Interactive flat-screen televisions have an extensive media library and complimentary movies on demand. Standard channels include MSNBC, Fox News, Sky News, CNBC and BBC World, plus 15 channels of music. You can also view restaurant menus, read about the ship's various venues and access other cruise information on the TV. Each stateroom has a mini-bar stocked with nonalcoholic beverages, as well as a desk and vanity. There are plenty of electrical outlets (both U.S. and European), as well as a USB socket at the desk. An adjustable thermostat indicates hotter or cooler, but not temperatures. The phones also have direct-dial satellite calling capability.

The ample walk-in closets are all equipped with safes, umbrellas, plush white bathrobes, slippers and plenty of wooden hangers, plus several padded ones for delicate garments. A hair dryer stashed in one of the drawers here can be used at the vanity. There's also a small, two-tier shoe rack and an extra-long shoehorn.

Marble bathrooms are stocked with a generous selection of L'Occitane Mer & Mistral toiletries (bar soap, shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, shower gel, lavender bubble bath, cotton buds, cotton pads, shower cap and emery boards).

Services provided for all suites include free shoeshines, 24-hour room service and free, unlimited Wi-Fi (one sign-in at a time per suite unless passengers are gold-level Regent affinity club members, in which case two sign-ins are allowed).

Twelve suites are interconnecting, ideal for families; sofas in all suites are convertible to provide an additional bed. Four suites are wheelchair accessible.

Tip: The ship's General Manager told us that high-end suites are the first to sell out -- so book early if you want one of Seven Seas Voyager's most luxurious options.

Deluxe Veranda Suites: The ship's 101 Deluxe Veranda Suites have 306 interior square feet, plus a 50-square-foot balcony. Although they're the least-expensive option, they are suitably plush for a luxury ship. The suites have a deep-blue and gray color scheme. Modern art adorns the walls, while light-gray and beige wall coverings, touches of dark wood paneling and gray carpet complete the chic look. While these rooms are the same size and configuration as the one-step-up Concierge Suites, the color scheme makes them a bit darker by comparison.

A spacious bathroom is off the entry hallway, as is the walk-in closet. The bathroom is clad in beige and tan marble, with cream-colored cabinets. Most bathrooms have full-size tubs and separate, glass-enclosed showers (a few baths are shower-only). The showers have a hand-held showerhead, which fits into a wall socket to function as a regular-type shower. In our experience, water pressure was good, and there was never a problem with variable water temperature, as we've encountered on many ships. The tub is also equipped with a hand-held showerhead, which fits into a low socket above the faucet or into a higher socket to function as a regular shower. Above the tub, there's a pullout clothesline. Towels, hand towels and washcloths are luxurious and fluffy; they're white with a gray border stripe. Below the single sink are four cabinets; on either side are three chrome-and-glass corner shelves. An additional phone is located in the bathroom.

The walk-in closets have both double-hung spaces and sections for full-length garments, plus an assortment of hangers. There are also five drawers (three shallow, two deep), two large shelves and a partial shelf shared with the safe. The closets are stocked with a lap blanket, as well as laundry bags and order forms. Across the hall from the closet, double wall hooks are perfect for parking sun hats.

The luxurious king bed is flanked by marble-topped nightstands with two deep drawers, wall sconces and pinpoint reading lights. It's backed by a large, contemporary padded headboard in dark blue. Linens are white with gray trim, and a blue brocade runner decorates the foot of the bed. On one nightstand there's a phone; on the other there's a clock. Master light switches are located on either side of the bed, as are European electrical outlets -- perfect for keeping electronic devices at-hand and charged overnight -- so bring an a U.S.-to-European electrical plug adapter if you want to keep your phone within reach of the bed.

Against the wall, off one side of the bed, is a small marble-topped vanity with lighted wall mirror, magnifying mirror, tissue box, electrical outlets (one U.S., two European), wastebasket and stool.

Stylish gray brocade curtains with tiebacks separate the seating area from the sleeping area. Here, you'll find a beige sofa with throw pillows, a glass-topped end table with contemporary lamp and a marble table (suitable for dining and topped by a live white orchid plant on our cruise). Built-in wooden cabinetry with a marble countertop on the opposite wall incorporates the fridge/mini-bar, a cabinet for glassware and the desk with one drawer. A gray upholstered chair accompanies the desk and the flat-screen TV is on the wall above.

