make this spot bustle at all hours. We love that they print out a list of what events will be broadcast when.

Star Lounge (Deck 5): The secondary show lounge is used for hosting trivia, live music and private functions, among other activities.

R Bar (Deck 5, Royal Promenade): Added to the ship in 2015, the R Bar -- the closest thing Freedom has to an atrium bar -- replaced the former Champagne Bar and is located directly across the Royal Promenade from the passenger services desk.

Bull & Bear Pub (Deck 5, Royal Promenade): Head to Bull & Bear for live music and a glass, bottle or can of your favorite brew. (Choose from 40 different types of beer carried onboard.)

Vintages (Deck 5, Royal Promenade): A low-key wine bar, Vintages offers tastings, plenty of cushy seating.

Plaza Bar (Deck 11, Windjammer): This is where you can snag your drink of choice during meals in the Windjammer buffet.

The Lime & Coconut (Deck 11-12): Feeling like a tipple while you sunbathe? The Lime & Coconut is your closest bet. It also features fun chair swings, though you won't swing far.

Olive or Twist (Deck 14, Viking Crown Lounge): Set high atop the front of the ship, boasting floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, the Viking Crown Lounge is another Royal Caribbean favorite. On Freedom of the Seas, this venue is home to Olive or Twist. Billed as and designed with the ambiance of a martini bar, it also weirdly acts as the ship's disco. It's the place to be for late-night dancing to music from all decades. On one night of our sailing, there was even a "silent" disco, where passengers use supplied headphones to hear the music that's playing. (Even if you're not a dancer, it's worth a peek, just to see an entire crowd of people dancing in what appears to be total silence.)

Pools and Hot Tubs on Freedom of the Seas

Main and Sports Pools (Deck 11): There are two main pools on the Lido -- one for swimming and one for sports like water volleyball -- flanked by three roomy hot tubs. The area can get crowded on sea days, particularly when movies or sporting events are shown on the giant screen. Mesh deck chairs are available throughout the area.

We love the colorful casitas , which provide some shade over cushy lounge chairs; plus, they have spots for device charging while you soak up the sun. You'll have to pay a fee to rent these, however.

Splashaway Bay (Deck 11): Just aft of the main pools is the colorful Splashaway Bay water park, complete with a kids-only pool, slide and tons of toys for dumping, spraying and splashing water. Frankly, the setup is so cool it keeps kids out of adult pool areas for the most part.

Solarium (Deck 11): The adults-only Solarium pool area is where you'll find shaded deck chairs with ocean views, as well as many in the sun. Two cantilevered whirlpools -- meaning they hang over the side of the ship -- also offer sea views, and wide panels of glass give an incredible view of the ocean directly below, as well.

Waterslides, FlowRider and Other Activities on Freedom of the Seas

Perfect Storm (Deck 14): Now a staple on virtually all Royal Caribbean ships, the Perfect Storm offers two twisty waterslides, dubbed Typhoon and Cyclone.

FlowRider (Deck 13): FlowRider debuted on Freedom of the Seas as the first surf park at sea. A three-inch sheet of water flows up the 32-foot-wide by 40-foot-long incline to create a wave-like reverse waterfall. There are designated hours each day for standup surfing and boogie-boarding; check on the Sports Deck for your itinerary's schedule. There's no signup sheet, but passengers (and guardians for those younger than 18) must sign waivers to obtain the wristband needed to "hang ten." Height requirements also apply (58 inches for surfing, 52 inches for boogie boarding).

Even if you're more of a sunbather than a swimmer, our advice is to get off the bleachers and try the easier boogie-boarding option at least once. When you're up there, it doesn't look nearly as steep (or frightening).

Really want to master onboard surfing? Passengers can book one-on-one private FlowRider lessons for $69 per person, per hour (up to eight people per session with a minimum of four required). Individuals or groups looking to "free-surf" without an instructor, can book the FlowRider for $345 per hour with no limit to the total number of participants. It can also be rented out with instruction for $552 per hour. (A 50 percent no-show fee will be charged if you don't cancel at least 24 hours in advance.)

Fair warning: There are wooden bleachers surrounding the FlowRider area, and it's likely you'll have an audience. You have a roughly 50 percent chance of losing your bathing suit; if you're a guy, tighten your trunks, and consider wearing a one-piece suit or leggings and sports bra if you're a woman.

