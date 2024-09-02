"Our suite ambassador was incredibly attentive, ensuring I always had ice for my recently sprained ankle (the injury occurred the morning before boarding the ship).With my injury, I requested an alternative to the steep stairs but was told there was no option, even though we initially tried the gangplank on deck 3...."Read More
We were on Evrima in April it was the best. So we booked ILMA this is not a yacht this is a cruise ship its twice the size of Evrima. Ritz booked our transfer from the airport to the hotel they never showed up had to cab it. Transfer from hotel to ship excellent check in a breeze. Toured the ship and was nice but the living room furniture was cheap and uncomfortable. We walked the entire ship nice ...
2 night cruise from Lisbon to Lisbon.
Great ship, very poorly organized, friendly, but untrained staff.
Crazy delays (3+ hours) in embarking due to poor port admin management, agressively rushed off the vessel at 9am while still waiting for a breakfast order that was ordered at 7:45am.
Expect to wait 1 to 2 hours for food orders everywhere. There seem to be no responsible managers ...
Choosing this yacht for our holiday was a strategic decision, particularly because we had friends who had consistently refused to join us on any form of cruise. Determined to find an upscale alternative, we chose this yacht, which ultimately cast its enchanting spell on all of us.
A Rocky Start in at the Port
Our journey began in Tuscany, where we were enjoying a holiday before embarking on ...
This was our first sailing with RCYC. We opted to sail from Rome to Malta and back, and then a second leg from Rome to Barcelona. THE GOOD: We were pleased with our well appointed grand suite. Our suite ambassador & junior attendant were exceptional in ensuring every request was tended to greatly enhancing our sailing experience. The restaurant options met expectations, however it was Memori ...
I was recently on Ilma's second voyage out of Rome to Malta and back. The Ilma is Ritz Carlton‘s latest addition to their fleet, which is now two yachts, the Evrima and the Ilma. The Ilma is a beautiful new ship slightly larger than the Evrima. It’s beautifully appointed and our particular room a Signature Suite was very well designed with lots of storage, the ability to close off the bedroom area ...
We recently sailed on the Ilma around Greece and had an excellent overall experience. The ship is absolutely stunning, and most of the staff went above and beyond to make our trip memorable. Our suite ambassador was incredibly attentive, ensuring I always had ice for my recently sprained ankle (the injury occurred the morning before boarding the ship). We also visited the ship doctor and nurse, ...
Missed expectations! Great Marketing ,awful execution. They tried to be elegant and fancy and failed on all scores. They send out a questionnaire months in advance on dining preferences and then totally ignore everything you indicated. Food for us was horribly spicy and salty. Fresh fruit was covered with a mint sauce so that it tasted like you were eating mouthwash and you couldn't get it without ...