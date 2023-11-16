There are a wealth of dining options on Evrima which, for a small ship, has a wide and diverse choice of venues with five restaurants plus in-suite dining which is available 24/7. Snacks are also readily available in The Living Room where, in addition to cookies and pastries at the bar, there are two snack stations.

There’s no buffet restaurant on Evrima with the casual dining haunt being The Pool House, which is open for most of the day. The Evrima Room is the closest Evrima has to a main dining room, though feels more intimate and upscale, while the only venue commanding an additional supplement is S.E.A. with a multi-course tasting menu with paired wines.

Unlike other ships, it is recommended that guests make advance reservations for all onboard restaurants, but this is something the personal concierge, assigned to every suite, can arrange.

Free Restaurants on Evrima

The Evrima Room

This is the main dining venue said to have been designed to balance “privacy and social connection” within a spacious setting and also has its own wine-tasting area and wine vault. Groups of up to 10 guests can reserve Dining Privée, an adjacent petite dining room, for lunch or dinner. Breakfast and dinner is served in the Evrima Room, with evening menus inspired by seasonal ingredients and all courses also include an Always Available section of dishes including smoked salmon and filet mignon.

The Pool House

A lovely airy casual spot with doors that open out on to the infinity pool at the back of the ship. This is the place for all-day dining, though there are plans to open it as an evening venue this winter. Breakfast cuisine ranges from breads and pastries to cooked breakfasts, fresh fruit and breakfast bowls, while the all-day dining menu features sharing dishes of flatbread and crispy calamari, burgers, wraps plus poke bowls and salads.

Talaat Nam

This serves what are described as creative interpretations of South East Asian cuisine in a contemporary-style venue that stretches across both sides of the deck with tables inside and outside, plus a sit-down sushi bar. Starters include chicken satay and red miso soup, plus a tasty Thai mango salad, while there are Thai curries as mains plus sushi selections and noodles and rice.

Mistral

A gorgeous atmospheric al fresco dining experience, though it is totally weather dependant and, unsurprisingly, does not open if conditions do not permit. The menu is Mediterranean-inspired with a mix of seafood and prime cuts, with key picks including surf and turf, garlic king prawns and Maine lobster pasta.

What Restaurants Cost Extra on Evrima

S.E.A.

Occupying its own small, cozy room, where the center point is an intricate wall artwork made up of an astonishing 4,900 shells, this takes 24 diners, though numbers tend to be restricted to 18 or 20 so it doesn’t feel too crowded.

This restaurant is led by chef Sven Elverfeld from the three-Michelin-star restaurant Aqua based at Ritz-Carlton’s property in the German city of Wolfsburg. Described as a “five-course culinary journey”, paired with fine wines, it is actually more like a seven-course feast and if you include the amuse-bouche (a kalamata olive) and petit fours, you could argue that it is nine courses.

Ranging from Arctic char, Japan wagyu, braised pork cheek and Chef Sven’s signature Ruinart Champagne crème sorbet served in the concave punt at the bottom of a champagne bottle. The cost is $390 per person.

Cruise Critic Restaurant Picks on Evrima

All of Evrima’s restaurants were of a high standard. Tops for location and ambience was Mistral and it served a delicious and tender surf and turf, but my favorite overall dinner was in the Evrima Room, where I enjoyed one of the best beef carpaccios I’ve ever tasted and a delicious porcini risotto.

Dietary Restrictions on Evrima

At every mealtime, servers assiduously ask if any diners have any special requirements or allergies. Most dietary requests can be accommodated on-board, however requests for gluten-free or low sodium dishes, along with cuisine suitable for guests with peanut allergies, should be made in advance of sailing. Pre-cooked kosher meals are also available to order for an additional cost and with 120 days’ notice before sailing.