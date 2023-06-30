Adventure of the Seas restaurants include free and fee options serving a range of cuisine types, from Italian to Japanese and American. From the meals in the dining room to the buffet choices in the Windjammer to the options available at the 24-hour Cafe Promenade, food on Adventure of the Seas is consistent and well prepared, especially considering the capacity of the ship. And options are pretty plentiful.

Those looking to try several of the ship’s specialty restaurants may want to get one of the Adventure of the Seas dining packages, which offer big discounts. Royal Caribbean offers two packages: 3-restaurant plans and the unlimited option, which includes discounts for wine bottles.

Dining on Adventure of the Seas can be as casual or as formal as you wish, with a range of venues that cater to most tastes. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available in most restaurants; vegans may struggle with variety.

Adventure of the Seas Free Restaurants

Adventure of the Seas main dining room spans three rooms, offering Royal Caribbean's flexible My Time Dining program during dinner. Passengers can choose between assigned early or late dining, or opt for flexible dining, in which you pick a preferred mealtime, but can change your reservations on a daily basis or walk in when you're hungry. (Note: Those choosing My Time Dining must pre-pay gratuities -- Royal Caribbean does not automatically add gratuities to your final bill if you've elected set-seating.)

Cuisine is generally well prepared, if not innovative; Royal Caribbean doesn't pretend to be a gourmet-dining cruise line. Each menu includes healthy fare options, vegetarian dishes (at least one, like vegetarian chili, but sometimes there's an Indian vegetarian dish in addition) and a standard in-case-nothing-else-appeals selection of entrees (rigatoni with marinara sauce, Atlantic cod, chicken breast and black angus top sirloin). Breakfast and lunch are open-seating, though you shouldn't take that to mean that you can always snare a quiet little table for two.

The main dining room opens for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The Windjammer, Adventure of the Seas' buffet restaurant, is open for breakfast and lunch, and it features mediocre, steam-table cuisine. Kudos must be given, however, to the egg station at breakfast (where you can request a variety of prepared-to-order dishes) and the carving station at lunch. Baked goods are consistently excellent. Vegetarians will do much better in the main dining room at lunch.

The Windjammer is also open for dinner and is an option for those nights when flexibility is preferred. The buffet features the same items as are on the main dining room menu.

On the Royal Promenade, the Cafe Promenade features light fare at all times – pastries in the morning, sandwiches at night. While passengers familiar with Royal Caribbean may miss Sorrento’s, Café Promenade is the de facto Adventure of the Seas pizza joint. Give it a try, it's excellent.

Adventure of the Seas Specialty Dining and Other Fee Options

Specialty restaurants on Adventure of the Seas include Giovanni's Table, Chops Grille steakhouse and Izumi, while Johnny Rockets is available for a cover charge.

For a set price, Adventure of the Seas Chops Grille serves up classic American steakhouse dishes, including hand-cut steaks, carpaccio, sides such as cheese tater tots, creamed spinach, truffle French fries, mac and cheese, and salads. Seafood is also available. Chops Grille opens for dinner; lunch is available on sea days only.

Tucked away between shops on deck 5 of Adventure of the Seas, Izumi serves sushi, sashimi and other Japanese favorites for lunch and dinner. Menu items are priced a la carte.

Chef’s Table is the cherry on top of Adventure of the Seas’ dining. With just a handful of seats available per night and a formal dress code, the experience blends gourmet cuisine (think filet mignon with truffle potato puree and bordelaise sauce; salted caramel gelato, and lobster salad) with wines from around the globe. Chef’s Table is a prix-fixe venue (and an expensive one at that) that only serves dinner.

Adventure of the Seas Giovanni’s Table is a popular option for families. It offers a traditional trattoria menu in a themed dining room that transports you to the heart of Italy. This is a great spot for a hearty pasta bowl with the family after a morning in the nearby pools. The restaurant is also open for dinner.

At Johnny Rockets, the 1950's-style burger joint, passengers can indulge in burgers, hot dogs, chili fries, apple pie and onion rings. Royal Caribbean has instituted a per-person cover charge (plus 18 percent gratuity) for both in-restaurant and take-out dining (and beverages -- including shakes -- are additionally charged).

Royal Caribbean's room service options are available around the clock via 24-hour menus that offer a range of snacks and sandwiches. At breakfast, Continental dishes, along with a handful of egg entrees, are available both in cabins and suites. Only the Continental breakfast is available without a charge; all other orders carry a set surcharge (regardless of how much you order).