We were beguiled by Riviera's marketing which extolled luxury and a 5 star experience. Our expectations were very high and we expected to be wowed by high quality, haut cuisine and exceptional food experiences. We expected luxury cabins with high quality toiletries, bathrobes and towels and linens. We expected service which put the customer at the heart of the concept. In short, after paying ...
We chose this cruise from Avignon because it ended up in Lyon where we have family we wanted to visit. The cruise overall was fair to good but could have been much better. From speaking with the staff, they have heard the concerns before but have not acted upon them.
Embarkation was poorly planned. We were to meet at Hotel Kyriad in Avignon for a 4:30 p.m. pick up - which is way too late. ...
Detailed review and long…….
JOINING
With our past experiences of joining cruises in Europe the most important factor was flying direct from our local airport (BHX) with no connections at other hubs. Rushing between gates at Frankfurt or Schiphol is not for us, and from many others we have met who have had horror stories of missed connections and lost luggage.
Our flight to Lyon was ...
Traveled before with Riviera.
Wanted to try a river cruise as the advertising and hype suggested it would be a wonderful 5* holiday and worth the expense.
Can't fault the ship. Clean and well maintained. Cabin and bathroom decent size.
A fridge is needed though. Ice was NOT always available as advertised.
Food extremely good but no choice of wine other than red, white or rose on the ...
We booked a cruise with Riviera Cruise on the 25th August 2017 and flew out on the 21st June 2018 for 7 days. After some research and watching your virtual tour of the ship; we chose this holiday with you company.
I think it’s only fair to give the positive feedback first:
We found the front of house staff excellent and very helpful
We found the cabin staff that looked after housekeeping ...
We chose this cruise because it was less expensive than others and the itinerary was perfect for us. From the moment we boarded everything was perfect. A very comfortable top deck cabin, with a huge glass sliding door to open and admire the amazing view. Embarkation was smooth, in fact we arrived early and were able to take our luggage on board and go for a walk in Cologne. The ship isn’t only ...
Totally impressed with the service and "natural" friendliness of all the crew - well done to the hotel manager for creating the team.
We have stayed at some of the best hotels in UK and this place as regards food beats them all - and all from a tiny galley. Cannot compliment enough . Happily surprised with the cruise and everything with it as initially not expecting alot.
The whole boat was ...
The ship is actually very nice: modern, bright, clean and with lovely full height/width fully opening windows in the cabins. The staff are generally extremely pleasant and helpful. The itinerary was interesting and it was pleasing to have a decent amount of daytime cruising to enjoy the scenery.
However, our flight arrangements were unsatisfactory, with our three seats being totally separated ...
We have been on several sea cruises but wanted to try something different and we weren't disappointed.
Our flight over was on EasyJet and one of our cases got delayed which although it was upsetting and frustrating, didn't stop us from having a thoroughly good time. Dress seems to be quite casual. The folk on board seemed to be mainly in their 60s or 70s. It is not a suitable cruise for ...
On 5th May 2016, we flew from Birmingham airport to Dusseldorf, Germany. We were met at the airport by a representative of Riviera Travel. We were then escorted from the airport to a waiting area at the front of the building where we boarded a first class coach. Already on the coach were a number of travellers who had flown into Dusseldorf from Manchester Airport. We then travelled in the coach to ...