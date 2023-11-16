Theater and Shows on Evrima

This isn’t really a ship for headline entertainment. There is no theater or formal stage set-up, though in both the Living Room and Observation Lounge there are performance areas for the resident musicians and any visiting music acts along with a dance floor.

Daily Things to do on Evrima

Scheduled events are listed in the printed program or via the mobile app with more activities on sea days that range from craft classes and napkin folding to giant Jenga tournaments and trivia quizzes. The ship officers versus guests challenge can get particularly competitive! Other activities include cooking classes, wine tasting and pop-up culinary events including paella and sangria or themed cocktails.

Evrima also has its own art program with prints, paintings and sculptures displayed throughout out the ship, which can be purchased. The resident Art Concierge also conducts art tours and arranges onboard exhibitions.

Nightlife on Evrima

This revolves around the two main lounges with a quieter ambience in The Living Room, which tends to be the spot for pre-dinner get-togethers accompanied by live music and waiters serving hors d’oeuvres.

The Observation Lounge tends to be the place for late nights and partying with live bands and DJ sets until the early hours. As there are no suites beneath the lounge, late night revelries are not restricted. In warmer climates, there are deck parties and open-air movie showings at the main pool on Deck 5.

Evrima Bars and Lounges

The main hub is The Living Room, which also serves as a daytime coffee bar, while The Observation Lounge is the place for after-dinner partying. Guests wanting to round off their evening with a cognac can retire to the adjacent Humidor, an intimate spot offering a selection of premium hand-rolled cigars. The Bar, on Deck 6, is a chic hideaway close to the entrances of S.E.A. and Talaat Nam, making it ideal for pre-dinner tipples, though seating is limited here.

Our Picks

For atmospheric sundowners: The Marina Terrace With its location just above Evrima’s watersports marina at the ship’s aft, there’s no better location to toast the lavish superyacht lifestyle with one of its handcrafted cocktails.

For pre-dinner drinks: The Living Room If you’re looking for a mellow, chilled evening vibe, this is place to find it. Kickback with a cocktail to the accompaniment of piano vocalists and guitarists and dip into the hors d’oeuvres that waiters bring round or help yourself to nibbles from the two snack stations.

For late-night carousing: The Observation Lounge With live bands and DJ sets, this is the place to party and as there are no suites close by or underneath, the fun continues to the early hours. Another bonus is that on warm evenings, the fun overflows on to the adjacent outdoor deck. Don’t miss White Night and the Farewell Party when the lounge is beautifully decorated.

Pools and Hot Tubs on Evrima

Evrima has two infinity pools, both at the back of the ship, with the main one on Deck 5, as the focal point of the deck surrounded on both sides by plush loungers and Balinese beds. The pool is divided into two halves, with a deeper section for swimming and a shallow lounging area complete with four in-pool lounge chairs. On either side of the deck are two glass-walled hot tubs.

Up on Deck 8, adjacent to the Mistral Restaurant, is a smaller pool, and there is a hot tub on the Spa Terrace on Deck 9.

Sundecks on Evrima

While the main area on Deck 5 is a lovely location, the Marina Terrace two decks lower is right on the water’s edge, enabling bathers to get straight into the sea for a swim or amuse themselves on Evrima’s water toys.

The Spa Terrace is an idyllic spot on Deck 9 with views over the front of the ship from the hot tub – a good place to come for sunset – and in addition to the sunbeds are a handful of tempting pods. Another big plus is the resident champagne station which serves juices and infused waters in the early morning, before serving bubbly for the rest of the day.

Guests are also offered complimentary sunscreen and aloe vera jelly.

Services and WiFi on Evrima

There is a Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection mobile app which can be downloaded from Google Play or the App Store and guests can use this to find their way around Evrima and for other tasks such as reserving shore excursions and spa treatments.

There is free unlimited WiFi and for online browsing, posting on social media and receiving and sending emails this is efficient and speedy. For anyone needing enhanced WiFi, it is available for an additional $38 per day, per device, and this supports streaming for up to four devices per suite. Cellular and data services are also available for phone calls for an extra charge.

Spa and Thermal Suites on Evrima

The Ritz-Carlton Spa has five treatment rooms, including a couples room, all with their own outdoor terrace for al fresco therapies with ESPA products. There’s a steam room, sauna and relaxation lounge with floor to ceiling windows along one side and nearby Spa Terrace. One of the most refreshing aspects is that there is no requirement or expectation to tip – that is completely up to the guest’s discretion.

There is also a full-service beauty salon, using Oribe hair products, and separate gentleman’s grooming salon.

*Tip: Facial fans looking for intensive treatments should try the 90-minute Celestial Black Diamond non-surgical lift facial or the 60-minute Original Harley Street Facial as these use luxury Harley Street skincare label 111SKIN products.

Fitness and Gym on Evrima

There’s a reasonably-sized gym with Technogym equipment and a separate fitness studio where guests can join on-demand classes by using an iPad to connect. There are daily wellness classes under the banner of Renewal, Balanced and Power sessions which include the likes of sunrise stretch, meditation and power circuits. These are included, though one to one sessions with a personal trainer carry an extra cost.

Is Evrima Family Friendly?

Yes, but it is more-suited to older children as there isn’t the range of facilities for babies and toddlers that are offered on larger ships and babysitting is not offered.

Some suites can be joined together to suit families while all grades of accommodation higher than a Terrace Suite also cater for third and fourth guests on sofas that convert into beds. Cribs and elevated air mattresses are also available on request made at the time of booking.

Ritz Kids Club on Evrima

The Ritz Kids Club has its own room on Deck 8 offering a program of activities for four to 12-year-olds, though if there aren’t many youngsters aboard, staff will often customise activities for them.

There’s an extra charge for the kids’ club with morning and afternoon sessions costing $45 and evening sessions $65. At least one parent or guardian has to remain onboard Evrima while their children attend the club.