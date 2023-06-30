While all cabins have a similar design, there are a few staterooms to avoid on Adventure of the Seas if you are looking forward to getting a good night’s sleep – in particular those on decks 2, 3 and 6, as they are subject to noise from the theater and/or the restaurants, which are often cleaned at night.

Adventure of the Seas Rooms Provide Decent Array of Options

Adventure of the Seas cabins are cozy but offer a decent amount of storage space. They range in size between the 106-square-foot Studios and the 1,260-square-foot Royal Suites. At 277 square feet (plus a 50-square-foot balcony) Adventure of the Seas Junior Suites are the smallest of all suites, but they can sleep up to 5 guests, making it a reasonable option for families on a budget.

Slightly more spacious than Studios – which are for one passenger only – are the Interior Adventure of the Seas cabins, which offer 160 square feet of space. Just a tad bigger are Interior Promenade staterooms, which overlook the Adventure of the Seas’ engaging thoroughfare. A warning however: Privacy is at a premium with these cabins because they do not have privacy glass windows. Also, due to the late-night reveling that goes on, all but night owls may find them noisy.

Ocean View cabins on Adventure of the Seas come in different configurations: Standard (161 square feet); Spacious Ocean View (211 square feet), and Ultra Spacious Ocean View (328 square feet).

In addition, Adventure of the Seas features Spacious Panoramic Ocean View staterooms, which have large windows offering excellent ocean views. These staterooms come in at 191 square feet.

Adventure of the Seas Balcony staterooms can sleep 3 guests and offer 189 square feet of indoor space plus a 46-square-foot balcony. Just slightly bigger are the Spacious Ocean View cabins, with 203 square feet inside and a 42-square-foot veranda.

Moving up a notch is the Junior Suite. It's the smallest suite, coming in at 293 square feet with a 66-square-foot balcony. Adventure of the Seas Junior Suite perks include a bathroom with tub and a bigger living room area.

Adventure of the Seas Suites Give Families More Room

For those wanting concierge access, the remaining suites, definitely moving into the higher-ticket arena, start with the Adventure of the Seas Grand Suite, which can have either one of two bedrooms. At 381 square feet, the One-Bedroom Grand Suite features two twin beds that can be turned into a king bed, plus a double sofa bed. This suite sleeps up to five guests and has a 95-square-foot balcony. The bathroom has a tub instead of a shower. Two-Bedroom Grand Suites offer 547 square feet indoors plus 234 square feet outdoors. These suites can sleep up to eight passengers.

Adventure of the Seas Ocean View Panoramic Suite is the only suite that doesn’t have a balcony. Instead, it features floor-to-ceiling windows offering expansive ocean views. These suites come in at 406 square feet and can sleep up to six guests.

The Adventure of the Seas Owner's Suite offers more amenities and features even beyond increased squared footage; passengers booking this category of accommodations get a bathroom with whirlpool, bidet and separate shower, along with a bedroom and separate living areas (with queen-sized sofa bed). Measurements are 506 square feet for the cabin and 64 square feet for the veranda.

And finally? The piece de resistance aboard the Adventure of the Seas is the Royal Suite, which comes with all the Owner's Suite amenities plus a baby grand piano, a balcony that measures 215 square feet (outfitted with better-than-standard furnishings, including a dining table); the stateroom itself is 1,260 square feet, while the terrace is 170 square feet.

Tip: Families should book as far in advance as possible -- a year ahead of time if you can -- to have the best choice of family-friendly staterooms (including connecting cabins), particularly if you are traveling during school vacation periods.