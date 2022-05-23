Had wanted to go on Rhine for a few years. A busy and interesting river which is still very much a working river as well as
for leisure. There was only 100 passengers on board so it was not crowded. The Rhine Gorge was very nice with castles
and lovely houses and vines. The towns and cities were busy especially the Cathedrals. We mostly took a map from the ship and found our own way to the visit ...
our thoughts and experiences on a Riviera ceuise to the medieval towns , from Nuremberg to Mainz at the end of May
The ship was beautiful, cabin was very well equipped and comfortable .
Crew were very helpful and efficient
Food was adequate , would have like some german dishes especially asparagus which was in high season. Plates of hot food were often cold and the hot food was not ...