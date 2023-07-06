Jane Austen's Rhine itineraries have been hugely popular since launching and it's easy to see why, with the particular stretch on our sailing offering plenty of eye candy in the form of castles, vineyards and quaint towns and villages. It's not all about the view, though. Jane Austen is well-suited to its slightly older -- typically 65-plus -- British passengers, offering a no-frills, yet premium-style, river cruise. The line doesn't go for high-tech devices, nor is it big on activities or energetic entertainment. Instead, Jane Austen offers a relaxed atmosphere in a highly comfortable vessel. Our cruise was sold out and we were told that many of 2017's itineraries are already sold out, too.

One of Riviera Travel's strengths as an escorted tour operator lies in packaging cruise and land tours. For river cruise passengers, this means well-organized and inclusive travel on the Eurostar from London St Pancras railway station, or flights -- although some flights may carry a supplement -- from a number of regional airports to your embarkation port. Passengers also get a handy pre-cruise travel pack through the mail pre-trip, including luggage tags for your suitcases, cabin tags to write your cabin number on and other information about your itinerary and what to expect when you arrive at your embarkation station or airport.

Passengers are met with a warm and friendly air as soon as they step onboard the ship. The space still has that new feel, with lots of shiny surfaces and pristine furniture. The lobby features crystal chandeliers, marble flooring, a wrought-iron staircase and dark wood paneling -- offering a luxury quality to the space that greets passengers. We love the vintage-style cabin-card cubbyholes behind the reception desk, reminiscent of a bygone era of travel -- though we don't think this is intentional -- which adds to the ambiance of the small, but well-laid out lobby.

Crew and guest service staff are extremely helpful -- they'll go the extra mile to help you out or find the answer to your question if they don't know it offhand. We also found that crew build a quick rapport with passengers and a friendly air of familiarity quickly develops. On our cruise, our cruise director and tour manager made a good match. They're not only knowledgeable and helpful, but they're passionate about the destination and offered personality with their information and destination talks.

The ship is well proportioned and a good size for the quantity of passengers onboard. Overall, the mood is peaceful and, although not a large ship, you'll easily find a quiet corner to read or take in the passing scenery. Although fellow passengers were friendly on our sailing, we didn't encounter much interaction between groups of passengers onboard.

If you're more of an active cruiser, there's a danger you might become restless onboard Jane Austen. There's little to do in the way of activities, enrichment or fitness onboard and shore excursions involve gentle one hour to 90-minute walking tours, though bikes are available if you're keen to explore ports on two wheels. If you're looking for an active river cruise experience or more mental stimulation onboard, this is probably not the river ship for you. If you're happy to read a book and do little else as you sail, you'll enjoy this ship.

One last observation: We found no reference to Jane Austen onboard the ship, not even a glimpse of "Pride and Prejudice" in the ship's bookcase, which provides the perfect opportunity to add a subtle nod to the ship's namesake onboard.