Double sliding-glass doors (curtained with sheers and gray brocade swag curtains) lead to the teak balcony. It's fitted with a small, oval, teak-covered table and two cushioned armchairs with white terrycloth slipcovers. The chairs have adjustable backs, though the balcony isn't deep enough to fully recline them.

In some suites on Deck 10 midship, passengers may be roused from slumber in the early morning by the sound of loungers being put into position on the lido deck above; there can also be issues with early morning noise from the Veranda restaurant in suites located on Deck 10 aft.

Concierge Suites: The 132 Concierge Suites are the same in size and layout as Deluxe Suites but come with a different, more luxe color scheme and extra amenities. These include priority online shore excursion reservations and a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay with ground transfers, breakfast and porterage. Onboard, you receive 15 minutes of free ship-to-shore phone time, an in-cabin illy espresso machine with a variety of coffee capsules and a large Regent tote bag to take home. In addition, the walk-in closets are stocked with two lightweight blue shawls. You also get a 10 percent discount on premium wines and liquor, plus a 5 percent discount on paid shore excursions and on add-on hotel and land programs.

The color scheme in these suites comes in shades of gold, cream, beige and dove gray, with touches of spring green. This makes for an overall brighter and more opulent look than the Deluxe Suites. The padded headboard behind the bed is a light-gold tone. Linens are white with gold trim, while a gold, gray and cream brocade runner decorates the foot of the bed; the same brocade appears in the curtains.

Penthouse Suites: The 91 Penthouse Suites include the Concierge amenities and more -- best of all, a butler. The butler can serve meals or organize cocktail parties in your cabin, take your clothes for pressing (complimentary on the first night) and even unpack and pack for you.

Other perks include daily canapes, an upgraded bar setup with alcohol, use of an iPad, an iPhone docking station, personalized stationery and a selection of bed-pillow types. In the bathroom, there's an additional option of Guerlain toiletries, plus a men's shaving kit, face wipes, sewing kit, stain remover and hand sanitizer.

The 91 Penthouse Suites all have decor in shades of beige and cream, but the suites come in two very different configurations. Penthouse Suite types A and B (370 square feet, including a 50-square-foot balcony) have an ocean-facing picture window in the bedroom area, as well as sliding-glass doors in the seating area leading to the balcony. After entering and passing doors to the bathroom and closet, you reach the seating area first. Here, there's an additional armchair and end table compared to the lower-level suites. The TV is located above a small mini-bar cabinet that also houses barware and full-sized bottles of alcohol. In the bedroom area, there's an additional upholstered bench at the foot of the bed; the built-in desk (with four drawers) and vanity are located here, below the window. Although these suites aren't much larger than the Concierge and Deluxe Suites, their configuration and bedroom window give them a much more spacious feel. They would also be nice if you're considering entertaining in your suite, since guests wouldn't have to traipse past your bed to reach the seating area.

Penthouse Suite type C is the same size and configuration as the Deluxe and Concierge Suites (306 interior square feet), but with a much larger balcony (80 to 137 square feet).

Seven Seas Suites: Book one of these 10 suites, and you'll be treated lavishly. In addition to the Penthouse Suite amenities, perks include early access on embarkation day, dinner with a senior officer, a floral arrangement and deluxe fresh fruit. You also get a boggling array of toiletries, including Bottega Veneta, Guerlain and L'Occitaine brands.

The color scheme of these suites is blues and grays, including velvet upholstery, with beige wall treatments plus dark wood accent paneling and cabinetry.

Like the Penthouse Suites, these staterooms come in two very different configurations. Aft Seven Seas Suites have 441 interior square feet, plus balconies of 166 to 293 square feet. These very bright staterooms are configured in one large space, with a curving set of three floor-to-ceiling windows, in addition to the sliding-glass doors onto the balcony. They have similar furnishings to the Penthouse Suites, with the addition of a coffee table and an upholstered chair.

