Riverside Debussy is the second of four former Crystal Cruises' "Rhine Class" ships to be launched by the all-new river line Riverside Luxury Cruises. The company, which is part of the European-owned boutique hotel group Seaside Collection, was formed in 2022 to operate all five riverboats previously owned by Crystal. The former Riverside Debussy was first launched in 2018 and will sail on the Rhine and Dutch waterways for Riverside.

Riverside Debussy Deck Plans Feature a Choice of Dining and Large Suites

Along with its four identical siblings -- Riverside Ravel, Riverside Mahler and Riverside Bach -- Riverside Debussy has three distinct dining venues. The Waterside, situated on the main deck next to the lobby, is the primary restaurant with seating for all passengers. On the next deck is The Bistro, which serves a changing menu of dishes throughout the day, starting with an earlybird breakfast. This is followed by pastries, burgers and lighter bites and in the evening it is a tapas-style restaurant which offers a variety of sharing plates. On the same deck is an intimate venue called the Vintage Room which accommodates just 10 passengers and serves gourmet tasting menus paired with fine wines. Riverside Debussy also has a 24-hour self-serve tea and coffee station with snacks.

The ship has 55 staterooms, all with butlers and 24-hour room service. Unlike the majority of mainstream vessels Riverside Debussy does not have any lower deck cabins situated close to the waterline with fixed windows. Aside from crew accommodations, this deck is solely used for the gym, massage room and passenger laundry.

The suites are all situated on the middle and upper decks and have large windows which slide down halfway to create the effect of a balcony within the cabin. Staterooms range in size from 188 square feet to a pair of 759-square-foot suites which have two bedrooms and sleep up to four.

Public areas on the vessel include the glass-roofed Palm Court lounge, which is the hub of the ship for panoramic sailing, evening cocktails and entertainment. There is also a glass-enclosed swimming pool and a sun deck with a bar. An elevator serves all decks, aside from the sun deck which is accessed by stairs.

When is Riverside Debussy's Launch Date?

Riverside Debussy will debut for the line on April 15, 2023, and sail on a five-night round-trip Amsterdam cruise on the Dutch waterways which includes visits to the historic Kinderdijk windmills and Rotterdam.

Riverside Debussy Will Sail on the Rhine

After the maiden voyage, Riverside Debussy will sail on a variety of week-long itineraries on the Rhine and Dutch waterways including sailings from Brussels to Amsterdam and Amsterdam to Basel taking in the UNESCO-listed Middle Rhine region lined with castles. Ports of call include Cologne, the wine-growing town of Rudesheim and Boppard famous for its well-preserved Roman walls.

Riverside Debussy Stats

The vessel is 443 feet long and carries 106 passengers at full occupancy with around 80 crew members.