Sports Court (Deck 13): The sports court is open for use during set hours. (Check your daily Cruise Compass.) Activities like free-throw contests and three-point shoot-outs take place throughout each sailing.

Freedom Dunes (Deck 13): This 24-hour nine-hole miniature golf course sits next to a giant golf ball on a tee. Mini-golf tournaments are held during each voyage.

Table Tennis (Deck 13): Visit the FlowRider window on the Sports Deck to snag paddles and extra balls for table tennis.

Shuffleboard (Deck 5): If you're itching for some shuffleboard, you'll find your fix on Deck 5's outdoor decks.

Sun Decks on Freedom of the Seas

There is only one main sun deck aboard Freedom of the Seas -- Deck 11 -- although it's tiered in places and divided into separate areas for both kids and adults. From the Solarium to the main pool, passengers can find plenty of loungers to work on their tans.

Need a fresh towel after a day of swimming or lounging in the sun? Trade yours in at the towel exchange kiosks near the pools on the lido. Note: Your card will be swiped when you obtain a towel. Be sure to return it (and have your card swiped again) by the last day of your cruise, or you'll be charged a $25 fee. If you're guilty of chair hogging and someone has removed your belongings, chances are good you'll find them at the pool deck lost and found kiosks, located near the pool area.

Freedom of the Seas Services, Shops and WiFi

The LCD Wayfinder system utilizes a series of touch screens, placed throughout the ship, that not only show you how to get where you want to go, but also tell you what's going on at that very moment.

The main "front" desk, also known as passenger services (located at the back of the ship on Deck 5), is where you go to resolve issues with your onboard account, get change and ask general questions you might have throughout your sailing. You'll find an ATM there, as well. (Note: On Deck 5, across from the cruise director's office, look for the framed poem "Ode to Freedom," written by Cruise Critic members.)

Shore excursions can be purchased at a desk that shares a wall with the passenger services desk on Deck 5. On our sailing, we tried a fantastic horseback riding tour in St. Maarten, which provided transportation, equipment, a 90-minute ride that ended with us riding our horses waist-deep into the ocean, and rum punch. Excursions like glass-bottom boat tours and parasailing in the Bahamas filled up quickly, as did open-air vehicle tours of St. Thomas and a whole-day sail to Christmas and Honeymoon Coves on a schooner.

Cruisers looking to purchase a future cruise can stop by the NextCruise "store" on Deck 5. Discounts are often offered if you book while onboard. There are racks of brochures to browse through while you wait to meet with a representative.

There's no self-service laundry facility onboard, but laundry and dry cleaning can be sent out, and it's not cost prohibitive. We paid about $5 to launder a favorite baby blanket.

Contemporary art-lovers might enjoy the art gallery on Deck 3, run by well-known art dealers Park West; there's often a seminar to take in and a revolving selection of works to buy.

Even if you don't buy your pictures, it's a fun diversion to visit the photo gallery on Deck 4, where the staff display all the photos, from your boarding photo to formal nights. You can buy a picture photo CD or even design your own photobook (a combination of your own photos and Royal Caribbean stock photos).

Among the stores you'll find on Deck 5 along the Royal Promenade are a dedicated Michael Kors shop that sells the famous designer's handbags (watch for sales mid-cruise.), a perfume and cosmetics shop, and a general store selling duty-free alcohol and sundries like candy and toiletry items. You can also stop in at the Logo Souvenir shop for all things Royal Caribbean-branded -- T-shirts, mugs, keychains -- you get the idea. You'll also find non-Royal Caribbean clothing from brands like Newport News and Tommy Bahama, as well as shot glasses, flip-flops and various items designed by artist Romero Britto. For higher-end jewelry, pop into Regalia to pick up some designer accessories like watches. And check out Get Out There for all things nautical. Forgot your bathing suit or sunscreen? Not a problem. But with brands like Roxy, you'll pay a premium.

Have questions about shopping in port? The port shopping kiosk along the Royal Promenade can help.

Three conference rooms (Barbados, Jamaica and St. Thomas) are available on Deck 2, and a business services desk is stationed on Deck 6.

The onboard medical center is located on the ship's lowest deck. The vessel has a helipad at its bow, and passengers are able to access the area for amazing views from the front of the ship.

WiFi is fast on Freedom of the Seas, although not free; you'll have to buy a package. We were able to log into our company's VPN and stream online fitness classes. The Royal Caribbean app is easy to use, although we did have trouble booking restaurants with it once onboard.