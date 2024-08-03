The entertainment and staff were the highlights. The food and food options were awful. Not going to say I starved to death but thank goodness we had two days in port to get some edible food. The only thing worth eating onboard was the snack bar pizza. I am not a generally picky eater. Would never sail this ship again due to poor food quality.
The positives of this ship was the crew and ...
It was my first cruse experience, I'm 55 years old, went with my wife, had a big state room with a nice sea view balcony, I just pretty much stayed in my room the whole time, until it started smelling like sewer water everywhere, this ship is very old and should be retired, The staff was good but seamed over worked, looks like they hired the cheapest entertainment money can buy. the food was very ...
We had some great moments on our Royal Caribbean cruise, but a few things really fell short. The bar staff stood out—they were consistently friendly and made excellent cocktails. Our cabin steward and housekeeping team also did a fantastic job keeping our room spotless throughout the trip.
Unfortunately, the dining experience was a letdown. The service in the main dining room dragged on, and ...
If you have never been on a cruise, you should go, it is a magical experience, food as far as the eye can see, the service is splendid, you sing, you dance and they have many attractions. Really Royal Caribbean is at a level that you will not be disappointed in. The chill zone was at the Boleros, with my favorite band, Populart, Que viva Cali! The karaoky was the bomb. If you have make ...
Enjoyed the 9 night cruise itinerary. The headliner group IMPACT was the best we're ever seen!!!
The only complaint, it's a huge one, was that the sofa in Balcony Cabin was FILTHY. It was old, worn, and extremely dirty. The armrests were disgusting. We had to put beach towels on the cushions because we wouldn't sit on it. Everything else in the cabin was fine - the carpeting, bedding, etc. ...
Very good food. Best donuts in almost 100 cruises! Really high energy fun house band, Vybes4. Booked a b2b for January.
Crew was friendly & happy. The ship is older & I wish RCCL would do more maintenance in the public areas but the ship was clean.
Everyone on the ship was in a good mood & nice to each other.
Theater shows were good & so was a magician. I wish they had more recent movies ...
We were supposed to get $100 in cruise credit but only got half of that, $50. When emailing Royal Caribbean Support, we got no response whatsoever. Definitely puts a damper on the whole experience when you don't get the credit promised in addition to the onboard gratuities they automatically charge you.
The cruise itself was below average also. The ship is old and it shows. Barely any ...
I recently had the misfortune of sailing on Royal Caribbean's Enchantment of the Seas, and it was an unmitigated disaster. From the moment we set sail, it was clear that this ship was past its prime.
The cabin was cramped and outdated, with a bathroom that seemed to have been designed by a sadist. The food was a lazy, uninspired mess, with the same tired buffets and overcooked entrees every ...
As experienced cruise ship travelers we were extremely disappointed with the overall experience of this voyage. From the quality of the food to the friendliness of the staff to the condition of the ship. It seems Royal Caribbean really chose to prioritize quantity over quality as the food was often bland and cold. The biggest disappointment being the My Fair Lady restaurant. The food was often ...
My husband and I went on a cruise 8/3/24 to 8/10/24. This was our second time on Enchantment of the Seas and we were disappointed with the food and lack of activities that were offered. There was a lot of down time. Years ago when we went on this ship, there were activities galore! The quality of food has decreased and the ice machines were constantly out of ice. The Coke machine released ...