View from Mistral
Lunch option!
Cruiser Rating
3.3
Average
36 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Not up to the Ritz Carlton Brand
"One night at Mistral we watched a table of six leave and it took over 30 minutes for staff to clear and clean the table, the restaurant wasn’t even busy.The pool deck I enjoyed the most (the day we were on Gozo) was on deck 8 which was a smaller infinity pool, however the bar was closed (I found this out later) yet staff were still wandering around, and as well setting up for dinner (Mistral)...."Read More
KatA1963

KatA1963

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 36 Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Evrima (Ritz-Carlton) Cruise Reviews

A nice floating hotel not a real cruise ship!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Evrima (Ritz-Carlton)

Taticruise
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Ship is nice / crew nice but totally clueless about ports etc. my concise verdict “ Ritz runs a nice hotel that floats - they don’t run a cruise experience “. Little to NO communication - shore team is clueless. For their 3rd season in Caribbean they should have more knowledge - Had high expectations - but compared to Silverseas/ Sea Dream / seaborne - Ritz is overpriced and underwhelming. ...
Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

Thank you for expressing your concerns. Your feedback is vital in helping us meet guest expectations. We regularly review and take this feedback into account when evaluating our service...

Sail Date: December 2024

Out of this world

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Evrima (Ritz-Carlton)

LuxuryCruising
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first luxury cruise, and it did not disappoint. Evrima is a small yacht, 298 passengers, and it was less than half full. This meant that the staff to guest ratio was likely more than 2 to 1. We selected their “signature” cabin, which is one up from basic. Reason for this was to get maximum comfort, cabin had a couch, and a lounger on the balcony. The ship is gorgeous, ...
Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

Thank you for sharing your feedback. We always thoughtfully consider guest comments to ensure our Ladies and Gentlemen deliver the highest level of personalized service. We are delighted to...

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

NOT WORTH THE EXTRA $$

Review for a Canary Islands Cruise on Evrima (Ritz-Carlton)

1DRT
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

this ship/yacht we booked almost 3 years ago. then delays in the ship building and covid took place and never made it until now. we have been long time cruisers in many parts of the world and on many different luxury cruise lines. (Silversea, Crystal, Regent to name a few). So the good news is we liked the ship, its size and looks. we had about 200+- on board. the real thing here is what is so ...
Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

Thank you for sharing your concerns. Your feedback is vital to us and is essential to ensuring we meet guest expectations. We will internally address the comments you’ve referenced with the...

Sail Date: October 2024

Great Boat and staff, but poor excursions

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Evrima (Ritz-Carlton)

Rosey and Lovey
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The boat is great. The rooms were very nice. The service was impeccable. The food and drinks were great. The entertainment was a bit lame - Disco Night??? Maybe more educational presentations. We went to one on wind and olive oil which was very interesting. Some of the port stops were not great. We did not like the Crete port stop too much. Probably not the Ritz's fault, but when wake up ...
Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

We are delighted you enjoyed your voyage and had a great overall experience. We appreciate the feedback and will provide it to our team. We hope to welcome you again for another adventure...

Sail Date: October 2024

Disappointed in Evrima/Greece

Review for a Europe - Greek Isles Cruise on Evrima (Ritz-Carlton)

jpgtr
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Evrima, Ritz Carlton Yacht Dirty room upon check in; left over food in downstairs fridge, smudges on cabinets, hair on deck, stains on carpet and lamp shade and crumbs on stairway. The room attendants quickly remedied to our satisfaction. Awesome staff (except for the tall overweight host with a mustache at Evrima restaurant). Pretty good food, great drinks, Isaac especially was a great ...
Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

Thank you for your insightful feedback. We would like to connect directly to further understand the feedback you have provided. We kindly request that you email us at...

Sail Date: September 2024

It'll Be Hard to Travel Any Other Way

Review for a Europe - Greek Isles Cruise on Evrima (Ritz-Carlton)

MountainTraveler2
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

What a magical experience. Honestly one of the best travel moments ever ever had. Our group of 8, 30-40 year olds had an absolute blast. I have no doubt the first journeys encountered issues. After reading reviews here, I was quite anxious on whether this would be worth it. Having now sailed, my only regret is not doing a longer journey or having a second lined up. While things go wrong on ...
Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

We are thrilled to hear you enjoyed your time aboard Evrima! We look forward to welcoming you on board again soon....

Sail Date: August 2024

Far Short of Expectations During...and After.

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Evrima (Ritz-Carlton)

TA5
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I booked this trip to celebrate my 40th birthday with my husband and another couple a year before the sailing. I nervously read the mixed reviews the ship had received but as extensive travelers / infrequent cruisers who own and operate our own motor yachts we were excited by the prospect of a small ship that aimed to provide an experience more similar to a private charter (ie. no shows, meals ...
Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

Thank you for your note. Your feedback is very important to us and is essential to ensure we meet guest expectations. We would like to follow up with you for more information. Would you...

Sail Date: August 2024

Not up to the Ritz Carlton Brand

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Evrima (Ritz-Carlton)

KatA1963
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Ritz Carlton Yacht - Evrima Review Sail dates : August 31 - Sept 7 Rome to Malta We flew to Rome from Ottawa on August 28th, landed in Rome on the 29th where we were met by our driver to take us to the St.Regis Hotel (beautiful). We stayed in Rome and spent of few days walking around taking in the sites that Rome offers. Check out of the St.Regis was 12pm, however we had to wait in the ...
Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

Thank you for sharing this feedback. Guest comments are always thoughtfully considered as we work to ensure our Ladies and Gentlemen are providing the highest level of personalized service....

Sail Date: August 2024

Ritz cruise is a scam!!!

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Evrima (Ritz-Carlton)

Alexa P
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

I can tell you honestly that this cruise is a complete SCAM. There is nothing synonymous with the name “Ritz Carlton” and this cruise. The experience was absolutely awful from start to finish. The lack of transfer information or booking for that matter was stressful before I even got to the boat an hour away from Venice (I had no idea) The help hotline for “emergency’s” never answered. I was ...
Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

Thank you for sharing your experience with us. We would like to connect directly to further understand the feedback you have provided. We kindly request that you email us at...

Sail Date: June 2024

Ritz-Carlton in Name Only

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Evrima (Ritz-Carlton)

Cruszer27
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are well-seasoned cruisers and spent 10 days on the Evrima for a Mediterranean cruise. We were in an entry level suite. While there are some good qualities, it’s not a ship we would sail again. The Good The customer-facing crew are good and a few of them are at the level of a Ritz Carlton hotel. Turns out those had previously worked at a Ritz property in their past. More on that ...
Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

Thank you for sharing this feedback. Guest comments are always thoughtfully considered as we work to ensure we are providing the highest level of personalized service. We understand your...

Sail Date: May 2024

Traveled with children

