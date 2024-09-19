Ship is nice / crew nice but totally clueless about ports etc. my concise verdict “ Ritz runs a nice hotel that floats - they don’t run a cruise experience “. Little to NO communication - shore team is clueless. For their 3rd season in Caribbean they should have more knowledge - Had high expectations - but compared to Silverseas/ Sea Dream / seaborne - Ritz is overpriced and underwhelming. ...
This was our first luxury cruise, and it did not disappoint. Evrima is a small yacht, 298 passengers, and it was less than half full. This meant that the staff to guest ratio was likely more than 2 to 1.
We selected their “signature” cabin, which is one up from basic. Reason for this was to get maximum comfort, cabin had a couch, and a lounger on the balcony.
The ship is gorgeous, ...
this ship/yacht we booked almost 3 years ago. then delays in the ship building and covid took place and never made it until now. we have been long time cruisers in many parts of the world and on many different luxury cruise lines. (Silversea, Crystal, Regent to name a few). So the good news is we liked the ship, its size and looks. we had about 200+- on board. the real thing here is what is so ...
We were on Evrima in April it was the best. So we booked ILMA this is not a yacht this is a cruise ship its twice the size of Evrima. Ritz booked our transfer from the airport to the hotel they never showed up had to cab it. Transfer from hotel to ship excellent check in a breeze. Toured the ship and was nice but the living room furniture was cheap and uncomfortable. We walked the entire ship nice ...
2 night cruise from Lisbon to Lisbon.
Great ship, very poorly organized, friendly, but untrained staff.
Crazy delays (3+ hours) in embarking due to poor port admin management, agressively rushed off the vessel at 9am while still waiting for a breakfast order that was ordered at 7:45am.
Expect to wait 1 to 2 hours for food orders everywhere. There seem to be no responsible managers ...
This was our first sailing with RCYC. We opted to sail from Rome to Malta and back, and then a second leg from Rome to Barcelona. THE GOOD: We were pleased with our well appointed grand suite. Our suite ambassador & junior attendant were exceptional in ensuring every request was tended to greatly enhancing our sailing experience. The restaurant options met expectations, however it was Memori ...
I was recently on Ilma's second voyage out of Rome to Malta and back. The Ilma is Ritz Carlton‘s latest addition to their fleet, which is now two yachts, the Evrima and the Ilma. The Ilma is a beautiful new ship slightly larger than the Evrima. It’s beautifully appointed and our particular room a Signature Suite was very well designed with lots of storage, the ability to close off the bedroom area ...
Choosing this yacht for our holiday was a strategic decision, particularly because we had friends who had consistently refused to join us on any form of cruise. Determined to find an upscale alternative, we chose this yacht, which ultimately cast its enchanting spell on all of us.
A Rocky Start in at the Port
Our journey began in Tuscany, where we were enjoying a holiday before embarking on ...
The boat is great. The rooms were very nice. The service was impeccable. The food and drinks were great. The entertainment was a bit lame - Disco Night??? Maybe more educational presentations. We went to one on wind and olive oil which was very interesting. Some of the port stops were not great. We did not like the Crete port stop too much. Probably not the Ritz's fault, but when wake up ...
We recently sailed on the Ilma around Greece and had an excellent overall experience. The ship is absolutely stunning, and most of the staff went above and beyond to make our trip memorable. Our suite ambassador was incredibly attentive, ensuring I always had ice for my recently sprained ankle (the injury occurred the morning before boarding the ship). We also visited the ship doctor and nurse, ...