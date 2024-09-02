Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Ilma (Ritz-Carlton)

We were on Evrima in April it was the best. So we booked ILMA this is not a yacht this is a cruise ship its twice the size of Evrima. Ritz booked our transfer from the airport to the hotel they never showed up had to cab it. Transfer from hotel to ship excellent check in a breeze. Toured the ship and was nice but the living room furniture was cheap and uncomfortable. We walked the entire ship nice ...