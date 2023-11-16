There’s a feeling of space and understated luxury that comes with Evrima’s 149 suites, all of which are located between Decks 4 and 8.

All 12 suites on the lowest level are Loft Suites which are split between Decks 4 and 5, with separate entrances on both levels, while the most popular category are Terrace Suites which are sprinkled between Decks 5 and 8, with all accommodation positioned in the front portion of the ship.

With Deck 9 occupied by the spa and wellness facilities, this acts as a buffer to ensure that late-night music from the Observation Lounge does not affect guests.

The suites were designed with a residential theme in mind, inspired by Ritz-Carlton’s Residences in Sunny Isles in Miami Beach and Los Angeles, to give guests the feeling of cruising in their own private yacht.

What to Expect in Rooms on Evrima

There are six suite categories, though all of them come with hallmark features including an espresso machine and fridge filled with each guest’s favourite drinks, while guests enjoy complimentary wifi, round-the-clock in-suite dining and the services of a personal concierge.

The décor is stylish and unfussy with smoky dark wood effect and stitched leather panelling, contrasting with the leather headboard panel above the king bed, which can be arranged as one bed or two singles, though due to the design they have to be spaced close together.

The style and colour scheme of the suites give off masculine hints with definitely more of a hotel room feel.

There’s a generous amount of storage space with a mix of wardrobes and drawers, along with additional drawers in the Loft Suit that have been cleverly built into the wall of the staircase.

One of the best features is the illuminated vanity mirror that pulls up from the desk area under the picture window and slots away neatly when you’ve finished with it. There’s also a safe built into one of the drawers.

US and European plug points and charging ports are built into the tables on both sides of the bed and also in the desk area and there are one or more digital flat-screen TVs. Touchpad panels on each side of the bed and at the suite entrance control the lights, with three different brightness options. There are also buttons to operate the electric blinds.

Different Types of Suites on Evrima

These start with Terrace Suites, measuring 300 square feet. There are 90 of these, making them the most popular category, and some can be connected together to create an expanded living and dining area or become a two-bedroom suite, ideal for families or friends travelling together.

Next are Signature Suites which, at 429 sq ft, have a separate living and dining area. There are 27 of these, making them the next most popular suite category.

There are 14 Grand Suites, measuring 587 sq ft, and in addition to a living and dining area they also have dual walk-in wardrobes.

The next category are Evrima’s most novel option – Loft Suites, which stretch over two levels and are 611 sq ft. There are 12 of these and they feel incredibly spacious with double height ceilings and an upstairs living and dining area that is ideal for entertaining.

The next category up are the four View Suites, though these are slightly smaller, measuring up to 574 sq ft with dramatic floor to ceiling windows throughout.

The ultimate choice are the two Owner’s Suites, with oodles of space covering 1,091 sq ft inside and a 635sq ft private terrace which has a hot tub.

All suites have their own private terrace, and all those above the entry-level Terrace Suites also have a sofa that can be converted into a bed, which lends itself to guests travelling with children in particular.

Suite Bathrooms on Evrima

The ensuite facilities are a good size and beautifully appointed in cream marble with a marble-tiled floor.

The double vanity basin unit runs almost the length of the wall, next to the bathtub, with a

vanity mirror and glass shelving here and above the bath, providing a good level of storage.

There’s a stand-alone shower in its own cubicle which has a seating step and choice of a handheld shower and a rain shower.

Toiletries are sufficiently upmarket with good-size bottles of shower gel, shampoo and conditioner by Parisien brand Diptyque.

Loft Suites also have an upstairs “Powder Room”, with the same marble finish with a toilet and basin while Owner’s Suites have a second bathroom with walk-in shower.

Rooms to Avoid on Evrima

Evrima’s smaller size makes it more susceptible to ocean swells and large waves, so if you’re a nervous sailor and prone to seasickness, avoid Terrace Suites right at the front of the ship on Deck 6 and Deck 8.