Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on William Wordsworth

First of all, Riviera delivers a fantastic service in all areas...food, staff and ship. This was our first river cruise and we enjoyed it immensely, not really knowing what to expect as we are veteran ocean cruisers. The staff on board the William Wordsworth were absolutely terrific and really couldnt do enough to ensure you had a perfect trip. We chose the upper deck deluxe cabin with ...