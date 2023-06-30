The 870-passenger, two-deck tall Orpheum Theater is home to some of Enchantment of the Seas' late afternoon activities, including a once-per-cruise Love & Marriage Game Show and, of course, evening production shows. Also, on rainy day cruises, you'll find recent movies shown once or twice a day in here.
On a four- or five-night cruise, you'll have two song-and-dance stage shows that are a fun way to spend the evening after dinner. The shows are typically twice each night to accommodate different dinner times.
The best shows are courtesy of the guest performers, usually comedians, a magician, or hypnotist.
You'll find a busy roster of activities during the day onboard Enchantment of the Seas, with a much fuller selection on sea days and little to nothing to do on port days. Activities are listed in the printed Cruise Compass or in the app and are divided into Things to Do (mostly auctions or casino gaming activities), Wellness & Retail Therapy (mostly spa "seminars" and retail shop events), Music and Dancing, and Entertainment.
Typical daily activities include trivia sessions (themed and general knowledge), bingo (extra-fee), scavenger hunts, cupcake decorating (extra-fee), belly flop or sexiest man contests by the pool, art auctions, and dance classes. Many of the activities are held in the Centrum, the ship's five-deck atrium, and when no games or demonstrations are being held, there's almost always live music.
Beyond the nightly theater shows, you'll find live music in several places onboard. Most popular is the Latin music in Boleros lounge and piano music in Schooner Bar. The latter takes on an animated sing-along atmosphere the later it gets.
One of the most popular venues at night is the Spotlight Lounge, where you'll find nightly karaoke sessions. It's always a packed crowd here, and we heard groans just about every night when the host said they were done for the night (usually around 10:30 p.m.).
Dancers gravitate to either the Centrum (couple-style dancing until around 11 p.m.) or the Viking Crown Lounge for upbeat DJ'd hits after 10:30 p.m.
Another hot spot onboard is the casino where cruisers hope luck will be a lady to them at the slot machines and poker, roulette, and craps tables.
Highlights include:
R Bar (Deck 4): This bar is centrally located along one side of the Centrum and offers a selection of cocktails, including martinis, gimlets, whiskey-based drinks, and Champagne mixers. There's also a selection of beer and wine. It's kept busy thanks to the loads of activities that take place in the Centrum throughout the day.
Boleros Lounge (Deck 5): We rarely saw this lounge busy on our sailing, despite the fact that on other ships it can be one of the most highly entertaining spots onboard. Live Latin-style music is held here every afternoon and evening; during the day, the space is used for a variety of daytime activities like drink making classes. This is also the best place onboard to get a mojito.
Casino Bar (Deck 5): The only bar onboard where you can smoke, the Casino Bar is located to one side of the casino.
Schooner Bar (Deck 6): A definite hive of activity on Enchantment of the Seas, the nautical-themed Schooner Bar is where you'll find almost all the trivia onboard during the day and lively piano music at night. Its bar is active all day long and cruisers quickly bond with the friendly bartenders. You'll find a variety of cocktails, beers and wines.
Spotlight Lounge (Deck 6): A large secondary theater all the way at the back of the ship on Deck 6, the Spotlight Lounge is regularly used for activities such as bingo, art seminars and auctions and interactive game shows ("Majority Rules," "Family Feud," "The Quest"), but it's at its busiest between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. every night when the karaoke gets started. It's usually standing room only and the crowd definitely gets into singing along and even dancing when appropriate. (The twirling and two-stepping to one guy singing Garth Brook's "Friends in Low Places" was one of the most impressive things we've ever seen on a ship.)
Viking Crown Lounge (Deck 11): You'll find some of the nicest views in the Viking Crown Lounge, which features loads of floor-to-ceiling windows. During the day it's pretty quiet with people reading or small groups playing cards, but starting late -- around 11 p.m. -- the space heats up with DJ'd music and lots of dancing. If you like a dance club vibe, Viking Crown is the place to be.
