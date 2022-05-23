Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
2 reviews
Summer Rhine Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on George Eliot

User Avatar
DANDPcruisers
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Had wanted to go on Rhine for a few years. A busy and interesting river which is still very much a working river as well as for leisure. There was only 100 passengers on board so it was not crowded. The Rhine Gorge was very nice with castles and lovely houses and vines. The towns and cities were busy especially the Cathedrals. We mostly took a map from the ship and found our own way to the visit ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Beatuiful ship excellent crew but river cruise not for us

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on George Eliot

User Avatar
Lindypops
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

our thoughts and experiences on a Riviera ceuise to the medieval towns , from Nuremberg to Mainz at the end of May The ship was beautiful, cabin was very well equipped and comfortable . Crew were very helpful and efficient Food was adequate , would have like some german dishes especially asparagus which was in high season. Plates of hot food were often cold and the hot food was not ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

