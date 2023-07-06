Entertainment & Activities

Shore Excursions on Riverside Mozart

Riverside offers a premium all-inclusive package which entitles guests to all meals, drinks (soft and alcoholic) and one shore excursion per port. If you opt out of this package, you can still book shore excursions, but need to pay for them. All shore excursions need to be booked 2/3 weeks in advance of sailing, best done when you complete the online check-in. There’s a good mix of active and less active excursions available although, if there aren’t enough takers, not all the excursions will run.

We took two shore excursions during our 4-night cruise. The first was an interesting excursion in Bratislava, Slovakia which focused on the city's Jewish history. This was an excursion of two halves. The first half involved being driven around and making occasional stops in what the guide called a ‘Tutu’ train (a toy train on wheels). Afterwards was a walking tour of the old town with free time at the end to explore independently.

Our second excursion was a hike to a 12th century hilltop castle in Durnstein, Austria. This was particularly good with an entertaining guide who paced the climb well (there were three fit octogenarians who managed it) and offered optional extra routes for fitter members of the group.

For the remainder of the cruise we explored independently. The port of Melk has a magnificent abbey and gardens which are easy to find on foot without a guide. It was here that we also took out a couple of the ship’s bikes and cycled a stretch of the towpath. This was enjoyable, but alas the cycle path ran out too quickly and we might have been better off pedalling between Durnstein and Krems instead. Be aware that the ship does have helmets, but we had to ask for them. Do NOT try cycling to the abbey because the paths are cobbled and the abbey is on a hill.

The slopes surrounding our last stop of Krems are terraced with vineyards – keep climbing uphill and you’ll eventually reach them. We enjoyed our own hike here and afterwards popped into a bar called Weinstein to taste some of the local wines. Other guests from the ship did a 3-hour wine-tasting shore excursion which they enjoyed.

Everywhere on this voyage was an easy walk from port, apart from Vienna, where the center is a twenty minute subway-ride or taxi journey away.

Lectures and Enrichment on Riverside Mozart

There was just one enrichment activity scheduled during our sailing – an apple strudel-making demonstration. This was fun and informative (the chef was brilliant at rolling out the pastry into an impossibly thin, large sheet) and we were given some to try afterwards.

Nightlife on Riverside Mozart

River ships are not known for their nightlife, but our sailing had guests who liked to linger after dinner. Typically the entertainment moves from the main restaurant into the Palm Court where there’s a pianist who’s playing and a dance floor – we did see this used. Other hangout hubs for a post-prandial drink include Cove Bar (where there’s a second piano) as well as the Connoisseur’s Club, a cigar room with dark, mahogany furnishings and Olde Worlde charm.