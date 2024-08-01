Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Geoffrey Chaucer

Our cruise was incredible. From the outset, we were well looked after pre-departure, upon arrival, and throughout the cruise. When we arrived, I was immediately impressed with the ship – it’s as described but even better, a true floating hotel. All the staff were incredibly attentive, and the cabins were stunning yet cosy. The whole atmosphere on the ship was serene and relaxed. There was live ...