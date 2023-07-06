Riverside Mozart has Multiple Food Options, Including a Private Dining Room

Not only does Riverside Mozart have four different eating venues - a remarkable number for a river cruise ship – but there’s also an all-day self-serve area offering drinks and snacks (such as sliced fruits, cookies, smoked fishes and a cheeseboard) which means there’s no chance you’ll ever go hungry.

Waterside Restaurant is the main dining room where a beautifully displayed buffet breakfast is served daily (there are hot and cold options) as well as gourmet 5-course white-glove waiter-service dinners. Dishes and wines in this restaurant reflect the destination and in Austria the menu might include an appetizer of local river crayfish or grilled Portobello mushrooms followed by a soup, salad or pasta. Mains such as Wiener schnitzel or crab cakes are offered alongside a vegetarian option as well as always-available staples such as rib-eye steak or grilled salmon. There are local cheeses and a choice of desserts for after your meal.

Lunch offers the most variety. In good weather, the chef fires up the barbecues on top deck and serves grilled shrimp, steaks and lobster with salads. Alternatively for informal eats there’s the Blue Deli, which has a wake view on Deck 3. Pastas, salads, burgers and pizzas are all on the menu here, it’s just a shame the restaurant doesn’t have an al fresco eating terrace, because there is space.

Alternatively there are all-day snacks available at the Bistro restaurant where you’ll also find an artisan gelateria. Once a sailing the Bistro serves tapas for dinner. This is a lovely alternative, with cold options for starters and hot for mains. Standout dishes are the roasted jumbo shrimp and herb-marinated beef.

For an exclusive dining experience, there’s also the Vintage Room – an opulent and intimate private dining room which seats twelve. It offers a seven course tasting menu with wine pairings - the perfect treat for a very special occasion. Be warned, however, that this experience comes with a hefty per-person price tag so, tasty though the food is, you might want to think twice before committing.

Guests are asked whether they have any allergies/restrictions before sailing and at mealtimes the waiters check once again. If there’s nothing which suits on the menu, the chef is always happy to whip up something else.