Diamond Club (Deck 12): An exclusive lounge, located at the topmost spot on the ship, the Diamond Club is only open to the highest levels of Royal Caribbean's loyalty program.
Enchantment of the Seas has three pools, all on Deck 9: two outside on the main pool deck and one inside the enclosed Solarium. There are also four hot tubs surrounding the outdoor pools and two hot tubs in the Solarium.
The two outdoor pools are deep water but have a periphery of shallow water you can wade in. Families will find a PFD (personal flotation device) station for small kids, and lifeguards are always on duty during open hours. Right next to the two outdoor pools is a small splash zone for toddlers with a fountain that continually sprays water.
Both outside and inside the Solarium, the pools are surrounded by tons of loungers. Additionally, on Deck 10 overlooking the two outdoor pools, you'll find yet more loungers, including some under shade -- though watch out, as the sun moves through the sky, so too does the shade.
Pools can be quiet or raucous depending on the crowd and any poolside activities (think belly flop contests, poolside movies and passengers versus officer sports games).
Enchantment of the Seas boasts an impressive rock climbing wall at the back of the ship on Deck 10. It is free, but always check the Cruise Compass for timing. The minimum age is 6 years old.
You'll also find Ping-Pong tables on Deck 9.
There is no sports deck on Enchantment of the Seas, so no place to play basketball or volleyball.
You'll find sun deck space around the outside pools on Deck 9 and on Deck 10, pretty much from front to back. There's also lots of lounging space inside the adults-only Solarium (technically 16 and older). Although the roof can open, on our sunny five-night cruise it never was, so it's not really the best spot if you want to get a tan. The Solarium is always a quiet spot for relaxation, whereas there's almost always music playing by the two main pools, and during activities like the belly flop competition, passenger versus officer water volleyball or sexiest man competition, it can be downright loud.
Most of the main services on Enchantment of the Seas can be found on Deck 5, including the guest services and excursion desks (excursions are discounted online pre-cruise)f. The shops (fine jewelry, liquor and tobacco, Royal Caribbean-branded souvenirs, etc.), art gallery, and photo gallery and camera shop are on Deck 6. There's also a conference room on Deck 6, along with the NextCruise Desk for anyone looking to book their next cruise while onboard.
Royal Caribbean offers several unlimited Wi-Fi packages, which are available as a per-cruise package. Packages are either just for surfing the internet on one, two or four devices or for full surfing and streaming (also on one, two or four devices).
There is no self-service laundry on Enchantment of the Seas, but halfway through your cruise, you'll be offered a special on a bag full of socks, underwear, shorts, T-shirts, swimwear and pajamas.
There's a medical facility on Deck 1.
The Vitality Spa on Deck 9 is a tranquil respite from the business of cruise life. It offers a range of treatments that include massages, facials, scrubs, ionithermie, and salon services, including hair and nails. Prices are higher than what you'd typically pay at home.
Watch out when paying at the end. An automatic 18 percent gratuity is already added, but there's a spot for additional gratuity, so be careful not to over-tip -- unless you want to.
The spa is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
To get inside the Vitality Fitness Center on Enchantment of the Seas, enter through the spa entrance, then take the stairs up one level. You'll find a medium-size gym with lots of Life Fitness treadmills and elliptical machines. There's also a handful of reclining bikes, along with weight machines, exercise balls, free weights up to 90 pounds and yoga mats for anyone looking to do floor exercises, though you might have a hard time finding open space to place your mat.
There's also a section of spin cycles, but they're only for use during extra-fee classes. Other classes include complimentary stretching and abs classes, and extra-fee Pilates and yoga. Personal training is available for a fee.
Joggers can take advantage of the outdoor jogging track (Deck 10).
Royal Caribbean has one of the cruise industry's best kids programs, centered on the onboard Adventure Ocean kids club, as well as the Royal Babies and Tots Nursery. While daytime activities are complimentary, Enchantment of the Seas offers an extra-fee late-night group babysitting service for kids 3 to 11 years old from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m., which has an hourly cost per child.
