Every cabin on Riverside Mozart is a suite and every suite comes with a personal butler. All are luxuriously appointed with silk and velvet furnishings, an Espresso machine, marble bathrooms and a ‘magic’ Japanese-style Toto toilet which opens, closes and flushes automatically and even has a heated seat. Most cabins have a sofa bed which can accommodate a third person. While all the upper category suites have French balconies and a bath tub, lower category suites (except for those located on Deck 2) have fixed windows and a shower only.
The two top dollar cabins are the 883 square feet Owner’s Suites which consist of two bedrooms (the bed in one of these rooms faces the river) and a lounge. There’s also a pair of slightly smaller 667-feet Mozart Suites which have a bedroom with a separate lounge as well as fifteen Penthouse Suites whose lounges are incorporated into their bedrooms. The Penthouse Suite is our top upper category pick. Even though these are smaller and don’t have a separate lounge, they flow better.
The remaining suites (Riverside, Symphony and Harmony) are fairly similar although the ones on Deck 1 are lower to the water which some might find disconcerting.