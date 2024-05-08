Review for a Canary Islands Cruise on Evrima (Ritz-Carlton)

this ship/yacht we booked almost 3 years ago. then delays in the ship building and covid took place and never made it until now. we have been long time cruisers in many parts of the world and on many different luxury cruise lines. (Silversea, Crystal, Regent to name a few). So the good news is we liked the ship, its size and looks. we had about 200+- on board. the real thing here is what is so ...