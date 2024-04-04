Riverside Debussy Offers a Variety of Tours and Will Operate Even with One Person Booked

Two to three excursions are offered at each port, categorized as See, Learn, Taste, and Culture. Tours are booked onboard, but there’s no shore excursion talk at the beginning of the sailing to go over everything. Rather, a 15-minute port talk is held every night before dinner, where the Shore Excursion Manager describes the next day’s tours in further detail, and guests have a chance to book or change their tours based on what they learn. Because of this, Riverside Debussy is extremely flexible with their tour policy, allowing guests to join a tour or change their mind at the last minute without penalty, which is a nice plus for guests who can’t commit in advance or want to switch tours or cancel altogether. Surprisingly (and kudos towards customer satisfaction), all tours will operate even if there is only one person booked, which we saw happen in one of our ports.

The most common tours are city walks, biking excursions, and food and beverage tasting tours. In Belgium and the Netherlands, the food tours focused on local cheese, oysters, beer, chocolate, and Jenever (Dutch gin). Special interest tours on our sailing included a visit to see where the Dutch forefathers of the Roosevelts lived, the Delta Works flood control installation, and various walks focused on architecture.

All tours are conducted by local guides and in small groups of no more than 15. We found our guides engaging, and the small group size definitely made the experience more personal as we got to know the guides on a personal level and asked more in-depth questions about the sites. Tours operate on one speed, meaning there aren’t separate groups for fast or slow walkers, but guides are cognizant of the group’s pace and adjusted accordingly.

Riverside also has a logoed motor coach that follows the ship on the itinerary, but we only saw it in a couple of ports. For quality control, a member of the Riverside Debussy shore excursion team also escorts each tour, which is a nice touch in case anyone needs assistance during the tour. We’re told gratuities to tour guides and drivers are included, any additional tips are at the guests’ discretion.

Excursions are not included in the standard Riverside Debussy fare but are available as an add-on package (see Inclusions Section). For those who want to explore a port on their own, maps and printouts with points of interest are available at reception, and bicycles are available to take ashore. But on the occasion when the ship doesn’t dock in the city center, guests wanting to go out on their own will have to take a taxi to town at their own expense.

Riverside Debussy Isn’t Big on Lectures and Enrichment, Shipboard Life is Quiet

Riverside realizes that most luxury guests are independent travelers who don’t always need a lot of hand-holding or want to follow a schedule, so there aren’t a lot of activities planned onboard the ship. There was a cooking demonstration one afternoon during our sailing, but there weren’t any lectures or other events scheduled.

Our itinerary was also busy, calling at up to two ports a day. Tours departed shortly after the ship arrived and most returned just before dinner, so there was little time to do much else. While some will find it boring onboard – especially those coming from ocean ships where there are nonstop activities, a quiet and leisurely shipboard experience is a big part of Riverside’s approach to luxury river cruising.

Nightlife Onboard Riverside Debussy is Quiet, with Occasional Entertainment

Evenings onboard Riverside Debussy consist of pre-dinner cocktails, dinner, and after-dinner drinks in the Palm Court. A house pianist entertains nightly, and visiting musicians may be scheduled to entertain for an hour. You’ll find small groups of friends hanging around after dinner, and a few will sit at the bar, but since river itineraries tend to be busy with morning excursions, most guests retire early to get ready for the next day. Again, Riverside prefers to leave guests alone to entertain themselves, so it’s something to be aware of when coming from other river or ocean cruise lines.

The standard Riverside Debussy fare does not include drinks besides coffee, tea, and water, although there is an all-inclusive fare option (see the Inclusions Section).

Riverside Debussy Isn’t Designed for Families, There aren’t Any Family Accommodations or Programming

Riverside Debussy isn’t family-friendly. Other than the Owner’s Suite, all other accommodations only hold two guests. While families with children won’t be turned away, they’ll have to book two suites, and there aren’t any facilities or programming available for kids.