I have been on Adventure of the Seas twice. I have taken over 15+ cruises on various cruise lines. It is my least favorite ship.
The cabins and common areas are in desperate need of repair and overall maintenance. In my cabin the mirrors were pitted, the furniture was missing paint/stain, the fixtures were worn out and the refrigerator was dirty.
In the Windjammer restaurant the table ...
We were supposed to leave on the 24th. Ship was stuck in drydock, so we left on the 26th. The ship was absolutely not ready, it should've stayed in drydock. Only 2 hot tubs open and they are not hot. Nothing open in the solarium. After a few days into the cruise they have 4 hotubs open and the pool is open in the solarium. No hotubs are hot and none of them are covered. The pool in the ...
This truncated transatlantic was doomed before it departed. Delayed two days by its inability to leave dry dock on time, the Adventure sailed from Barcelona on Nov. 26 on a voyage that was shortened from 13 nights to 11 and jettisoned three of its four ports. The ship was a floating construction project: New jacuzzis in the Solarium were not installed, the kiddie pools didn't work for the first ...
This cruise was awful
--One of the main reasons for booking it was the opportunity to visit four ports at which the Adventure was schedules to stop. When three of those were cancelled, this cruise lost much of its value.
--We also booked this cruise to celebrate our 52nd wedding anniversary. I made a reservation at Chops Grille to celebrate our special day, making certain to emphasize the ...
The tub(doesn't even count as a boat) was a wreck!!!!! As we boarded, they had pumps set up pumping water out of the bar by where we entered that should have been the first tip off. Went to the windjammer for lunch while waiting for our cabin to be ready they had a dry out fan in the entry, thought that was to keep the floor from being slippery from the hand wash station, Wrong!!! it had water ...
Adventure of the Seas is an older ship, and she is really starting to show her age. The walking surface on decks 11, 12 and 13 is worn in many places, especially around the main pool area, broken tiles, carpet pulling up in the staterooms, dirty windows, etc. There are 6 hot tubs aboard and four of them had no heat at all, while the remaining two (around the two main pools) couldn't get above 95 ...
Flip flops, tank tops and shorts in the dining room? I thought I was on Carnival. Had to have the dirtiest cabin on the ship. Food was mediocre, although the service was good. Ship looked tired and worn I never saw so many young children, turned out it was "buddy cruise". Could never get close to the pools, chairs were gone by sun up. Spent my pool days in the solarium. Thankfully it was open ...
I thought this was a relatively nice sailing. Ship needs some attention which it will be going into dry dock in early Nov 2024. We had 2 occasions during midday that the shower was EXTREMELY hot, but this only lasted a brief time. I am assuming they were needing to do maintenance, which has to be done. We were on the 8th deck, which was not convenient to anything other than the internet cafe'. ...
Honestly awful. I hated this cruise and the ship. The ship is small and the activities were awful. I have cruised with Royal before and never will again. I would give zero stars if I could. I honestly don’t have a single good thing to say about this cruise or this ship. Bermuda was okay and Nassau is not a great destination either. The worst part of the whole experience was the cruise ship ...
I recently had the unfortunate experience of dining at both the regular restaurant and the paid steakhouse on the cruise. Unfortunately, the quality of food was disappointing across the board. In the steakhouse, the steak I ordered had to be sent back multiple times, and after repeated attempts to address the issue, I ultimately gave up. The overall quality of the food was well below expectations, ...