Forward Seven Seas Suites are 495 square feet, plus a 50-square-foot balcony. A big point of difference is the extra half-bath near the entrance, which includes a sink, toilet, six corner shelves and four cabinets under the sink (the same as other bathrooms, minus the shower and tub). As you enter the main space, there's a five-drawer bureau, a desk/mini-bar alcove and the living room area, which contains a large, L-shaped sofa, an armchair and glass coffee table. To the side, there's a glass dining table with two upholstered chairs. The TV is located between the living room and bedroom, mounted on the wall to swing in either direction. The bedroom includes a glass-topped vanity with six drawers and a large picture window. You walk through the huge closet off the bedroom to reach the main bathroom.

Voyager Suites: The eight Voyager Suites offer 554 square feet of interior space and a 50-square-foot balcony. Additional perks include a welcome bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne, one in-suite caviar service and delivery of up to three daily newspapers.

In an unusual design feature, the balcony is inset, and placed between the bedroom and living room, so its railing is flush with their exterior walls. This nicely separates the entertaining and private areas, and also allows for an extra window in each room overlooking the side of the balcony, which makes the suite quite bright. These suites have an extra half-bath near the entrance -- another plus for entertaining. The color scheme is grays, beige and blues; a shelving unit in the living room area is medium-colored wood and contains the TV, bar and additional storage. Living room furnishings include a sofa, glass-topped coffee table, two end tables with lamps and an armchair. The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows and an additional corner window onto the balcony. A round dining table with two chairs is positioned between the living room and bedroom, near the sliding-glass doors to the balcony.

In the bedroom, set off from the living area by curtains, two bedside tables are both topped by lamps. A vanity with six drawers is also located in the bedroom.

A small desk with an overhead shelf and a bureau are somewhat awkwardly located in the entrance hall.

Grand Suites: Four Grand Suites (753 interior square feet, plus a 123-square-foot balcony) also come with a half-bath in addition to the master bathroom. But their best feature is the solarium off the bedroom with a lounge chair, side table and a jetted tub for two. While soaking, you might want to enjoy your welcome bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne and some bonbons from the large box of Leonidas Belgian chocolates provided to passengers in this suite class.

The suite's living room decor is in beige, cream and light gray, which makes the abstract art appear even more dramatic. There is a sofa, glass coffee table and two armchairs with a small table in between. One wall is dominated by a wood shelving unit housing the pullout TV, bar and coffee service. Below is an abundance of cabinets and drawers. There's also a freestanding wood desk topped with a lamp and a dining area with as glass-topped table and four upholstered chairs. Floor-to-ceiling windows and a set of sliding-glass doors to the balcony keep everything bright. A freestanding wooden shelving unit separates the living area from the bedroom. It has display shelves on the living room side and six drawers, two lighted shelves and a TV on the bedroom-facing side. The bedroom is decorated in pale blues, while the adjacent extra-large master bath has dark marble accents and includes a bidet and a scale. You'll be plied with extra toiletries, including everything from the other suite classes, plus Guerlain fragrance and an assortment of Spongelle face buffers.

Other perks include a cocktail party for eight, free unlimiited valet laundry, a guaranteed reservation each night in the specialty restaurant of your choice and a 25-minute personal training session at the fitness center.

Master Suites: Seven Seas Voyager's top-of-the-line accommodations are the four Master Suites, two on Deck 11 and two on Deck 7. The roomiest, on Deck 11, has 1,226 square feet of interior space and 187 square feet of exterior space, spread over two balconies. There are two bedrooms, each with a bath; one bedroom has a similar configuration to a basic Deluxe Suite, with its own sitting area, closet and balcony. Just off the master bedroom, the huge master bathroom has a freestanding tub and freestanding round glass shower, as well as a bidet and scale. Furnishings and decor in the main living area are similar to the Grand Suites, with the addition of a bar area with two bar seats. There's also a guest half-bath with toilet and sink.

The other Master Suite configuration, on Deck 7, has 1,152 interior square feet, plus a single 183-square-foot balcony. The smaller second bedroom has a slightly different configuration, with the bed next to the window.

Both suites receive the same top-of-the line amenities as the Grand Suites, plus some extra Regent swag, including water bottles and a cap.