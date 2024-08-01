This was our first ever cruise experience - we have always been independent travellers (mid 70s) and actively avoided being confined with lots of other people. The cruise exceeded all of our expectations. The ship was immaculate, the crew and staff were all very relaxed but provided excellent service. We chose a balcony suite and had plenty of space and were impressed with the quality of the ...
Our cruise was incredible. From the outset, we were well looked after pre-departure, upon arrival, and throughout the cruise. When we arrived, I was immediately impressed with the ship – it’s as described but even better, a true floating hotel. All the staff were incredibly attentive, and the cabins were stunning yet cosy. The whole atmosphere on the ship was serene and relaxed. There was live ...