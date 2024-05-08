"One night at Mistral we watched a table of six leave and it took over 30 minutes for staff to clear and clean the table, the restaurant wasn’t even busy.The pool deck I enjoyed the most (the day we were on Gozo) was on deck 8 which was a smaller infinity pool, however the bar was closed (I found this out later) yet staff were still wandering around, and as well setting up for dinner (Mistral)...."Read More
KatA1963
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 60s
Filters
1-10 of 36 Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Evrima (Ritz-Carlton) Cruise Reviews
Ship is nice / crew nice but totally clueless about ports etc. my concise verdict “ Ritz runs a nice hotel that floats - they don’t run a cruise experience “. Little to NO communication - shore team is clueless. For their 3rd season in Caribbean they should have more knowledge - Had high expectations - but compared to Silverseas/ Sea Dream / seaborne - Ritz is overpriced and underwhelming. ...
This was our first luxury cruise, and it did not disappoint. Evrima is a small yacht, 298 passengers, and it was less than half full. This meant that the staff to guest ratio was likely more than 2 to 1.
We selected their “signature” cabin, which is one up from basic. Reason for this was to get maximum comfort, cabin had a couch, and a lounger on the balcony.
The ship is gorgeous, ...
this ship/yacht we booked almost 3 years ago. then delays in the ship building and covid took place and never made it until now. we have been long time cruisers in many parts of the world and on many different luxury cruise lines. (Silversea, Crystal, Regent to name a few). So the good news is we liked the ship, its size and looks. we had about 200+- on board. the real thing here is what is so ...
The boat is great. The rooms were very nice. The service was impeccable. The food and drinks were great. The entertainment was a bit lame - Disco Night??? Maybe more educational presentations. We went to one on wind and olive oil which was very interesting. Some of the port stops were not great. We did not like the Crete port stop too much. Probably not the Ritz's fault, but when wake up ...
Evrima, Ritz Carlton Yacht
Dirty room upon check in; left over food in downstairs fridge, smudges on cabinets, hair on deck, stains on carpet and lamp shade and crumbs on stairway. The room attendants quickly remedied to our satisfaction.
Awesome staff (except for the tall overweight host with a mustache at Evrima restaurant). Pretty good food, great drinks, Isaac especially was a great ...
What a magical experience. Honestly one of the best travel moments ever ever had. Our group of 8, 30-40 year olds had an absolute blast.
I have no doubt the first journeys encountered issues. After reading reviews here, I was quite anxious on whether this would be worth it. Having now sailed, my only regret is not doing a longer journey or having a second lined up. While things go wrong on ...
I booked this trip to celebrate my 40th birthday with my husband and another couple a year before the sailing. I nervously read the mixed reviews the ship had received but as extensive travelers / infrequent cruisers who own and operate our own motor yachts we were excited by the prospect of a small ship that aimed to provide an experience more similar to a private charter (ie. no shows, meals ...
Ritz Carlton Yacht - Evrima Review
Sail dates : August 31 - Sept 7
Rome to Malta
We flew to Rome from Ottawa on August 28th, landed in Rome on the 29th where we were met by our driver to take us to the St.Regis Hotel (beautiful). We stayed in Rome and spent of few days walking around taking in the sites that Rome offers.
Check out of the St.Regis was 12pm, however we had to wait in the ...
I can tell you honestly that this cruise is a complete SCAM. There is nothing synonymous with the name “Ritz Carlton” and this cruise. The experience was absolutely awful from start to finish. The lack of transfer information or booking for that matter was stressful before I even got to the boat an hour away from Venice (I had no idea) The help hotline for “emergency’s” never answered. I was ...
We are well-seasoned cruisers and spent 10 days on the Evrima for a Mediterranean cruise. We were in an entry level suite. While there are some good qualities, it’s not a ship we would sail again.
The Good
The customer-facing crew are good and a few of them are at the level of a Ritz Carlton hotel. Turns out those had previously worked at a Ritz property in their past. More on that ...