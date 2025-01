Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Oscar Wilde

This was our first river cruise. My wife and I preferred it to our other Cruise around the Baltic. The ship is brand new, the staff were great. I have read the earlier comments and cannot agree entirely with them. If you opt for a Riviera holiday the chances are that most people will be mid sixties plus so it should not be a surprise if the average age is over seventy. We were fortunate and had ...