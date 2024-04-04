Riverside Debussy’s Food is a Notch Above

Next to the roomy ship design, Riverside Debussy’s food is what sets it apart from other river cruise lines. The main dining room is Waterside Restaurant, where breakfasts and lunches are served buffet-style, and dinner is full table-side service. The buffet is nicely tucked away at the front end of the restaurant, so diners aren’t disturbed by traffic and din at the food stations.

The variety of options in the buffet is impressive. Breakfasts go beyond bacon, eggs, and potatoes – there is an omelet station, several types of ready-made smoothies, yogurts, international cheeses and patés, cold cuts, smoked and marinated fish, flaky pastries, and sweets. A choice of fresh jams, marmalade, and a large honeycomb accompany a variety of fresh breads baked in-house. We even spotted mangosteen – an exotic Southeast Asian fruit rarely seen on a cruise ship.

Lunches are also elaborate, with a changing list of roast meats, grilled fish and vegetables, starches, a pasta-of-the-day cooked to order, and open-faced sandwiches. It was a welcomed change to see salad bar items that went beyond the typical, such as tabbouleh, marinated crayfish, and curried herring.

Dinner consists of appetizers, soups, pasta, main courses, desserts, and cheeses, with two to three choices for starters and three choices for mains. Red meat, chicken, and fish are frequently on the menu, as well as vegetarian and vegan options and a dish featuring local ingredients.

Dietary restrictions can be addressed with advance notice (we suggest advising the ship at the time of booking if you have very specific requirements). Reduced fat, almond, soy, and oat milk are readily available for coffee drinks.

Meals are not only Instagram-worthy but also taste fresh and delicious. Other than a risotto on the bland side and not enough sauce on a curried chickpea dish, Riverside Debussy’s dining room food scored top points with us.

Riverside Debussy also has a Second All-Day Dining Venue

You’ll also find an alcove beside the Reception area with a 24/7 self-serve coffee and tea station, and there’s always some kind of sweet treats under a glass-domed platter. Room service is available during restaurant hours at no charge, and guests who upgrade to the all-inclusive pricing program (see below in the Inclusions Section) can enjoy 24/7 room service.

A secondary eatery is another big bonus on Riverside Debussy, as having a second dining venue with food available all day (beyond coffee and cookies) is a rarity onboard river ships. The Bistro is a coffee bar with barista service and a good amount of seating along the windows. A self-serve counter has a nice spread of pastries, cheeses, and cured meats for late-riser breakfasts, and at lunch, it changes to salads, cold cuts, and savories, complemented by a small kitchen menu with burgers/fries, flatbreads, and sandwiches. In the afternoon, you’ll find cheeses, bite-sized delicacies, pastries, and sweets. The barista can also cook up a fresh bubble waffle topped with sauces, fruit, or ice cream – a treat we enjoyed daily.

The Bistro is a popular spot for an afternoon pick-me-up after returning from tours and definitely comes in handy for anyone who likes to sleep in and have a later breakfast. (On other river ships, you won’t find any food available between breakfast and lunch.)

On one evening during our cruise, The Bistro offered a Tapas dinner, which was a menu of cold and hot sharing plates. This was a miss for us – partially in the set-up and delivery because we were a group of nine. The tables were too small to handle the number of plates, food came in platters and was awkward to divide up and share, and there was a problem with delivery, resulting in long waits in between courses for some. We noticed service inconsistency in Waterside restaurant as well, especially in a large group setting. But when we dined at a table for two – which is more of a norm on a river cruise – service was spot on.

The Vintage Room is a Delicious Splurge

Another dining venue is The Vintage Room, reserved for an ultra-special wine-pairing meal. The seven-course dinner is only set for eight to ten guests, and the 295 Euro per person price tag does raise eyebrows.

But exclusivity and bragging rights is why you are here, along with the premium champagne, special vintage wines, and digestifs that accompany every course. The restaurant manager, master chef, and pastry chef play host for the three-hour-plus event, describing in detail every course and every paired wine invented.

This is the culinary pinnacle of Riverside Debussy dining experience, but it’s difficult to say how many guests are willing shell out for the hefty price.