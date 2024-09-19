Photo Credit: 1DRT
A nice floating hotel not a real cruise ship!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Evrima (Ritz-Carlton)

User Avatar
Taticruise
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Ship is nice / crew nice but totally clueless about ports etc. my concise verdict “ Ritz runs a nice hotel that floats - they don’t run a cruise experience “. Little to NO communication - shore team is clueless. For their 3rd season in Caribbean they should have more knowledge - Had high expectations - but compared to Silverseas/ Sea Dream / seaborne - Ritz is overpriced and underwhelming. ...
Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

Thank you for expressing your concerns. Your feedback is vital in helping us meet guest expectations. We regularly review and take this feedback into account when evaluating our service...

Sail Date: December 2024

Out of this world

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Evrima (Ritz-Carlton)

User Avatar
LuxuryCruising
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first luxury cruise, and it did not disappoint. Evrima is a small yacht, 298 passengers, and it was less than half full. This meant that the staff to guest ratio was likely more than 2 to 1. We selected their “signature” cabin, which is one up from basic. Reason for this was to get maximum comfort, cabin had a couch, and a lounger on the balcony. The ship is gorgeous, ...
Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

Thank you for sharing your feedback. We always thoughtfully consider guest comments to ensure our Ladies and Gentlemen deliver the highest level of personalized service. We are delighted to...

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

NOT WORTH THE EXTRA $$

Review for a Canary Islands Cruise on Evrima (Ritz-Carlton)

User Avatar
1DRT
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

this ship/yacht we booked almost 3 years ago. then delays in the ship building and covid took place and never made it until now. we have been long time cruisers in many parts of the world and on many different luxury cruise lines. (Silversea, Crystal, Regent to name a few). So the good news is we liked the ship, its size and looks. we had about 200+- on board. the real thing here is what is so ...
Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

Thank you for sharing your concerns. Your feedback is vital to us and is essential to ensuring we meet guest expectations. We will internally address the comments you’ve referenced with the...

Sail Date: October 2024

Not a Yacht but a ship

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Ilma (Ritz-Carlton)

User Avatar
Willam P Shelby
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We were on Evrima in April it was the best. So we booked ILMA this is not a yacht this is a cruise ship its twice the size of Evrima. Ritz booked our transfer from the airport to the hotel they never showed up had to cab it. Transfer from hotel to ship excellent check in a breeze. Toured the ship and was nice but the living room furniture was cheap and uncomfortable. We walked the entire ship nice ...
Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

Thank you for sharing your concerns. Your feedback is vital to us and is essential to ensuring we meet guest expectations. This feedback is continuously reviewed and considered when assessing...

Sail Date: October 2024

Great ship, poor management

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Ilma (Ritz-Carlton)

User Avatar
justacruisecritic
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

2 night cruise from Lisbon to Lisbon. Great ship, very poorly organized, friendly, but untrained staff. Crazy delays (3+ hours) in embarking due to poor port admin management, agressively rushed off the vessel at 9am while still waiting for a breakfast order that was ordered at 7:45am. Expect to wait 1 to 2 hours for food orders everywhere. There seem to be no responsible managers ...
Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

Thank you for sharing this feedback. Guest comments are always thoughtfully considered as we ensure our Ladies and Gentlemen provide the highest level of personalized service. We understand...

Sail Date: October 2024

14 Days Cruising

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Ilma (Ritz-Carlton)

User Avatar
Mari W
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This was our first sailing with RCYC. We opted to sail from Rome to Malta and back, and then a second leg from Rome to Barcelona. THE GOOD: We were pleased with our well appointed grand suite. Our suite ambassador & junior attendant were exceptional in ensuring every request was tended to greatly enhancing our sailing experience. The restaurant options met expectations, however it was Memori ...
Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

We are delighted to hear you had a wonderful experience aboard Ilma. Thank you for sharing your experience with us. We understand your concerns and will internally address the comments...

Sail Date: October 2024

it's a 6 star hotel that happens to be on water.

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Ilma (Ritz-Carlton)

User Avatar
A Morgan
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Choosing this yacht for our holiday was a strategic decision, particularly because we had friends who had consistently refused to join us on any form of cruise. Determined to find an upscale alternative, we chose this yacht, which ultimately cast its enchanting spell on all of us. A Rocky Start in at the Port Our journey began in Tuscany, where we were enjoying a holiday before embarking on ...
Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

We are delighted to hear you enjoyed your voyage! We appreciate you for sharing your feedback and will share with our internal team. Thank you for sharing these special memories with us, and...

Sail Date: October 2024

Great Second Experience with the RCYC

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Ilma (Ritz-Carlton)

User Avatar
markgpearse
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I was recently on Ilma's second voyage out of Rome to Malta and back. The Ilma is Ritz Carlton‘s latest addition to their fleet, which is now two yachts, the Evrima and the Ilma. The Ilma is a beautiful new ship slightly larger than the Evrima. It’s beautifully appointed and our particular room a Signature Suite was very well designed with lots of storage, the ability to close off the bedroom area ...
Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

We are delighted to hear you enjoyed your voyage! We are happy to hear you loved your accommodations and also appreciate sharing your feedback. We hope to welcome you back soon....

Sail Date: October 2024

Great Boat and staff, but poor excursions

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Evrima (Ritz-Carlton)

User Avatar
Rosey and Lovey
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The boat is great. The rooms were very nice. The service was impeccable. The food and drinks were great. The entertainment was a bit lame - Disco Night??? Maybe more educational presentations. We went to one on wind and olive oil which was very interesting. Some of the port stops were not great. We did not like the Crete port stop too much. Probably not the Ritz's fault, but when wake up ...
Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

We are delighted you enjoyed your voyage and had a great overall experience. We appreciate the feedback and will provide it to our team. We hope to welcome you again for another adventure...

Sail Date: October 2024

Excellent Service, Disappointing Disembarkation

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Ilma (Ritz-Carlton)

User Avatar
OceanWanderer007
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We recently sailed on the Ilma around Greece and had an excellent overall experience. The ship is absolutely stunning, and most of the staff went above and beyond to make our trip memorable. Our suite ambassador was incredibly attentive, ensuring I always had ice for my recently sprained ankle (the injury occurred the morning before boarding the ship). We also visited the ship doctor and nurse, ...
Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

Thank you for your message. Your feedback is essential and helps ensure we meet our guests' expectations. We are glad to hear that our team was able to assist you with your injury and that...

Sail Date: September 2024

