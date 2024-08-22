"All the tours were included but we didn't fancy getting up at 6-30am and trundling around on a bus for hours so we made our own arrangements.Really nice cruise, although getting on a bit the ship was well maintained...."Read More
Allasher
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 70s
Filters
1-10 of 372 Regent Seven Seas Voyager Cruise Reviews
After sailing before Covid to Alaska on Regent, and having an overall good experience, we thought we would try Regent again for the cruise to S. Africa. The itinerary for this trip had more days at sea than most trips we do. Understanding that going to some of the islands we went to including the Seychelles was worth the days at sea for us. We even took the larger cabin with the 1 and 1/2 baths ...
Rooms are in desperate need of redo. While the rooms are decent size they are poorly designed. There is a walk in closet and shower and bathtub. However no functional desk. The large screen tv is over the desk and the area of the desk is cut in and less than 12 inches to make room for a large useless table. And if you turn the TV so you can watch it from bed you can hit your head on the TV ...
We booked this cruise 6 months ago as a last minute replacement for a Silversea cruise. Cruise was from Barcelona to Cape Town with a 5 day land safari at the end. Hotel and air were provided by Regent.
This is our third cruise this year with Regent in addition to one on Explora Journeys and one on Crystal Serenity. We are Gold Seven Seas Society members, so we have a few nights on Regent ...
Compared to the Splendor, this ship pales significantly. The entire ship, while well-kept, is dated and is in need of a major updating.
The boarding process in Istanbul was chaotic at best and strictly speaking, somewhat of a disaster. That left a very poor impression for everybody and first time RSSC cruisers especially. While some of it can be squarely blamed squarely on the port, Regent ...
Regent Voyager is showing its age. This is our third time cruising on this ship and had a Voyager suite all three times. This year the Voyager suite needed a lot o work (eg furniture worn, drapes need dry cleaning, railing on deck needs refinishing, etc). We have plumbing problems requiring 3 visits by plumbers, balcony was worked on 3 times, TV had to be replaced, light bulbs changed. We have ...
Sad compared to earlier sailings. I had already read reviews about the shape she was in so I was prepared. There were some worn areas like torn furniture and stained rugs that didn't make a difference in our experience. What did make a difference was the poor communication prior to cruise, having to find our own satisfactory airfare, sold out excursions and food that was terribly inconsistent. Hit ...
Just had to come in to comment as all these negative reviews are puzzling. The Voyager still retains her charm, maybe a little bit vintage, but well maintained and gorgeous.
We had a Seven Seas aft room. The wrap around windows were clean and well maintained. They did notify us of deck maintenance two days, not a bother as we were out and about anyway. There was no lingering smell. The ...
Expectation was high when we booked this cruise to celebrate my wife's 60th Birthday.
We've never paid anything like the sum we paid for this cruise before but having seen the television programme claiming that RSS was the Worlds Most Luxurious Cruise Company we decided to bite the bullet to experience this level of cruising luxury. For years, having enjoyed Cunard Queen's Grill Suites we felt ...
We just completed a 15-day journey on the Regent Seven Seas Voyager, and while I still have a fondness for the cruise line, I have to admit that corporate seems to be undermining what was once a top-tier experience. Of the 31 ships we've sailed on, this one was in the worst condition. The décor feels like it came straight from Motel 6, and the observation lounge is easily the most disappointing ...
This is our second Regent cruise. We had a Seven Seas aft suite. We didn’t have vibrations, noise etc that had been reported by other reviews. We had the same suite on the Mariner and it was a full one bedroom suite. On the Voyager, it was more just a large single room. With the wrap around windows and the extra balcony room - it was perfect for us. The service was excellent. Our butler was always ...