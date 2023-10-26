Riverside Ravel’s Rooms are Spacious and Nicely Appointed; Windows Have a Major Design Flaw

Rooms on Riverside Ravel have attractive upscale furnishings and a neutral color scheme that evokes a modern European hotel (not surprising, since that’s owner Seashore Collection’s specialty). All rooms have a full king-sized bed that can be split into two twins; an armchair; a coffee tray table that can be converted into a small dining table; a desk area with a mini-bar and chair; an espresso coffee maker; a 40-inch flat screen TV and an in-suite safe.

The entry level cabins, called Melody and Symphony suites, are a somewhat tight 183 square feet. The beds in these rooms face the wall, and they don’t have the walk-in closets that you find in upper categories. It’s worth an upgrade to the next level up, the Seahorse Suite. These rooms are 237 square feet and have walk-in closets. More importantly, the bed faces the river, so you have a much better view.

At 753 square feet, the Owners Suite is the largest on any European river cruise ship. It’s a true suite, with a fully separate bedroom with a river-facing beds. You also have two bathrooms – a master with a shower and a tub, and a powder room – a huge walk-in closet and a separate living room. This suite adjoins another that can be booked for a full two-bedroom experience, for families or friends traveling together.

The marble bathrooms on Riverside Ravel are gorgeous, regardless of category (although having a double vanity in the upper-level cabins is a nice plus). The glass-enclosed showers are spacious, with rainfall heads and a unique push button on/off system that takes the guesswork out of European bathing. Products are the same used at the Seaside hotels, in full-sized bottles, from Natura Bisse, a Barcelona beauty line that’s so upscale, it’s carried in Neiman Marcus in the U.S. Don’t miss the real hairdryer stashed in your closet; it performs much better than one that’s on the wall in the bathroom.

Logistics-wise, the walk-in closet that you find in the larger rooms is a boon, with plenty of hangers and storage, including a built-in shoe rack. Suitcases can be stored underneath the bed. There is only one outlet in the room with a U.S. plug, so bring European converters. There are two USB ports on either side of the bed.

All cabins have butler service. We found this a bit superfluous, though; our butler didn’t really do much and seemed harried the few times we did call him. Our housekeeper was able to take care of any needs that we have. Laundry service is available for a fee. There’s also a self-serve laundry on the lowest deck.

While there are no real cabins to avoid, we have to call out the design flaw in the ship’s drop-down windows. Meant to replace a French balcony, these windows are fairly common on river cruise ships and help make a room more spacious.

The ones on Riverside Ravel, however, push out when they open – meaning that they can get smashed when the ship goes into a lock. As a result, the ship warns you to keep the windows closed when the ship is moving – defeating the purpose of enjoying the fresh air. (We never used them in the evenings when we were docked, as the ship was often rafted next to other vessels or we were in an area that had smelly standing water.)