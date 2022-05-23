Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on George Eliot

Had wanted to go on Rhine for a few years. A busy and interesting river which is still very much a working river as well as for leisure. There was only 100 passengers on board so it was not crowded. The Rhine Gorge was very nice with castles and lovely houses and vines. The towns and cities were busy especially the Cathedrals. We mostly took a map from the ship and found our own way to the visit ...