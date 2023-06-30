Dining on Enchantment of the Seas is a highlight and because the kitchen doesn't have to serve multiple competing venues, the food is good no matter where you choose to dine. Even the Windjammer buffet, often the weakest link in a ship's culinary offerings, has several tasty options, particularly at the Mexican and Indian stations.

On Enchantment of the Seas, you definitely don't have to splurge on the two extra-fee dining options to get the best food, though foodies will certainly find a good value should they choose to indulge at the Enchantment of the Seas Chops Grille steakhouse or Chef's Table.

Special dietary needs can be accommodated with advance notice, and menus in both the main dining room and Chops Grille are marked with gluten-free, lactose-free, vegetarian, and no-sugar added options. A full vegan menu is also available in the main dining room on request.

Free Dining on Enchantment of the Seas

Enchantment of the Seas dining options included in the cruise rate range from the main dining room to the Windjammer buffet and a café located inside the adult-only solarium. Free food on Enchantment of the Seas is tasty and plentiful – you’ll be hard-pressed to go hungry.

My Fair Lady Dining Room (Decks 4 and 5)

Meals: Breakfast (B), Lunch (L), Dinner (D)

The Enchantment of the Seas dining room spans two decks and offers open-seating breakfast and lunch. For dinner, cruisers can choose either set seating -- dining at the same time, at the same table and with the same tablemates and waiters every evening -- or My Time Dining, dining anytime until the restaurant closes. For the latter option, walk in anytime or make an advance reservation, or make a standing reservation for the same time and the same table every night at the start of the cruise.

Lunch is only on sea days and offers a similar scaled-down menu to dinner.

The dining room's star attraction, dinner, is a banquet-style, sit-down affair with multiple courses, including soups and salads, appetizers, main courses, and desserts. About half the menu changes daily, with several items, like French onion soup, shrimp cocktail, roasted

chicken breast and New York strip loin, available every night.

Three extra-fee options every night include whole Maine lobster, filet mignon, and surf and turf.

Windjammer Marketplace (Deck 9)

Meals: B, L, D

Located all the way at the back of Deck 9, the Enchantment of the Seas Windjammer is a circular space with buffet counters at the center of the circle and off to the sides, and seating filling in all the surrounding space. (There's also some additional space further midship, on the way to the pool deck, with a small gluten-free buffet that includes entrees and desserts.)

There's lots of glass and natural light, which can make the space uncomfortably hot; sit away from the windows if you're sensitive to the heat. Tables range from two-tops to larger tables for six to eight people.

Food is offered for all three meals, but the venue closes for a half-hour between breakfast and lunch and for two and a half long hours between lunch and dinner.

Breakfast offers the usual morning options from eggs, pancakes, and breakfast meats to fruit, cereals, and yogurts.

Lunch and dinner offer a similar array of savory choices, along with soups and salads. Buffet stations typically include pasta choices, Asian items (mostly Indian), comfort foods (mac 'n' cheese, grilled veggies, etc.), and a carving station. There's also a grill station with hamburgers and hot dogs located off to one side. (There is no poolside grill on Enchantment of the Seas.)

A dessert station is open for lunch and dinner with cakes (including sugar- and gluten-free choices) and fruit; a soft-serve ice cream machine is located outside the buffet, not too far from the pool.

Windjammer Marketplace is most crowded for breakfast on port days, and you might want to consider alternative spots if you're not interested in fighting the crowds for a table. After all, Enchantment of the Seas dining is great wherever you go.

Solarium Park Café (Deck 9)

Meals: B, L and Late-Night Snacks

Located inside the Solarium, a quiet pool space for those 16 years and older, the Enchantment of the Seas Park Cafe is a peaceful and smaller alternative to the buffet, with health-inspired food choices that include yogurt and parfaits at breakfast and deli sandwiches and a full salad bar at lunch. Similar-style small bites are available until the wee hours for anyone who needs a pick-me-up after dancing the night away in the Viking Crown Lounge.

Café Latte-tudes (Deck 6)

Meals: Snacks

Need a light bite between meals or crave something to satisfy your sweet tooth? Then, the Cafe Latte-tudes counter is the place to visit at just about any time of day. You'll find small sandwiches and a variety of sweets. We particularly loved the chocolate brownies and chocolate mousse.

Room Service

Meals: B

The only free room service onboard is the Continental Breakfast option, available daily from 6 to 11 a.m. Options include breads, cereals, pastries, yogurt and fruit, along with coffee, tea and juice. Anything more substantial will incur a delivery surcharge.

Enchantment of the Seas Specialty Restaurants and other Fee Dining Options

Chops Grille (Deck 6); prix fixe (special pricing for children 12 and under)

Meals: L, D

The main alternative dining venue on Enchantment of the Seas, Chops Grille is an American steakhouse that is perfect for date nights and celebrating milestone events -- or simply because you feel like eating meat. The cover charge includes one soup or salad, one appetizer, one main course, and unlimited sides. Highlights include the lobster bisque, colossal shrimp cocktail, and jumbo lump crab cake, and the filet mignon and New Zealand rack of lamb. For non-red meat eaters, the grilled branzino is tasty (and even tastier when you spread a little creamed spinach over it).

For those who want a little surf with their turf, two seafood towers can be ordered for an extra fee: the Grande Tower comes with jumbo shrimp, green-lipped mussels, clams, crab claws and a Maine lobster tail. The Imperial comes with even more of the same.

Desserts are equally decadent; we recommend the warm chocolate cake.

Lunch is similar, though the menu is smaller and includes a chopped steak hamburger that is not available at dinner.

Chef's Table (Deck 4); prix fixe

Meals: D

This culinary experience is recommended for foodies. Limited to just 12 people per dinner, this multicourse meal is available every night of the cruise, except the first night (embarkation day), and includes wine pairings. (The menu is set, but special diets like vegetarian can be accommodated with advanced notice).) Meals are led by a chef and include dishes you can't get anywhere else onboard.

Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream (Deck 6); a la carte

Meals: Snacks

Located as part of Cafe Latte-tudes, you'll find several different flavors of Ben & Jerry's ice cream available for purchase.

Room Service; delivery fee only

Meals: B, L, D

Hearty breakfast options include eggs, pancakes, sausage and bacon, while day/night options (11 a.m. to 6 a.m.) include salads, sandwiches including burgers and grilled cheese, pasta, Mexican specialties and chicken wings.