We came upon Riverside in a one page ad in a Travel Magazine. We were looking for an elegant, top of the line Christmas market river cruise where the ship was the focus of the trip along with the food and excursions. We wanted a total package meeting rigorous standards as we were disappointed in our recent trip with Uniworld (the Bordeaux) and dissatisfied with previous Vikings offerings (last one ...
I just got home from a short 5-day, 4-night Christmas market cruise on the Rhine on the Riverside Debussy. I went on a similar trip on Avalon on the Danube a few years ago and this was light years better. Whether they are just trying harder to break into the market or they really are just more fun, better food, more relaxing, better excursions, and much better suites, it’s hard to say. The staff ...
Our trip on the Danube from Budapest to Nuremberg was extraordinary! The sights, food, people and culture of the port cities, and the excellence of the crew on the Riverside Debussy made it a fabulous trip for my wife and me. We cruised on the Riverside Debussy for the first time in May on the Rhine River, and it was a great trip. The Danube was even more beautiful!
First, the Debussy is a ...
The Riverside Ravel is an absolutely stunning ship. We travelled with two friends from Lyon to Avignon and were given five-star treatment the whole way. Riverside’s reputation for amazing food is well deserved – the quality and presentation of their meals is unbelievable. We enjoyed the flexibility of not having to be at dinner at a set time. The staff are attentive and we knew them like family by ...
I am almost without words to describe my experience onboard the Debussy from Riverside Luxury Cruises sailing from Amsterdam to Basel. Their attention to detail for service, cuisine, excursions, amenities, and the staff, were higher than any 5 star hotel, or 3 star Michelin rating I have ever experienced. Everything on the ship was “ultra luxury” and that rating extended to all aspects of the ...
I cruised the Rhone river (Provence region of France) with my mom and sister in June 2024. It could not have been any better. The Ravel is gorgeous and immaculate, the staff was so friendly, attentive, kind, and the food was like dining in a Michelin star restaurant every night. The excursion options were amazing, options were plentiful and they were all included in the package we had purchased. ...
The cabin was near perfect, and food was good, but the communication amongst the staff AND guests left a lot to be desired. The highlight of the cruise for us was the advertised BBQ on the upper deck, which never occurred, with no requested explanation. Purchasing spa products was a fiasco, and excursions were canceled each day. The ship windows were filthy, from boarding to the last day. We ...
The best cruise I have taken in the last 5 years (4 Seabourn and 1 Uniworld). Food was exceptional and much better than my last Seabourn Cruise on Encore. The wines were amazing at least 3-4 levels above those poured on Seabourn and Uniworld. Since there were only 17 of us on this cruise the ship wasn't at full staff but service was great. Weather wasn't very good but the overall on- board ...
I recently embarked on a Ravel river cruise and found the experience to be a mixed bag. The ship itself is stunning, and the food was truly exceptional, making dining a highlight of the trip. However, the available excursions were underwhelming, and despite perfect weather, the much-anticipated BBQ never happened. A major downside was the poor communication among the staff, and the Vista deck ...
This was our first cruise onboard Riverside, which we took knowing the Mozart was previously part of the Crystal cruise line. We received a tip that it was an amazing ship — and we were not disappointed.
The ship itself is beautiful, and very spacious for a river cruise. Our French balcony room was well appointed, and felt larger than we would have anticipated or than you see on other river ...