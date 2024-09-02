Photo Credit: markgpearse
Rear of ship
Photo Credit: A Morgan
Balcony Deck 6 cabins have wider balcony
Photo Credit: A Morgan
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
7 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Excellent Service, Disappointing Disembarkation
"Our suite ambassador was incredibly attentive, ensuring I always had ice for my recently sprained ankle (the injury occurred the morning before boarding the ship).With my injury, I requested an alternative to the steep stairs but was told there was no option, even though we initially tried the gangplank on deck 3...."Read More
OceanWanderer007 avatar

OceanWanderer007

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

Filters

1-7 of 7 Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Ilma (Ritz-Carlton) Cruise Reviews

Not a Yacht but a ship

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Ilma (Ritz-Carlton)

User Avatar
Willam P Shelby
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We were on Evrima in April it was the best. So we booked ILMA this is not a yacht this is a cruise ship its twice the size of Evrima. Ritz booked our transfer from the airport to the hotel they never showed up had to cab it. Transfer from hotel to ship excellent check in a breeze. Toured the ship and was nice but the living room furniture was cheap and uncomfortable. We walked the entire ship nice ...
Read More

Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

Thank you for sharing your concerns. Your feedback is vital to us and is essential to ensuring we meet guest expectations. This feedback is continuously reviewed and considered when assessing...

Sail Date: October 2024

Great ship, poor management

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Ilma (Ritz-Carlton)

User Avatar
justacruisecritic
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

2 night cruise from Lisbon to Lisbon. Great ship, very poorly organized, friendly, but untrained staff. Crazy delays (3+ hours) in embarking due to poor port admin management, agressively rushed off the vessel at 9am while still waiting for a breakfast order that was ordered at 7:45am. Expect to wait 1 to 2 hours for food orders everywhere. There seem to be no responsible managers ...
Read More

Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

Thank you for sharing this feedback. Guest comments are always thoughtfully considered as we ensure our Ladies and Gentlemen provide the highest level of personalized service. We understand...

Sail Date: October 2024

it's a 6 star hotel that happens to be on water.

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Ilma (Ritz-Carlton)

User Avatar
A Morgan
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Choosing this yacht for our holiday was a strategic decision, particularly because we had friends who had consistently refused to join us on any form of cruise. Determined to find an upscale alternative, we chose this yacht, which ultimately cast its enchanting spell on all of us. A Rocky Start in at the Port Our journey began in Tuscany, where we were enjoying a holiday before embarking on ...
Read More

Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

We are delighted to hear you enjoyed your voyage! We appreciate you for sharing your feedback and will share with our internal team. Thank you for sharing these special memories with us, and...

Sail Date: October 2024

14 Days Cruising

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Ilma (Ritz-Carlton)

User Avatar
Mari W
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This was our first sailing with RCYC. We opted to sail from Rome to Malta and back, and then a second leg from Rome to Barcelona. THE GOOD: We were pleased with our well appointed grand suite. Our suite ambassador & junior attendant were exceptional in ensuring every request was tended to greatly enhancing our sailing experience. The restaurant options met expectations, however it was Memori ...
Read More

Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

We are delighted to hear you had a wonderful experience aboard Ilma. Thank you for sharing your experience with us. We understand your concerns and will internally address the comments...

Sail Date: October 2024

Great Second Experience with the RCYC

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Ilma (Ritz-Carlton)

User Avatar
markgpearse
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I was recently on Ilma's second voyage out of Rome to Malta and back. The Ilma is Ritz Carlton‘s latest addition to their fleet, which is now two yachts, the Evrima and the Ilma. The Ilma is a beautiful new ship slightly larger than the Evrima. It’s beautifully appointed and our particular room a Signature Suite was very well designed with lots of storage, the ability to close off the bedroom area ...
Read More

Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

We are delighted to hear you enjoyed your voyage! We are happy to hear you loved your accommodations and also appreciate sharing your feedback. We hope to welcome you back soon....

Sail Date: October 2024

Excellent Service, Disappointing Disembarkation

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Ilma (Ritz-Carlton)

User Avatar
OceanWanderer007
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We recently sailed on the Ilma around Greece and had an excellent overall experience. The ship is absolutely stunning, and most of the staff went above and beyond to make our trip memorable. Our suite ambassador was incredibly attentive, ensuring I always had ice for my recently sprained ankle (the injury occurred the morning before boarding the ship). We also visited the ship doctor and nurse, ...
Read More

Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

Thank you for your message. Your feedback is essential and helps ensure we meet our guests' expectations. We are glad to hear that our team was able to assist you with your injury and that...

Sail Date: September 2024

Missed Expectations: Poor food gangway issues

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Ilma (Ritz-Carlton)

User Avatar
capricorn100
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Missed expectations! Great Marketing ,awful execution. They tried to be elegant and fancy and failed on all scores. They send out a questionnaire months in advance on dining preferences and then totally ignore everything you indicated. Food for us was horribly spicy and salty. Fresh fruit was covered with a mint sauce so that it tasted like you were eating mouthwash and you couldn't get it without ...
Read More

Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

Thank you for your insightful feedback. We would like to connect directly to further understand the feedback you have provided. We kindly request that you email us at...

Sail Date: September 2024

Find an Ilma (Ritz-Carlton) Cruise

Any Month
Other Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Ship Cruise Reviews
Evrima (Ritz-Carlton) Cruise Reviews
Evrima (Ritz-Carlton) Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.