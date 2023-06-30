Freedom of the Seas launched in May 2006 as the world's biggest cruise ship, measuring 155,000 tons, carrying 4,500 passengers and introducing Royal Caribbean's now-widespread FlowRider surf simulator to the cruise industry.

Although the ship is no longer the biggest in Royal Caribbean's fleet -- that title is held by the line's newer Oasis-class ships -- its public spaces don't feel outdated. If anything, Royal Caribbean is doing a great job of keeping Freedom of the Seas in tip-top shape, including a $116-million upgrade that took place in 2020, including a completely redesigned pool deck featuring The Lime & Coconut Bar and a new Splashaway Bay water park for kids.

Freedom of the Seas Deck Plans Include Updated Pool Deck, More Restaurants and Kids Spaces

During a 2020 dry dock, Freedom of the Seas got a major upgrade, especially in outdoor spaces like the pool deck. The cheery new features include bright and charming casitas, a bustling taco shack and the Lime and Coconut bar. The $116-million refurbishment also added new restaurants, kids spaces and cool sports bar, Playmakers. Cabins are virtually the only spaces untouched by the massive project, leaving them feeling a little worn and dated by comparison.

While the ship can hold 4,500 passengers, Freedom of the Seas doesn't feel crowded. That's not to say that the ship feels empty or small. Sometimes there's congestion in Windjammer at peak times, you'll wait in a line (a short line, but a line nonetheless) to disembark at tender ports, and dinnertime can be a bit noisy with hundreds of others chowing down around you. At the same time, it's never hard to find quiet, private nooks. The library, Internet cafe, Cafe Promenade, Vintages wine bar and even the Solarium pool are great for getting-away-from-it-all moments, particularly on port days.

Overall, the traffic flow throughout the ship is smooth, but there are times when it comes to a dead standstill along the Royal Promenade (the ship's mall-like main thoroughfare) -- when there's a sale on duty-free watches, for example. Other areas just seem poorly designed. It can be a harrowing experience to reach the Deck 3 Studio B from the front of the ship, as there's no direct access straight through. Passengers have to either walk up one flight to Deck 4 (and through the casino) to the aft, then head down or go up two decks to the often-crowded Royal Promenade to walk aft before heading down.

Food on Freedom of the Seas: Good Basic Options

The food on Freedom of the Seas is decent, with options for even the pickiest eater. Beyond the main dining room and buffet, you can pick up sandwiches and small bites at Cafe Promenade, slices at Sorrento's and our personal favorite, Mexican food at El Loco Fresh on the pool deck.

The quality goes up once you venture into the specialty restaurants, and it's worth splurging on at least one for-fee meal once during your cruise. Options include Chops steakhouse, Giovanni's Kitchen for Italian food, Izumi for sushi and hibachi and good old Johnny Rockets for burgers.

In general, service is personal, because there are so many spaces in which you can become a "regular." Baristas at Cafe Promenade, serving Starbucks coffee drinks, remember complicated beverage orders; the bartenders at Boleros, Royal Caribbean's Latin-themed bar, remember names and poisons; and even the wait staff in Windjammer, the casual buffet, treat kids as the highest-order VIPs.

There's Lots of Room Choice on Freedom of the Seas But Cabins Can Seem Dated

While newer cruise ships tend to focus on balcony cabins, Freedom of the Seas has lots of choices, in all categories. Of the 1,894 staterooms, 880 rooms have private balconies, with the rest being oceanview or interior cabins. A full 168 cabins have promenade views, meaning they overlook the inside "mall" like area that serves as the main corridor of the ship.

Although Royal Caribbean has done a great job of maintaining Freedom of the Seas, the cabins are where the vessel's age is most apparent. Chipped paint and a color scheme of peach and teal make staterooms look dated. And while they serve their purpose well, they're average in terms of decor and amenities. There's nothing particularly noteworthy or innovative about them. One exception to this is a group of new oversized ocean-view cabins and suites, added during a 2015 dry dock. Located on decks 3 and 12, they boast a more modern palette of white, tan and blue.

Freedom of the Seas COVID-19 Rules

​ For the most up-to-date testing, masking, and vaccination requirements aboard Freedom of the Seas, please refer to Royal Caribbean's health and safety protocols. You can also refer to Cruise Critic's guide to masking requirements on the world's major cruise lines.