Riviera River Cruises is continuing to expand with the addition of two new ships.

Riviera Radiance, slated to launch in spring 2025, will be joined shortly afterwards by Riviera Rose; bringing Riviera's European fleet to 14 vessels.

The 178-passenger Riviera Radiance will be the first ship in the fleet to feature an all-new design. Both ships will also be part of a new branding and the first to feature the Riviera name on the hull instead of the names of British authors.

Riviera Travel is one of the U.K.'s largest river cruise providers -- celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024 -- and has hosted more than 100,000 passengers in the past five years. Cruises are also sold across North America through Riveria River Cruises.

Riviera Radiance Deck Plans Showcase New Split-Level Design and Largest-Ever Suites

Riviera Radiance will debut an all-new interior design which will set it apart from other vessels in the fleet, and the majority of other European riverboats. It will be the first in a new generation of Riviera vessels to have a split-level lounge bar, with a standalone bar separate from the lounge, and an airy restaurant with a partial open plan design.

Most river ships have a combined lounge and bar and a separate dining room on the deck below. On Riviera Radiance, the bar will be set at the front of the ship and reached via a staircase from the lounge. A section of the dining room will be visible from the lounge and bar, with access from the bar area. There is also another entrance at the opposite end of the main restaurant. Riviera says the airy design gives a sense of space as well as preventing lines when the dining room opens.

The ship has three dining venues including a new restaurant called Mosaic. This will offer a tasting menu inspired by the rivers of Europe. Passengers will be able to choose from the Market Menu -- comprising meat and fish dishes -- or the vegetarian and vegan-focused Garden Menu. The third venue is a casual bistro-style restaurant.

Riviera Radiance has 89 river-facing staterooms which can be configured as doubles or twin beds. The biggest accommodations are the Grand Suites, which will be the largest in the fleet at 344 square feet. They have sliding doors leading to a balcony with a sofa, lounge chair and small table. Superior Suites are 258 square feet and also have a veranda. The majority of cabins measure 172 square feet with a French balcony, aside from the lower deck cabins which have fixed windows.

All cabins have a bathroom with rain shower, desk and chair, flat-screen TV, air conditioning, coffee machine, tea kettle, hair dryer and safe.

Other amenities on Riviera Radiance include a sun deck with pool, fitness center and a spa and wellness area. The ship has an elevator serving all passenger decks.

Riviera Radiance Has Green Credentials

Riviera Radiance is the first Riviera ship to qualify for the gold standard in the Green Award program for shipping, which sets out independently verified standards in safety and environmental performance.

Riviera Radiance's Launch Date is March 2025

The ship's maiden voyage is on March, 2025, with the exact date and itinerary yet to be announced.

Riviera Radiance Itineraries Will Sail in Europe

Riviera Radiance will sail in Europe, and the exact rivers and destinations will be announced at a later date. Riviera River Cruises has said full information on the ship's itineraries, which will be available to book from February 29, 2024, will be announced shortly.

Riviera Radiance Stats

The ship measures 443 feet and carries 178 passengers at full occupancy will have approximately 52 crew members.