Riverside Mahler is one of four identical ships being launched by Riverside Luxury Cruises. Part of the European hotel group Seaside Collection, the line was founded in 2022 after the acquisition of five riverboats previously operated by Crystal Cruises. In addition to the former Crystal Mahler and its "Rhine Class" siblings -- Ravel, Bach and Debussy -- these include the double-width Crystal Mozart, now sailing as Riverside Mozart. Constructed in 2017, Riverside Mahler is slated to launch in 2024.

Riverside Mahler Deck Plans Feature Two-Bedroom Suites and Wellness Facilities

The 55 suites on Riverside Mahler include a pair of two-bedroom suites sleeping up to four, which is a rarity on river vessels. These accommodations on the uppermost passenger deck have been created by connecting two staterooms to create a spacious suite.

Another unusual feature on the vessel is that there are no waterline cabins with fixed windows which form the lead in cabins on the majority of river ships. Instead, all the cabins are situated on the second and third deck and they all have panoramic windows which slide down halfway to create the effect of a balcony. Staterooms -- which all have butler service and 24-hour room service -- range in size from 188 square feet to the two top suites that measure 759 square feet.

A standout public area on Riverside Mahler is the Palm Court, which comes from the Crystal era and is the trademark main lounge on all of the river vessels. Situated forward on the top deck, and with a small stage, it has glass panels in the roof and panoramic windows, which makes it a very airy and light area to relax during the day and meet for cocktails in the evening.

Situated on the same deck are the two specialty restaurants. The Bistro is open throughout the day for early breakfast, followed by pastries, burgers and light bites. In the evening it becomes a tapas restaurant serving smaller plates for sharing. Next to it is the Vintage Room, an intimate venue that accommodates 10 passengers for gourmet dinners where each course is paired with a fine wine. The main Waterside Restaurant is on the deck below, where there is also a 24-hour tea and coffee station with snacks.

Riverside Mahler has a glass-enclosed indoor swimming pool, fitness center, massage room, passenger laundry and elevator.

Riverside Mahler Will Launch in 2024

Riverside Mahler will sail on its inaugural voyage with Riverside Cruises in 2024. The launch date and itineraries are due to be announced later in 2023.

Riverside Mahler Stats

The vessel is 443 feet long and carries 106 passengers at full occupancy with around 80 crew members.