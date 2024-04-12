Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
1 review
Ratings by category
Featured Review
AN EXCELLENT FIRST RIVER CRUISE WITH RIVIERA !

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on William Wordsworth

Rivercruisevirgin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First of all, Riviera delivers a fantastic service in all areas...food, staff and ship. This was our first river cruise and we enjoyed it immensely, not really knowing what to expect as we are veteran ocean cruisers. The staff on board the William Wordsworth were absolutely terrific and really couldnt do enough to ensure you had a perfect trip. We chose the upper deck deluxe cabin with ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

