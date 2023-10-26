The Food and Wine on Riverside Ravel is Truly Outstanding; Alternative Bistro Needs Work

River cruises often don’t get the food right, shying away from regional flavors and specialties that might challenge North American palates. Thankfully, that’s not the case on Riverside Ravel. Meals in the ship’s Waterside Restaurant are prepared to order, and reflect southern France, down to the wine and cheese offerings that go far beyond basic Brie (think Pave d’Affinois, Pont l’Eveque and Reblochen).

What makes Riverside Ravel’s dining room different from other river cruise ships is that the vessel has its buffet stations – used at breakfast and lunch, although you can also order off a menu – tucked away from the dining area in a separate room. You’re spared endless lines and clattering plates.

Other things we loved: Creative and gourmet meals, with ingredients such as lobster, foie gras, truffles and escargot. Pastries made onboard by executive chef Jozsef Reichenbach. Regional wines that were rotated nightly (but if you wanted something specific, you could just ask). Being able to go into dinner anytime during the set hours, as opposed to everyone having to sit down all at once.

We weren’t quite as impressed with dinner at The Bistro, an alternative restaurant that the ship ran several nights during our trip. First, it wasn’t always clear what night this restaurant would be serving; there was a sign-up sheet at the front desk for the limited spots. Second, we weren’t sure what to expect, as the meal was billed as tapas by one server and bistro by another.

What came out was really neither. The dishes were a mash up of flavors, such as venison carpaccio, dilled salmon salad and fried frogs legs. Everything was served family style. It all led to a confusing concept, with tastes that are somewhat odd for North American cruisers. Adding to the confusion was the fact that for some passengers, the Bistro carries an extra fee. We wonder if the space on Deck 3 might be better utilized as a nightly casual menu for those who don’t want to clean up for the main dining room.

During the day, the Bistro space has pastries, cheeses and light snacks for noshing. There is also a popcorn cart that sends a delicious smell throughout the ship before dining.

Far more successful was the seven-course wine and food menu served in the ship’s Vintage Room. The private dining room costs $295 per person (or $3,000 for a group to rent the entire 10-seat space) – certainly one of the highest specialty restaurants in river cruising. But all of the bottles that were opened were exceptional, in the 50- to 100-euro range; the top vintage, a 2018 Premier Grand Cru from Bordeaux’s Chateau Figeac, costs nearly 300 euro. To have such liberal pours of such great wines is worth the cost of admission; luckily, the food also lived up to the hype.

One thing we didn’t love is that the Vintage Room wasn’t advertised anywhere, leading some guests to miss out. If you’re interested, ask at the front desk when you board.