The ship doesn't offer any designated family rooms, but there are plenty of connecting cabins and staterooms with capacity for up to five people. There are also two-room suites that can hold up to eight people.
Kids will find plenty to keep them busy beyond the Adventure Ocean programming, from the rock climbing wall to an arcade with games, such as foosball and air hockey. (Parents should note all the games cost extra, so you'll want to talk with your kids about how much you want them spending -- or place a limit on their SeaPass card with guest services.)
Enchantment of the Seas also features Adventure Dining, where kids can eat with the Adventure Ocean staff for lunch. At dinner, families can enroll in My Family Time Dining, which speeds up the kids' part of the meal so that they can be picked up by Adventure Ocean staff at 6:40 p.m., and parents can finish their meal kid-free.
For the youngest cruisers onboard (6 months to 3 years old), Enchantment of the Seas offers the Royal Babies and Tots Nursery services during the day and at night. The service costs $6 per hour, per child during the day (until 6 p.m.) and $8 per hour, per child at night. Parents must provide diapers, wipes, and personal items, but the ship will order meals for the children..
Hours on sea days are set: from 9 a.m. to noon and 6:45 p.m. to midnight. There's also a complimentary, open play session on sea days during which parents are welcome to come in with their tots and play.
On port days, parents should make reservations 24 hours in advance for daytime hours.
For families with kids with autism, an autism-friendly toy lending program is available. Upon request, Adventure Ocean staff will provide a bag of autism-friendly toys that can be used in Adventure Ocean or in staterooms.
Enchantment of the Seas does maintain a junior cruisers curfew; all passengers 17 years old or younger must be in their cabins by 1 a.m. unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Adventure Ocean is divided into four programs: Aquanauts (3 to 5 years old), Explorers (6 to 8 years old), Voyagers (9 to 11 years old) and Fuel for teens. In order to join the Aquanauts, all 3-year-olds must be fully toilet-trained and out of pull-up diapers. All kids from 3 to 8 years old must be registered with Adventure Ocean on day one, and dropped off and picked by a parent or guardian. (Give yourself time for registration and drop-off, as the process often takes longer than it should). With parental permission, 6- to 8-year-olds may sign themselves in and out of the program on sea days.
Activities vary by age group and might include bubbling science experiments, story time and face painting for the Aquanauts; science edutainment including space mud, fossil fever and meteorology madness, along with arts and crafts and games of tag for Explorers; and sports tournaments, video game showdowns and building competitions for Voyagers.
Though hours can change, generally speaking, on sea days the Aquanauts, Explorers and Voyagers programs are open from 9 a.m. to noon, 2 to 5 p.m. and 6:45 to 10 p.m. On port days, the hours are typically 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6:45 to 10 p.m., though parents can drop off their kids earlier if the ship arrives in port before 9 a.m. In that case, parents can drop off their kids 30 minutes before the scheduled arrival.
Parents should also be aware there is a $1 late fee per child for each minute past closing time (minus a 15-minute grace period) that a child is in the facility until they are picked up. (This fee is waived if the shore excursion arrived back late.)
Kids under 12 must be supervised by an adult when in the pools; lifeguards are present, as well, and personal floatation devices (i.e., life vests) are available for borrowing. Children must be fully toilet-trained to use any of the pools onboard; swim diapers are not permitted.
Teens and tweens are lumped together on Enchantment of Seas with everyone from 12 to 17 years old allocated to the Fuel Teen Club. Sea day activities are offered most of the day, starting at 10 a.m., with a break between noon and 2 p.m., and again between 5 and 8 p.m., and closing at 1 a.m. when the ship's under-18 curfew goes into effect. Port day times vary depending on how long the ship is in port but always start up again at 8 p.m.
Activities vary by day but may include name that tune, scavenger hunts, trivia, movies, and themed late-night parties. There's also space for teens to simply chill or play board games. Fuel also features a dance floor and a small "bar" where kids can order nonalcoholic drinks (for a fee).
* May require additional fees