Riverside Mozart’s Deluxe Cabins have River Views, Marble Bathrooms and Smart Toilets

The two top dollar cabins are the 883 square feet Owner’s Suites which consist of two bedrooms (the bed in one of these rooms faces the river) and a lounge. There’s also a pair of slightly smaller 667-feet Mozart Suites which have a bedroom with a separate lounge as well as fifteen Penthouse Suites whose lounges are incorporated into their bedrooms. The Penthouse Suite is our top upper category pick. Even though these are smaller and don’t have a separate lounge, they flow better.

The remaining suites (Riverside, Symphony and Harmony) are fairly similar although the ones on Deck 1 are lower to the water which some might find disconcerting.