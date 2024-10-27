Currently on Explorer of the Seas, departed yesterday and can honestly say, if I could go home, I would.
We are having the most unpleasant experience. The ship is filthy, dated and stinks of smoke and sewage absolutely everywhere. The food is shocking in every restaurant we have been in, dishes swimming in cooking oil. Staff are rude and un attentive. I even got told by a member of staff that ...
We recently sailed on the Explorer of the Seas for an 11-night Christmas cruise, and unfortunately, the experience left much to be desired. While we were excited for a festive and relaxing vacation, the lack of planning, poor amenities, and overall mismanagement turned it into a frustrating trip.
Food Options:
The dining experience was disappointing. The buffet closed at 9 PM, leaving the ...
The ship was plagued with a terrible sewage stench from the promenade to the top floor at Dizzy's lounge. Officers tried their best to distract and misinform guests. Ultimately, the sheer number of complaints forced them to admit there was a sewage line issue. They did not address with guests in any public manner despite our concerns Poorly handled at best.
Specialty dining was fair to ...
We did a 11 Day cruise on the Explorer of the seas going to some ports that we had not been to before. This was sort of a bucket list trip to a degree since we wanted to get a taste of Costa Rica.
Embarkation:
This cruise left out of the Port of Miami and we arrived the day before. We stayed at a hotel by the airport and used their shuttle service which was included to get to the port. ...
Would you please tell me why people sail with this nickel and dime cruise line? WiFi is extremely expensive as are the alcoholic beverages.
Pros: The ship was clean, The specialty restaurants were very good, cabin was nice, staff was friendly, some shows were good.
Cons: The excursion team was terrible, The food was horrendous in the main dining room (always cold) and the windjammer (both ...
That's was my 19th cruise.
First, it was a terrible way to put as on board.
The line was all the way to the third floor of the parking garage .
No info and no updates.
At 3 pm, we got on bord and we where ones of the first passagers in line.
Yes, we went to buffet right away.
Surprised. After our previous cruise on princess, it was not what we inspected . Especially, that ...
Our cabin had torn curtains, a broken dresser drawer and the glass cabinet in the bathroom was broken. Our room was only cleaned between 5-8 pm, so we had to make our own bed. The elevators didn't work properly, there were burnt out light bulbs all around in common areas. There was clearly differed maintenance all over the ship. After the, incident, at sea after the ship tilted and things crashed. ...
Explorer of the Seas is an older ship in need of a deep cleaning throughout. It seemed no matter what one done, there was always some sort of a mess up involved. Nothing big, just unorganized.
Room attendant was the best we have ever had on a ship. He was like magic and kept our room in great shape. Dody was fantastic.
Windjammer- Food was very blah unless you like Indian cuisine, we don’t. ...
Having sailed previously and successfully on the Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas, and sailed on 23 other cruises not with Royal Caribbean, I was convinced that the company had an outstanding record of being a leader in the hospitality sector hence rebooking a cruise by leaving Barcelona and going towards Miami and using an offer advertised on UK media of back to back cruise which one could ...
I recently embarked on my first Royal Caribbean cruise, and unfortunately, it was far from the relaxing vacation I had hoped for. From the moment we arrived, the state of our room was appalling. There was urine and fecal matter in the toilet, greasy fingerprints on the TV, and our luggage was severely dented, with one piece missing entirely, which we later found at customer service.
Despite ...