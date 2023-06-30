Entertainment & Activities

Theater and Shows on Enchantment of the Seas

The 870-passenger, two-deck tall Orpheum Theater is home to some of Enchantment of the Seas' late afternoon activities, including a once-per-cruise Love & Marriage Game Show and, of course, evening production shows. Also, on rainy day cruises, you'll find recent movies shown once or twice a day in here.

On a four- or five-night cruise, you'll have two song-and-dance stage shows that are a fun way to spend the evening after dinner. The shows are typically twice each night to accommodate different dinner times.

The best shows are courtesy of the guest performers, usually comedians, a magician, or hypnotist.

Daily Things to Do on Enchantment of the Seas

You'll find a busy roster of activities during the day onboard Enchantment of the Seas, with a much fuller selection on sea days and little to nothing to do on port days. Activities are listed in the printed Cruise Compass or in the app and are divided into Things to Do (mostly auctions or casino gaming activities), Wellness & Retail Therapy (mostly spa "seminars" and retail shop events), Music and Dancing, and Entertainment.

Typical daily activities include trivia sessions (themed and general knowledge), bingo (extra-fee), scavenger hunts, cupcake decorating (extra-fee), belly flop or sexiest man contests by the pool, art auctions, and dance classes. Many of the activities are held in the Centrum, the ship's five-deck atrium, and when no games or demonstrations are being held, there's almost always live music.

Nightlife on Enchantment of the Seas

Beyond the nightly theater shows, you'll find live music in several places onboard. Most popular is the Latin music in Boleros lounge and piano music in Schooner Bar. The latter takes on an animated sing-along atmosphere the later it gets.

One of the most popular venues at night is the Spotlight Lounge, where you'll find nightly karaoke sessions. It's always a packed crowd here, and we heard groans just about every night when the host said they were done for the night (usually around 10:30 p.m.).

Dancers gravitate to either the Centrum (couple-style dancing until around 11 p.m.) or the Viking Crown Lounge for upbeat DJ'd hits after 10:30 p.m.

Another hot spot onboard is the casino where cruisers hope luck will be a lady to them at the slot machines and poker, roulette, and craps tables.

Enchantment of the Seas Bars and Lounges

Highlights include:

R Bar (Deck 4): This bar is centrally located along one side of the Centrum and offers a selection of cocktails, including martinis, gimlets, whiskey-based drinks, and Champagne mixers. There's also a selection of beer and wine. It's kept busy thanks to the loads of activities that take place in the Centrum throughout the day.

Boleros Lounge (Deck 5): We rarely saw this lounge busy on our sailing, despite the fact that on other ships it can be one of the most highly entertaining spots onboard. Live Latin-style music is held here every afternoon and evening; during the day, the space is used for a variety of daytime activities like drink making classes. This is also the best place onboard to get a mojito.

Casino Bar (Deck 5): The only bar onboard where you can smoke, the Casino Bar is located to one side of the casino.

Schooner Bar (Deck 6): A definite hive of activity on Enchantment of the Seas, the nautical-themed Schooner Bar is where you'll find almost all the trivia onboard during the day and lively piano music at night. Its bar is active all day long and cruisers quickly bond with the friendly bartenders. You'll find a variety of cocktails, beers and wines.

Spotlight Lounge (Deck 6): A large secondary theater all the way at the back of the ship on Deck 6, the Spotlight Lounge is regularly used for activities such as bingo, art seminars and auctions and interactive game shows ("Majority Rules," "Family Feud," "The Quest"), but it's at its busiest between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. every night when the karaoke gets started. It's usually standing room only and the crowd definitely gets into singing along and even dancing when appropriate. (The twirling and two-stepping to one guy singing Garth Brook's "Friends in Low Places" was one of the most impressive things we've ever seen on a ship.)

Viking Crown Lounge (Deck 11): You'll find some of the nicest views in the Viking Crown Lounge, which features loads of floor-to-ceiling windows. During the day it's pretty quiet with people reading or small groups playing cards, but starting late -- around 11 p.m. -- the space heats up with DJ'd music and lots of dancing. If you like a dance club vibe, Viking Crown is the place to be.

Diamond Club (Deck 12): An exclusive lounge, located at the topmost spot on the ship, the Diamond Club is only open to the highest levels of Royal Caribbean's loyalty program.