International luxury brand Ritz-Carlton is launching its second ''superyacht'' Ilma -- which means water in Maltese -- in 2024. The offshoot of the company, Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, was formed to debut its first ship Evrima, which launched in 2022, and a third ship, Ritz-Carlton Luminara, will join the fleet in 2025. The 456-passenger Ilma will have nearly one crew member for every passenger.

Ritz-Carlton Ilma Deck Plans Are Spacious and Feature New Suite Categories

Described by Ritz-Carlton as providing passengers with "the lifestyle of The Ritz-Carlton and the casual freedom of a yachting vacation", the ship will offer "the highest space ratios at sea" than is currently available on other vessels, according to the company.

Ilma is significantly larger than the fleet's first vessel, Evrima, which carries 456 passengers against Ilma's 298 and will be 46,750 gross tons as opposed to the new ship's 24,000 gross tons.

Ilma ship will feature 228 suites, all with private terraces, including two spacious new upper suite categories measuring 1,076 square feet.

Signature spaces include five restaurants, six bars, a wine vault, a Ritz-Carlton Spa and a children's area for the Ritz Kids program. There is also an expanded marina with a new mezzanine feature and direct access to the sea. For special events, groups can enjoy an exclusive cocktail reception on the ship's expanded bow.

More of the yacht's onboard features will be announced in the coming months.

Ritz-Carlton Ilma Will Have Eco-friendly Technology

Under construction at, where the sister vessel is also being built, Ilma will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). This is currently the cleanest marine fuel, significantly reducing emmissions when compared with other marine fuels. Additionally, the ship will have an advanced water treatment system, re-use heat created by the engines and use LED lighting to minimize its environmental impact.

When is the Ritz-Carlton Ilma Launch Date?

The yacht is scheduled to enter service in 2024 with the exact date yet to be announced.

Ritz-Carlton Ilma Itineraries Will Focus on the Mediterranean and Caribbean

Ilma will follow the sun and divide its time between the Mediterranean and Caribbean and detailed itineraries for the 7- to10-night sailings will be announced at a later date. The vessel will also be available for private charter.

Ritz-Carlton Ilma Stats

The ship is 46,750 gross tons and carries 456 passengers at full occupancy with the exact number of crew yet to be announced.