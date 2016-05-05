The main bar/lounge; out dated decor, no atmosphere, poor entertainment in
Photo Credit: Pepper99
These are the pillows we had for 6 nights, stuffed with cheap foam
Photo Credit: Pepper99
table in the cabin; all stained, very badly marked
Photo Credit: Pepper99
Melk Abbey
Photo Credit: Jayneeeg
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
12 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment

Filters

1-10 of 12 Riviera River William Shakespeare Cruise Reviews

Never, ever, again

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on William Shakespeare

User Avatar
Freda 123
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were beguiled by Riviera's marketing which extolled luxury and a 5 star experience. Our expectations were very high and we expected to be wowed by high quality, haut cuisine and exceptional food experiences. We expected luxury cabins with high quality toiletries, bathrobes and towels and linens. We expected service which put the customer at the heart of the concept. In short, after paying ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

I Provided A Night's Entertainment and Prizes

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on William Shakespeare

User Avatar
PenguinLady007
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise from Avignon because it ended up in Lyon where we have family we wanted to visit. The cruise overall was fair to good but could have been much better. From speaking with the staff, they have heard the concerns before but have not acted upon them. Embarkation was poorly planned. We were to meet at Hotel Kyriad in Avignon for a 4:30 p.m. pick up - which is way too late. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Excellent i every way

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on William Shakespeare

User Avatar
silverswimmer
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

Detailed review and long……. JOINING With our past experiences of joining cruises in Europe the most important factor was flying direct from our local airport (BHX) with no connections at other hubs. Rushing between gates at Frankfurt or Schiphol is not for us, and from many others we have met who have had horror stories of missed connections and lost luggage. Our flight to Lyon was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Good but should have been better

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on William Shakespeare

User Avatar
Emeraldisle2546
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Traveled before with Riviera. Wanted to try a river cruise as the advertising and hype suggested it would be a wonderful 5* holiday and worth the expense. Can't fault the ship. Clean and well maintained. Cabin and bathroom decent size. A fridge is needed though. Ice was NOT always available as advertised. Food extremely good but no choice of wine other than red, white or rose on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

A very disappointing cruise with Riviera Travel on the MS William Shakespeare

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on William Shakespeare

User Avatar
Pepper99
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We booked a cruise with Riviera Cruise on the 25th August 2017 and flew out on the 21st June 2018 for 7 days. After some research and watching your virtual tour of the ship; we chose this holiday with you company. I think it’s only fair to give the positive feedback first: We found the front of house staff excellent and very helpful We found the cabin staff that looked after housekeeping ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Above expectations

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on William Shakespeare

User Avatar
kadilo
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because it was less expensive than others and the itinerary was perfect for us. From the moment we boarded everything was perfect. A very comfortable top deck cabin, with a huge glass sliding door to open and admire the amazing view. Embarkation was smooth, in fact we arrived early and were able to take our luggage on board and go for a walk in Cologne. The ship isn’t only ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Fabulous week

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on William Shakespeare

User Avatar
moores22
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Totally impressed with the service and "natural" friendliness of all the crew - well done to the hotel manager for creating the team. We have stayed at some of the best hotels in UK and this place as regards food beats them all - and all from a tiny galley. Cannot compliment enough . Happily surprised with the cruise and everything with it as initially not expecting alot. The whole boat was ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Underwhelmed

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on William Shakespeare

User Avatar
Rgrant
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

The ship is actually very nice: modern, bright, clean and with lovely full height/width fully opening windows in the cabins. The staff are generally extremely pleasant and helpful. The itinerary was interesting and it was pleasing to have a decent amount of daytime cruising to enjoy the scenery. However, our flight arrangements were unsatisfactory, with our three seats being totally separated ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

Lovely cruise but the Danube is definitely not blue!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on William Shakespeare

User Avatar
Jayneeeg
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We have been on several sea cruises but wanted to try something different and we weren't disappointed. Our flight over was on EasyJet and one of our cases got delayed which although it was upsetting and frustrating, didn't stop us from having a thoroughly good time. Dress seems to be quite casual. The folk on board seemed to be mainly in their 60s or 70s. It is not a suitable cruise for ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

The Ulimate in River Cruising.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on William Shakespeare

User Avatar
Roger Hardy
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

On 5th May 2016, we flew from Birmingham airport to Dusseldorf, Germany. We were met at the airport by a representative of Riviera Travel. We were then escorted from the airport to a waiting area at the front of the building where we boarded a first class coach. Already on the coach were a number of travellers who had flown into Dusseldorf from Manchester Airport. We then travelled in the coach to ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Riviera River Ship Cruise Reviews
Emily Bronte Cruise Reviews
Emily Bronte Cruise Reviews
Jane Austen Cruise Reviews
George Eliot Cruise Reviews
William Wordsworth Cruise Reviews
Geoffrey Chaucer Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.