Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Riverside Ravel

The best cruise I have taken in the last 5 years (4 Seabourn and 1 Uniworld). Food was exceptional and much better than my last Seabourn Cruise on Encore. The wines were amazing at least 3-4 levels above those poured on Seabourn and Uniworld. Since there were only 17 of us on this cruise the ship wasn't at full staff but service was great. Weather wasn't very good but the overall on- board ...