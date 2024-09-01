"There was only one bar open so everyone just wandered around until it was time to go back to the coach.The second place we went had hundreds, yet we had less time there than the first place...."Read More
jaycontroller1
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 60s
Filters
1-10 of 2,903 Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas Cruise Reviews
I was pleasantly surprised by this cruise. As someone who usually opts for longer journeys, a 10-night cruise was my shortest yet. This trip provided a delightful taste of the South Asia region and left me eager to return, perhaps even to repeat the same itinerary and explore more in the ports. This was also my first cruise with an overnight stop, which I highly recommend taking full advantage ...
Embarking was very fast. Luggage arrived quickly. The ship was in great condition and clean. Impressive decor. I had an accessible cabin and it was large.
The entertainment venues were large enough to accommodate quite a few people which is not always the case. The dining was adequate in the buffet area but sorely lacking in the specialty dining.
Jamies Italian was just ok but Chops Grill ...
8 night cruise with 6.5 days on ship due weather port cancellations. Activities extremely disappointing. When you have to beg people to join in activity tells you they are not good. Food in dining room get a fair grade - too rushed - must order all courses at once. So many crying children at dinner (every night). Children left to wander without parents guidance, even at 11 PM - children running on ...
Ok do embarkation, as i stipulated on the RCI App that i had symptoms a cold i was tested for COVID and FLU at embarkation, this took longer than i would have liked as the test showed negative for both after 30 seconds, but the staff at check in made me wait about 5 mins as they said it needed time to show correctly.
Eventually onto the ship, easy access, we were told that our luggage would be ...
I've been to 30 cruises with rccl. This ship is extremely crowded. They have taken so much public spaces and made them into endless corridor's of staterooms. Although we stayed in a grand suite and got more privacy and better service, it was just overcrowded. These ships are just made to fill up with do much people so that the cruise line can make more money. I really advice you to not go on these ...
This was a last minute booking as my river cruise got cancelled and I took what was available
First off RCI penalise you as a solo traveller as you pay double the fare PLUS 10% (I could have had a solo inside but at only £2k cheaper it was still pricey)
I had a good time as the other passengers and the staff were incredibly friendly - lovely!
Not so good
My luggage was lost - didn’t ...
Wonderful trip on anthem of the seas, all staff friendly and helpful. Cabin room was spotless and cleaned on a daily basis.
Food was all really good, speciality dining in Izumi, Wonderland and Chops Grille were all wonderful. We loved the food and drinks on offer in the restaurants. Our main dining room experiences were all really good, we ate on level 3 which was quieter than level 4 was. ...
Embarkation
RC have an App which they make you use which helps with the process of getting on the ship. I think it works well as having put in mounds of information beforehand when we arrived at the dock getting on board was quick and painless, it took less than 5 minutes.
The briefing about how to abandon ship and the boat station was a joke you just turn up at a designated muster point ...
Our first time with RCI and excited to try a resort mega-ship.
We walked to the cruise terminal from our hotel (Ibis Budget) and were through check-in and security in minutes. On boarding we headed for our stateroom only to find the companionway blocked with a notice that we had to wait 'til 2.30pm.
Lunch. With the MDRs not open we headed for the Windjammer marketplace on deck 14. It was ...
Only after I booked did I realise what sort of a company Royal Caribbean are. I’ve never heard the American expression “being nickel-and-dimed” before, however, I now understand the meaning. Despite paying a premium price for our balcony cabin, I didn’t realise what surprises Royal Caribbean had in store for me. Firstly, the drinks package. Preordered, it originally came in at a eye watering ...