Launched in 2017, Riverside Bach was the first of four identical newbuild river vessels constructed for the former Crystal Cruises. It followed the line's entry into the river cruise market in 2016 with the refurbished vessel Crystal Mozart. Along with all the other ships in the Crystal river fleet, the 106-passenger vessel Crystal Bach, renamed Riverside Bach, has been bought by Riverside Luxury Cruises, which is part of the European hotel chain Seaside Collection.

Riverside Bach Deck Plans Feature Cabins Above Water Level

Riverside Bach is one of the quartet of upscale "Rhine Class" vessels originally operated by Crystal Cruises prior to the company's post-pandemic collapse in 2022. The brand new line Riverside Luxury Cruises acquired the former Crystal Bach, Debussy, Ravel and Mahler, along with the double-width vessel Crystal Mozart -- which underwent a multi-million dollar refurbishment under its previous owner -- to operate under the Riverside name.

While the majority of river ships have entry level cabins on the lower deck with fixed windows that have restricted views overlooking the water level, Riverside Bach, and its identical siblings, only have passenger cabins on the middle and upper decks. They all have panoramic balcony windows, which stretch the width of the cabin and can be lowered halfway to create the effect of a veranda inside the cabin, and walk-in closets.

The 55 cabins start at 188 square feet and the largest on the ship are the two top suites that measure 759 square feet and have two separate bedrooms; a rarity for a riverboat. Sleeping up to four, the master bedroom in these suites has a king-size bed facing the river.

Passengers familiar with Crystal can expect more of the same on Riverside Bach, including butler service to every suite and 24-hour room service.

The main hub of the ship is the light and airy Palm Court lounge which has panoramic windows on three sides and glass panels in the ceiling.

The ship has three restaurants situated on the upmost deck. The main Waterside Restaurant is large enough to accommodate all passengers and there is a buffet and waiter service. The Bistro is open throughout the day for early breakfast, pastries and burgers during the day and tapas-style lighter bites at dinner. The Vintage Room seats 10 passengers at a time for food and wine pairing gourmet dinners. On fine days, an al fresco lunch is served in the Vista Grill on the sun deck, where there is also a bar. The ship also has a 24-hour self-serve tea and coffee station with snacks.

Riverside Bach also has a massage room, small fitness center and a glass enclosed swimming pool situated at the back of the ship

Riverside Bach's Launch Date is 2024

Riverside Bach will set sail for Riverside Cruises in 2024. The exact launch date and itineraries are scheduled to be announced later in 2023.

Riverside Bach Stats

Riverside Bach is 443 feet long and carries 106 passengers at full occupancy with around 80 crew members.