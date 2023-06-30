Every stateroom offers an interactive flat-screen TV with closed captioning, mini-bar and a vanity table with an extendable working surface for laptop computers, private bathroom with shower, 110/220 electrical outlets, a radio, telephone and a hair dryer. All rooms, save for the three Interior Studio Staterooms onboard, have a chair or sofa. Closet space in staterooms and suites is generally sufficient for four-person parties, each with one midsize suitcase and a carry-on bag. Most bathrooms are small but efficient, with glass-enclosed showers, compact counters, sinks and thin shelves for storage. Eschewing the irritating shower wall dispensers of other lines, Brilliance provides small bottles of shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and lotion for all cabin types.

All cabin televisions carry RCTV, the line's interactive television system, which offers a wide range of channels. There are free and pay-per-view movies and news channels such as CNN. The interactive television feature offers a reservations system for room service and shore excursions.

Passengers with special physical needs should advise the line at the time of reservation; many of the ship's staterooms are accessible, with 14 specifically for people using wheelchairs distributed throughout the class types.

Interior: Located on decks 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9, most of these compact 162-square-foot cabins offer two twin beds that convert to a Royal King (which is slightly narrower than a standard king-sized bed). There are five accessible 201-square-foot interior staterooms located on decks 2, 3 and 4.

Oceanview: Located on decks 3, 4, 7 and 8, Outside View cabins offer twin beds that convert to a Royal King and a 23-inch porthole window. The cabins run from 164 square feet in the Large Ocean View category to 265 square feet in the Family Ocean View Stateroom designation. The latter does not have an additional bathroom, but does offer additional bunk beds in a separate area as well as a separate sitting area with sofa bed. As the category name implies, this room type is intended for family groups of up to six, so a minimum number of four passengers might be required for booking. There are two 268-square-foot Accessible Large Ocean View cabins on Deck 4. Avoid booking stateroom 7506, as it has an obstructed view.

Balcony: Located on decks 7, 8, 9 and 10, balcony cabins are plentiful onboard. They generally fall into one of two categories: Deluxe (167 square feet with balconies ranging from 27 to 41 square feet) and Superior (194 square feet with a 45 square-foot balcony). Some rooms also feature a single sofa bed for a third passenger. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors lead to balconies in both types. On Deck 7, there are four staterooms in the Accessible Deluxe category (271 square feet with a 131 square-foot balcony). Before booking, note that balcony cabins on Deck 7 have obstructed views, with the exception of cabins 7104 and 7514.

Minisuite: Located on Deck 10, each Junior Suite boasts 299 square feet and a sitting area with sofa bed, enabling a comfortable fit for up to four passengers. Some passengers choose to also fit in a rollaway bed or Pack 'n Play. Each Junior Suite comes with a 66-square-foot balcony. There are two 362-square-foot Accessible Junior Suites available, each offering 86-square-foot balconies.

Suite: Located on decks 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, the plethora of suites are a popular option on Brilliance of the Seas. All of them come with a balcony, separate sitting room and the same standard features as other cabin types. Some suites include complimentary concierge service, which affords access to an exclusive lounge as well as personalized service for help with making reservations for dining and shore excursions.

Suite passengers enjoy priority check-in, reserved show seating, priority tender tickets, spa bathrobes, free pressing service on formal nights and priority departure.

There are five categories of suites onboard: Royal Suite, Royal Family Suite, Presidential Family Suite, Owner's Suite and Grand Suite.

The smallest offering in this class is the Grand Suite. At 387 square feet, this stateroom features a master bedroom and sitting area; some are equipped with standard sofas and others with sofa beds. The large balcony (93 square feet) has room for two loungers and a small dining table with chairs.

The 532-square-foot Family Suite offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms (with bathtub in the master bedroom) and a living area with a double sofa bed. The balcony is 86 square feet and offers two chairs and one small table.

Identical to the Family Suite in size is the Two Bedroom Suite. There are two bedrooms, two bathrooms (one just with shower, one with bathtub as well as shower) and a sitting area with double sofa bed. The balcony in these suites is a notable 195 square feet, and offers two chairs, one small table and a lounger.

The Owner's Suite offers 532 square feet and features a master bedroom with a shower, a separate bathtub with water jets, bidet and two sinks. There is a separate living area with queen-sized sofa bed. The balcony is a cozy 68 square feet.

The largest suite -- there's only one -- is the Royal Suite. At 952 square feet, it is the envy of all other suite passengers. The enormous master bedroom has an impressively large closet, and its bathroom sports a large whirlpool tub. The separate living room has a queen-sized sofa bed and the centerpiece of the suite is a baby grand piano. The balcony is an astounding 283 square feet, and offers two chairs, two midsize tables and two loungers.