Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Riverside Debussy

Our trip on the Danube from Budapest to Nuremberg was extraordinary! The sights, food, people and culture of the port cities, and the excellence of the crew on the Riverside Debussy made it a fabulous trip for my wife and me. We cruised on the Riverside Debussy for the first time in May on the Rhine River, and it was a great trip. The Danube was even more beautiful! First, the Debussy is a ...