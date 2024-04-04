Riverside Debussy’s Rooms are all Suites, Which are Spacious and Come With Lots of Amenities

Every room onboard Riverside Debussy is a suite, and although there are six suite categories, there are only three types of layouts – with the difference being the deck location. Suites are located on two decks, directly behind the Waterside Restaurant on Deck 2 or behind the Palm Court lounge on Deck 3. All suites are above the waterline and feature large floor-to-ceiling windows that open halfway down (by electronic switch) to create an open-air balcony.

Due to the structural design, however, the window cannot be left open when the ship is transiting through canal locks. This won’t be a problem when cruising during months when it’s too cold to open the window, but it would be a nuisance having to keep it closed (or remember to close it) during the hotter times.

All suites come with a true king-sized bed that can be converted into twins, and beds are high enough to store luggage underneath. Baths are well-appointed with marble, a walk-in rain shower with easy push-buttons, Natura Bissé bath products, a hairdryer, and plenty of drawer space. You’ll also find a 40-inch flat-screen TV, robes, and slippers.

USB plugs are installed at the writing desk and bedside, but bring a power converter if you have multiple devices to charge, as there is only one North American plug. An espresso machine, a selection of tea and coffee, glassware, a bar fridge, and a safe large enough for a laptop are also in every suite. There’s also a folding table that can be used for in-room dining, using the small armchair and the chair from the desk. Butlers and room attendants take care of every suite, the former will deliver room service and look after any special requests, while the latter provides twice-a-day cleaning.

The Melody Suite (on Deck 2) and Symphony Suite (on Deck 3) both measure 194 square feet, which is large by river ship standards. These suites have a wardrobe closet and a bath with a single vanity. A more comfortable option – and the most numerous onboard - is the Seahorse Suite (on Deck 2) or Riverside Suite (on Deck 3). At 258 square feet, these have walk-in closets and a larger bath with double vanities. Guests wanting extra space can book the 506-square-foot Debussy suite (on Deck 3), which has a separate living room with a faux fireplace, a sofa, and extra chairs. The writing desk is relocated to an alcove outside the bedroom, and there’s an additional half bath, with the master bath having a large round window. Each Debussy Suite can also be joined with the adjacent Riverside Suite to form a 706-square-foot, two-bedroom Owner’s Suite.

Our preference is the suites located on Deck 2 as they are on the same deck as the restaurant. While there aren’t any specific rooms to avoid, suites on Deck 3, in our opinion, are less desirable as they are located directly below the sun deck, which may encounter noise coming from crew moving furniture or cleaning the deck.