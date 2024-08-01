Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
2 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Rhine Cruise to Switzerland - Stunning
"When we arrived, I was immediately impressed with the ship – it’s as described but even better, a true floating hotel.I was particularly impressed with the food onboard...."Read More
1-2 of 2 Riviera River Geoffrey Chaucer Cruise Reviews

Excellent first experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Geoffrey Chaucer

Ramblingjohn
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was our first ever cruise experience - we have always been independent travellers (mid 70s) and actively avoided being confined with lots of other people. The cruise exceeded all of our expectations. The ship was immaculate, the crew and staff were all very relaxed but provided excellent service. We chose a balcony suite and had plenty of space and were impressed with the quality of the ...
Sail Date: August 2024

Rhine Cruise to Switzerland - Stunning

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Geoffrey Chaucer

First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

Our cruise was incredible. From the outset, we were well looked after pre-departure, upon arrival, and throughout the cruise. When we arrived, I was immediately impressed with the ship – it’s as described but even better, a true floating hotel. All the staff were incredibly attentive, and the cabins were stunning yet cosy. The whole atmosphere on the ship was serene and relaxed. There was live ...
Sail Date: August 2024

